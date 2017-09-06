bsbsmb404 a assessments Help USA

BSBSMB404A Undertake small business planning Learner Workbook
P a g e | 5 Activities Activity 1a Estimated Time 15 minutes Objective Identify purpose of the business plan Activity Prov...
P a g e | 6 A comprehensive business plan will, of necessity, include a marketing element. The marketing research data can...
P a g e | 7 Activity 1b Estimated Time 30 minutes Objective Identify and review the essential components of the business p...
P a g e | 8 Activity 2a Estimated Time 20 minutes Objective Research resources, legal and compliance requirements, specifi...
P a g e | 9 Legal considerations
P a g e | 10 Activity 2b Estimated Time 20 minutes Objective Research market needs, and market size and potential Activity...
P a g e | 11 Customers
P a g e | 12 Activity 2c Estimated Time 20 minutes Objective Identify sources and costs of finance, from the financial pla...
P a g e | 13 Activity 2d Estimated Time 20 minutes Objective Identify methods, from the marketing strategies, to promote t...
P a g e | 14 Activity 2e Estimated Time 20 minutes Objective Identify methods/means of production/operation from the produ...
P a g e | 15 Operations Plant and Equipment Equipment Purchase date Purchase price Running cost $ $ Operations Technology ...
P a g e | 16 Activity 2f Estimated Time 20 minutes Objective Identify staffing requirements to effectively produce/deliver...
P a g e | 17 Key Personnel Job Title Name Expected staff turnover Skills or strengths Required staff Job Title Quantity Ex...
P a g e | 18 Activity 3a Estimated Time 20 minutes Objective Identify specific interests and objectives of relevant people...
P a g e | 19 Activity 3b Estimated Time 30 minutes Objective Identify and develop risk management strategies according to ...
P a g e | 20
×