Lesson plan On Cardiac rehabilitation
Cardiac rehabilitation is a branch of rehabilitation medicine or physical therapy dealing with optimizing physical function in patients with cardiac disease or recent cardiac surgeries.
cardiac rehab program may include exercises like cycling on a stationary bike, using a treadmill, low-impact aerobics, and swimming.
Cardiac rehab may benefit you if you have:
Cardiovascular disease
Had a recent cardiac event, such as a heart attack
Heart failure
Had a cardiac procedure, such as angioplasty or heart surgery
An arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythm) or an implantable device (for example, pacemaker or defibrillator).

Lesson plan on cardiac rehabilitation

  1. 1. Lesson plan On Cardiac rehabilitation
  2. 2. OBJECTIVES:  GENERALOBJECTIVE: At the end of the class students will be able to gain adequate knowledge about Cardiac rehabilitation and will be able to apply this in the clinical setting for better improvement in quality care.  SPECIFIC OBJECTIVES The students will be able to 1. define Cardiac rehabilitation 2. discuss goals Cardiac rehabilitation 3. elaborate objectives of Cardiac rehabilitation 4. enumerate principles of Cardiac rehabilitation 5. enlist the steps of Cardiac rehabilitation 6. explain components of Cardiac rehabilitation 7. describe phases of Cardiac rehabilitation
  3. 3. Time Specific Objectives Content Teacher activity Student activity Evaluation 5 min 5 min 5 min Student will be able to define cardiac rehabilitation Student will be able to discuss goals cardiac rehabilitation Introduction: Rehabilitation initially focused primarily on patients who have had a heart attack. It is now clear that the rehabilitation process is equally important in patients who have undergone surgery or angioplasty, as well as in those who have stable coronary disease. Definition: Cardiac rehabilitation is designed to meet the particular needs of people who have had a heart attack, acute coronary syndrome, stable/unstable angina, as well as who have had a heart surgery.  Prevent further cardiovascular events  Improve quality of life  Facilitate the patients return to a full and active life Discussion Lecture Discussion Listening Listening Writing What is cardiac rehabilitation? What are the goals of cardiac rehabilitation ?
  4. 4. 5 min 10 min Student will be able to elaborate objectives of cardiac rehabilitation Student will be able to enumerate principles of cardiac rehabilitation  To help patient gain a positive image through effective coping  To restore patients ability  To function independently  To promote life satisfaction and preserving self-esteem  To promote self care  To prevent complications  To promote optimum wellness Three components  Preventive  Maintenance  Restoration Preventive: The preventive measures include skin care, proper positioning, range of motion exercises. Maintenance: The maintenance of intact skills, and functions is supported by such activities as getting the patient out of bed to chair and encouraging patient to be independent as much as Lecture method Listening Writing What are objectives of cardiac rehabilitation? What are the principles of cardiac rehabilitation?
  5. 5. 10 min Student will be able to enlist setting of rehabilitation possible Restoration : The restoration includes instituting exercise programme designed to increase range of motion , teaching activities of daily living to a patient Targetgroup Coronary heart disease Exertional angina Unstable angina NSTEMI or STEMI Revascularization Cardiomyopathy o Outpatient setting o Inpatient setting o Home setting Outpatient : Individualized with an impairment that minimally impacts functional ability, may be able to relieve rehabilitation in an outpatient setting. Home setting : More complex impairments may require services that can be provided in the home setting. Lecture method Listening Writing What are the setting of rehabilitation?
  6. 6. 5 min Student will be able to explain components of cardiac rehabilitation Inpatient : Individuals with impairments that effect multiple functional abilities may require care of inpatient rehabilitation services. Rehabilitation team Core members: Patients and their families are the core members of the team and must include goal setting and develop the plan of care, client should also provide information about themselves. Family members are the primary assistants in the rehabilitation programme. Life style: Diet and weight management Smoking cessation Physical activity and exercise Secondary prevention Education Psychosocial care Physical activity Develop individual plan Develop physical fitness Regain confidence in physical activity Self-monitoring Lecture cum discussion method Listening Writing What are the components of cardiac rehabilitation?
  7. 7. 10 min Student will be able to describe phases of cardiac rehabilitation Secondaryprevention Cholesterol management Bp management Blood sugar management Cardio-protective drug therapy Education Treatment including medication Recovery process CHD risk factors Structure of cardiac rehabilitation Phase 1 : Inpatient Phase 2: Immediate postdischarge Phase 3 : 2-4 weeks postdischarge Phase 4 : Long term Phase 1: Inpatient rehabilitation Initiation and delivery of phase 1 rehabilitation is undertaken by ward staff or designated cardiac rehabilitation professionals. Aspects consider for phase 1 include: Lecture cum discussion method Listening Writing What are the phases of cardiac rehabilitation ?
  8. 8. Reassurance Information Risk factor assessment Education Psychological stresses Mobilization Discharge information for discussion with patient, spouse, partner or family should cover. A written invitation to attend phase II cardiac rehabilitation programme should be provided prior to discharge. Phase 2: Education topics offered should include Modifiable and non modifiable risk factors Food and nutrition Exercise Stress management Psychological aspects Return to work Medication Coronary disease management Phase 3: This relates to the long term maintenance of skills and behaviour change learned within phase I and II. This phase is mainly the domain of independent community “cardiac clubs” which act
  9. 9. as support groups. These are run by community members or health professionals. Phase IV This is life time maintenance stage in which physical activity, positive life style and psychological changes are supported in a minimally supervised or unsupervised setting. It includes Maintenance of exercise activity Ongoing life time support At each phase of cardiac rehabilitation the following process is carried out Assess the previous activity Evaluate and monitor response to activity and exercise Teach the patient the ability to monitor his or her own response to activity and exercise. Nursing management Mobility: The major goals of the patient nay include absence of contracture and deformity Performing ROM exercise to maintain or increase the motion of a joint, ROM initiated as soon as
  10. 10. possible . Review the nursing care plan Monitor the patient health status Monitor the patient for any complication. SUMMARY : Rehabilitation initially focused primarily on patients who have had a heart attack. It is now clear that the rehabilitation process is equally important in patients who have undergone surgery or angioplasty. CONCLUSION: Cardiac rehabilitation is the coordinated sum of interventions required to ensure the best physical, psychological and social conditions.
  11. 11. Bibliography: 1. Lewis, text book of medical and surgical nursing, 2nd edition, Elsevier publications. Page no:561,568,569, 630-655. 2. B Venkatesam,text book of medical surgical nursing 1st edition; jaypee publications , page no 254-265.

