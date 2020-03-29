Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TYPES OF SOIL Presented By A.Bharat kumar
WHAT IS SOIL  Soil is the layer of broken rock particles and decaying organic matter on the surface of earth, which is es...
TYPES OF SOIL  Alluvial soil  Black soil  Red soil  Clay soil  Mountain soil  Desert soil  Saline and Alkaline soil...
CON……  Glacial soil  Cohesive soil  Loamy soil  Laterite soil  Aeolian soil
ALLUVIAL SOIL  Alluvial soil is formed when a soil carrying stream gradually loses it carrying capacity with decreasing v...
BLACK SOIL  Black soil also known as regur or black cotton soil.  Dark grey to black in color . High clay content . High...
RED SOIL  Red soil formed due to weathering of old crystslline rocks.  More sandy and less clayey. Rich in iron, small a...
CLAY SOIL  Clayey soil is made of a relatively higher proportion of fine particles  Unlike sandy soils, these soils have...
MOUNTAIN SOIL  Mountain soil found in hill slops.  Formed by deposition of organic matter from forest  Rich in humus . ...
DESERT SOIL  Desert soil contains soluble salts . Originated by mechanical disintegration and wind deposit.  Porous and ...
SALINE & ALKALINE SOIL  Saline & alkaline soil contains salts like sodium, magnesium , calcium.  Infertile ,unfit for cu...
PEATY AND MARSHY SOIL  Peaty and marshy soil occur in humid region. Formed by accumulation of organic matter. Black in co...
RESIDUAL SOIL  Residual soil are those that remain at the place of their formation as result of the weathering of the par...
MARINE SOIL  Marine soil is formed from material carried into the seas by streams and by material eroded from the beaches...
GLACIAL SOIL  Glaciers carry with them soils varying in size from fine grained to huge boulder.  Soil get mixed with the...
COHESIVE SOIL  A sticky soil, such as clay or silt; its shear strength equals about half its unconfined compressive stren...
LOAMY SOIL  Loamy soil is a mixture of sand, soil and silt.  Slit particles are present between sand and soil particles....
LATERITE SOIL  Laterite soil latin word meaning brick. Formed under high temperature and rainfall with wet and dry spell....
Laterite soil
Laterite bricks
AEOLIAN SOIL  Aeolian soil sedimentary processes are those involving transport and deposition of material by the wind.  ...
Types of soil
Types of soil
Types of soil
Types of soil
Types of soil
Types of soil
Types of soil
Types of soil
Types of soil
Types of soil
Types of soil
Types of soil
Types of soil
Types of soil
Types of soil
Types of soil
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Types of soil

