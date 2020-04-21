Lesson plan on cardiac rehabilitation

-
Cardiac rehabilitation is a branch of rehabilitation medicine or physical therapy dealing with optimizing physical function in patients with cardiac disease or recent cardiac surgeries.
cardiac rehab program may include exercises like cycling on a stationary bike, using a treadmill, low-impact aerobics, and swimming.
Cardiac rehab may benefit you if you have:
Cardiovascular disease
Had a recent cardiac event, such as a heart attack
Heart failure
Had a cardiac procedure, such as angioplasty or heart surgery
An arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythm) or an implantable device (for example, pacemaker or defibrillator).
