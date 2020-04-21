Lesson plan on cardiac rehabilitation

Cardiac rehabilitation is a branch of rehabilitation medicine or physical therapy dealing with optimizing physical function in patients with cardiac disease or recent cardiac surgeries.

cardiac rehab program may include exercises like cycling on a stationary bike, using a treadmill, low-impact aerobics, and swimming.

Cardiac rehab may benefit you if you have:

Cardiovascular disease

Had a recent cardiac event, such as a heart attack

Heart failure

Had a cardiac procedure, such as angioplasty or heart surgery

An arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythm) or an implantable device (for example, pacemaker or defibrillator).