36 views

Published on

Types of soil's and uses of soil

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Types of soil

  1. 1. TYPES OF SOIL Presented By A.Bharat kumar
  2. 2. WHAT IS SOIL  Soil is the layer of broken rock particles and decaying organic matter on the surface of earth, which is essential for the growth of plants.  Mineral and organic material that supports plant growth on the earth’s surface.  Mixture of particles of rock , organic materials , living forms , air and water.
  3. 3. TYPES OF SOIL  Alluvial soil  Black soil  Red soil  Clay soil  Mountain soil  Desert soil  Saline and Alkaline soil  Peaty and Marshy soil  Residual soil  Marine soil
  4. 4. CON……  Glacial soil  Cohesive soil  Loamy soil  Laterite soil  Aeolian soil
  5. 5. ALLUVIAL SOIL  Alluvial soil is formed when a soil carrying stream gradually loses it carrying capacity with decreasing velocity.  In slowing down, a river does not have sufficient power to keep the large particles of soil suspended ; these particles settle to the riverbed.  Further decrease in velocity causes smaller particles to settle.  These particles are deposited, finally, at the mouth of the river ,where they form DELTAS of fine-grained soil.
  6. 6. BLACK SOIL  Black soil also known as regur or black cotton soil.  Dark grey to black in color . High clay content . Highly moist retentive.  Develops cracks in summer . Covers 5.4 lakh sq.km. highly suitable for cotton.  Rich in iron , lime , calcium ,magnesium ,carbonates ,and alumina.
  7. 7. RED SOIL  Red soil formed due to weathering of old crystslline rocks.  More sandy and less clayey. Rich in iron, small amount of humus.  Poor in phosphorus, nitrogen and lime.  Slightly acidic and do not retain moisture. 3.5 lakh sq.km area. Porous and friable.
  8. 8. CLAY SOIL  Clayey soil is made of a relatively higher proportion of fine particles  Unlike sandy soils, these soils have very less space between particles  Because the particles are smaller in size, water can be trapped in the tiny gaps between them  Clay soils are heavy and hold more water.
  9. 9. MOUNTAIN SOIL  Mountain soil found in hill slops.  Formed by deposition of organic matter from forest  Rich in humus . poor in potash and lime.
  10. 10. DESERT SOIL  Desert soil contains soluble salts . Originated by mechanical disintegration and wind deposit.  Porous and coarse . 90% sand and 5% clay . Rich in nitrates and phosphates.  Poor in nitrogen & humus . Friable, sandy and low moist content .1.4 lakh sqkm.
  11. 11. SALINE & ALKALINE SOIL  Saline & alkaline soil contains salts like sodium, magnesium , calcium.  Infertile ,unfit for cultivation. Sandy to loamy in texture.
  12. 12. PEATY AND MARSHY SOIL  Peaty and marshy soil occur in humid region. Formed by accumulation of organic matter. Black in colour. Highly acidic and heavy.  Though the soil is rich in organic matter, nutrients present are fewer in this soil type than any other type  Peaty soil is prone to water logging but if the soil is fertilized well and the drainage of the soil is looked after ,it can be the ideal for growing plants
  13. 13. RESIDUAL SOIL  Residual soil are those that remain at the place of their formation as result of the weathering of the parent rock.  The depth of residual soil depends primarily on climate conditions and the time of espouser.  In temperate zones residual soils are commonly stiff and stable.  An important characteristics of residual soil is that the sizes of grains are indefinite.
  14. 14. MARINE SOIL  Marine soil is formed from material carried into the seas by streams and by material eroded from the beaches by the tidal action of the waves.  Part of the material is carried out and deposited in deep water ; part is heaped upon the beaches along the coast.
  15. 15. GLACIAL SOIL  Glaciers carry with them soils varying in size from fine grained to huge boulder.  Soil get mixed with the ice and are transported far away from their original position.  Drift is a general term used for the deposits made by glaciers.
  16. 16. COHESIVE SOIL  A sticky soil, such as clay or silt; its shear strength equals about half its unconfined compressive strength.  Soil in which the absorbed water and partical attraction act such that it deforms plastically at different water contents are known as cohesive soils or clays.  These soils possess higher plasticity eg: clays and plastic silt.
  17. 17. LOAMY SOIL  Loamy soil is a mixture of sand, soil and silt.  Slit particles are present between sand and soil particles.  It also contains humus, and is, therefore , consider the best for the growth of plants.  The percolation rate is between that of sandy soil and clay soil.
  18. 18. LATERITE SOIL  Laterite soil latin word meaning brick. Formed under high temperature and rainfall with wet and dry spell.  Silica is leached due to high rainfall. Remnants of iron and aluminum oxides left behind is know as laterite.  Brown to yellowish color. Becomes hard when exposed to atmosphere. Used as building material.
  19. 19. Laterite soil
  20. 20. Laterite bricks
  21. 21. AEOLIAN SOIL  Aeolian soil sedimentary processes are those involving transport and deposition of material by the wind.  The whole of the surface of the globe is affected by the wind to varying degrees, but aeolian deposits are only dominant in a relatively restricted range of settings.

×