Logistica che guarda avanti 2019 payaro

  1. 1. La logistica che guarda avanti Andrea Payaro
  2. 2. Andrea Payaro 1999: Laurea in Ingegneria Informatica 2002: Ph.D. in Ingegneria Gestionale Università di Padova 2004: Post Doc. in Ingegneria Gestionale Università di Padova 2004-2011: Visiting Professor Università di Padova Today: • Vice President of ISC-Academy (International Supply Chain Academy), Italian association of logistics and supply chain management • Scientific Committee member ICCMI – International Congress of Contemporary Marketing Issues • Consulente certificato da European Logistics Association (ELA – Cert. Nr. 063091) • CEO of P&P Consulting & Services • Lecturer at Transilvania University – Brasov ROMANIA • Docente Esperto Italian Trade Agency (ITA-ICE) Ministero dello Sviluppo Economico • Membro Albo RAM (Rete Autostrade Mediterranee) Ministero delle Infrastutture • Autore of 10 studi pubblicati in Riviste Scientifiche Internazionali. • Autore di oltre 100 articoli su riviste specializzate Andrea Payaro Andrea Payaro Milano - Mag. 2019
  3. 3. Agenda • L’importanza del settore fashion • Il problema della previsione • Le tendenze in atto nella logistica Andrea Payaro Milano - Mag. 2019
  4. 4. Fashion Italiano Fonte: Andrea Payaro Milano - Mag. 2019
  5. 5. Logistica e moda • Mantenere alta la competitività è l’obiettivo primario di tutte le Aziende. • Il must in tutti i settori è la razionalizzazione dei processi operativi e l’efficacia delle Supply Chain. • Il settore della moda si deve confrontare con un aspetto aggiuntivo: il management dei tempi di gestione. Per il settore moda più che per ogni altro mercato, accorciare il ciclo operativo – dall’approvvigionamento fino alla distribuzione dei capi finiti presso punti vendita o dagli utenti stessi in presenza di uno shopping online – è una scelta strategica che ri-assetta completamente la filiera produttiva. • Questa necessità emerge in funzione ai nuovi comportamenti di consumo, dove gli utenti preferiscono soddisfare un “bisogno di stile” piuttosto che scegliere un vestire “di qualità” (Fonte: SDA Bocconi) Andrea Payaro Milano - Mag. 2019
  6. 6. La previsione • Prevedere significa: • Analizzare le strategie di marketing aziendale • Intercettare la domanda futura tenendo in considerazione il passato • Valutare il potere di acquisto del mercato • Considerare le tendenze sociali e politiche • Reagire alle «mosse» dei concorrenti • Adattarsi alla teoria del Cigno Nero (Nassim Nicholas Taleb, 2007). • Essere resilienti Nel 1999 FIAT, dato l’accorciamento del ciclo di vita del prodotto ragionava per scenari futuri Andrea Payaro Milano - Mag. 2019
  7. 7. Gli scenari possibili per la logistica • Tecnologie di identificazione • Automazione • Integrazione • Esternalizzazione • Decentramento • Sostenibilità Andrea Payaro Milano - Mag. 2019
  8. 8. Tecnologie di identificazione DataComplexity Reading speed Low High HighLow 1D Barcode 2D Barcode RFID & Beacon 1D Barcode Problemi: Materiali Conduttori (mat. ferrosi, liquidi, etc.) Problemi: Umidità, polvere e ambienti sporchi Andrea Payaro Milano - Mag. 2019 Bluetooth beacons sono trasmettitori a bassa energia in grado di registrare e trasmettere informazioni a dispositivi mobili IOT: Real time data
  9. 9. Automazione • Automatizzare o Manualizzare? Andrea Payaro Milano - Mag. 2019 Flessibilità Automazione AltoBasso Bassa Alta Trends A.I.Drones Self Driving AGV
  10. 10. Integrazione Verticale e Orizzontale • Integrazione Verticale: Definire delle strategie comuni condivise con fornitori e clienti al fine di soddisfare al meglio il mercato, attraverso l’uso di tecnologie dell’informazione (ICT), condivisione dati e attività collaborative. • Integrazione Orizzontale: Definire delle strategie comuni con i propri competitors al fine di ridurre il time-to-market, ridurre i costi di acquisto (es. centrali di acquisto) o ridurre i tempi di pareggio. Andrea Payaro Milano - Mag. 2019
  11. 11. Outsourcing Vs Insourcing Andrea Payaro Milano - Mag. 2019
  12. 12. Accentrare o Decentrare • Essere più vicini al cliente o preferire la qualità del servizio? Andrea Payaro Milano - Mag. 2019 Amazon across EuropeLuxottica across World
  13. 13. Sostenibilità • La sostenibilità delle scelte logistiche deve essere un Must Andrea Payaro Milano - Mag. 2019
  14. 14. Le altre leve Andrea Payaro Milano - Mag. 2019 Forma zione Migliora mento Continuo Bench mark Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young. (Henry Ford) The Toyota style is not to create results by working hard. It is a system that says there is not limit to people’s creativity. People don’t go to Toyota do work, they go to there to Think. (Tahichi Ohno) If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the results of 100 battles. (Sun Tzu)
  15. 15. Thanks for your attention Andrea Payaro andrea@payaro.it Andrea Payaro Milano - Mag. 2019

