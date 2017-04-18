4thb favourite places

Hello! My name is Roc. My favourite place is the karts, because is pretty fun.
Hello! My name is Narcís. My favourite place is the beach. I like it because I can swim.
Hello! My name is Marc. My favourite place is Cirera stadium. I like it because I like playing football.
Hello! My name is Lucía. My favourite place is central park. I like it because I can play games with my friends and my fam...
Hello! My name is Adrià. My favourite place is the Mataro tram. I like it because it is very old.
Hello! My name is Guillem. My favourite place is the beach. I like it because I can play soccer there.
Hello! My name is Jùlia. My favorite place is Antonio Machado sculpture. I like it because our school is named after him. ...
Hello! My name is Kilyan. My favourite place is the Beach. I like it because you can play football there.
Hello my name is Aina. My favourite place is my house, I like because I’m happy there. This is my grandad motorbike.
Hello! My name is Yasmin. My favorite place is Antonio Machado sculpture. I like it because he was a famous writer.
Hello! My name is Ana☺. My favourite place is the central park. I like it because there is nature.
Hello my name is Wiam. My favourite place is the beach. I like it because I can swim.
Hello! My name is Manel. My favourite place is the Forest park. I like it because you can play football.
Hello! My name is Oumy . My favourite place is the school. I like it because I Iearn to read.
Hello! My name is Iker. My favourite place is the Antonio Machado statue. I like it because he was a famous writer.
Hello! My name is Alex. My favourite place is the “Nando karts”. I like it because I can drive a kart.
Hello! My name is Marc. My favourite place is the Italy roundabout. I like it because there are fountains.
Hello! My name is Alba. My favourite place is Mataró park. It’s a commercial centre. I like it because it has stores.
Second presentation for our etwinning project communi-kids.

