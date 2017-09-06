bsbsmb403 a_assessments Help Australia

BSBSMB403A Market the small business Learner Workbook
P a g e | 2 Table of Contents ...............................................................................................
P a g e | 3 Candidate Details Assessment – BSBSMB403A Market the small business Please complete the following activities a...
P a g e | 4 Competency Record to be completed by Assessor Learner Name: __________________________________________________...
P a g e | 5 Activities Activity 1a Estimated Time 30 minutes Objective Analyse the business and its key products or servic...
P a g e | 6 Activity 1b Estimated Time 20 minutes Objective Analyse the business and its key products or services to deter...
P a g e | 7 I believe the best ideas are born from first understanding the right problem to solve and then having the cour...
P a g e | 8 By moving to a strategic and integrated marketing plan, the elimination of waste alone can remove tremendous a...
P a g e | 9 Activity 1c Estimated Time 20 minutes Objective Evaluate the customer base and target market for the small bus...
P a g e | 10 Conducting needs analysis from qualitative research with individuals and groups Advantages Disadvantages
P a g e | 11 Activity 1d Estimated Time 20 minutes Objective Evaluate the customer base and target market for the small bu...
P a g e | 12 Distribution Pricing, presentation and display of products/services Product design and packaging Product rang...
P a g e | 13 Promotion and advertising Pursuing cost leadership and/or product differentiation within a specialist market ...
P a g e | 14 Activity 1e Estimated Time 30 minutes Objective Determine marketing objectives and strategies that are ethica...
P a g e | 15 Geographic bases such as states, regions, countries Behaviour bases, such as product knowledge, usage, attitu...
P a g e | 16 Activity 2a Estimated Time 30 minutes Objective Balance product mix, volumes and pricing to optimise sales an...
P a g e | 17 Activity 2b Estimated Time 30 minutes Objective Evaluate the costs and benefits of using different distributi...
P a g e | 18 Independent stores Direct mail Wholesaler Use as much space as needed
P a g e | 19 Activity 2c Estimated Time 20 minutes Objective Determine promotional activities to suit the target market Co...
P a g e | 20 Identify product pricing criteria
P a g e | 21 Activity 3a Estimated Time 20 minutes Objective Implement marketing strategies Activity Schedule informal com...
P a g e | 22 Recognise good work Prepare for meetings Understand unspoken signals. Body language, for example Follow up Ta...
P a g e | 23 Activity 3b Estimated Time 20 minutes Objective Implement marketing strategies Activity Select a PROMOTIONAL ...
P a g e | 24 Budget considerations Key Message
P a g e | 25 Activity 4a Estimated Time 30 minutes Objective Monitor marketing activities and evaluate business performanc...
P a g e | 26 Activity 4b Estimated Time 20 minutes Objective Analyse performance gaps and take corrective action or set ne...
P a g e | 27 Informal Discussion Survey Trend Analysis
P a g e | 28 Activity 4c Estimated Time 20 minutes Objective Conduct ongoing research of customer requirements to identify...
P a g e | 29 What factors do YOU think determine change success or failure? What skills do YOU think are necessary for ins...
×