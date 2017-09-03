Page 1 of 3 A M I R M O H A M E D M O H A M E D SENIO R LAWYER Mobile: 0020 1276075374 Mobile:00971582826540 EMAIL: amir.0...
Lawyer

  1. 1. Page 1 of 3 A M I R M O H A M E D M O H A M E D SENIO R LAWYER Mobile: 0020 1276075374 Mobile:00971582826540 EMAIL: amir.012@windowslive.com Personal data Date of birth: 4/4/1987 Gender: male Driving licence: valid Nationality: Egyptian Social status: single Level of education : Faculty of Law Alexandria University, Egypt – 2009 Member of the Egyptian Bar Association since 2010. LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/in/amir-mohamed-371049135/ PERSONALSUMMARY A senior lawyer with eight years of experience in advocacy of civil and criminal courts and personal status courts 'editing and reviewing all types of contracts ' establishment of companies and registration of trademarks . AREAS OF EXPERTISE - EPC Contracts - Arbitration - Contracts and Agreements Analysis - Legal writing. - MS Office Proficient. - Corporate transactions - Bilingual. PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE DR:Afifi kamel Law Firm, Egypt Trainee Lawyer (July 2009 to December 2011) - Training over criminal law cases.
  2. 2. Page 2 of 3 - Attending civil and criminal related court hearings. - Preparing and drafting legal memoranda. - Finishing judiciary and administrative paperwork. Mortada mansour law firm- Egypt (Jan2012 to December 2014) -Attending civil and criminal related court hearings. -Preparing and drafting legal memoranda. -Finishing judiciary and administrative paperwork. Head lawyer of Hamidco General Contracting Company- Egypt ( Jan 2015 to December 2015) -Drafting, reviewing and negotiating various Construction Projects Contracts with contractors and sub-contractors . - Drafting and reviewing Employment contracts related to the Human Resources Department of the company. -conclude services agreements with awarded suppliers and services providers. - Providing proactive legal advice and assistance to all company units. - Conducting general corporate and commercial work, for example coordinating company registrations and filings. Finalize commercial registry procedures, judiciary and administrative paperwork and all of related procedures in General Authority for Investment. •Offer timely information on all and any legislative changes and their impact on the company business. •Legal review of any reports required by the Directorate and Supervisory. Amir Mohamed law firm ( Jan2016 until now) - Start my own business in my law firm office.
  3. 3. Page 3 of 3 - Advocacy of civil and criminal courts and personal status courts. - Editing and reviewing all types of contracts. - Establishment of companies and registration of trademarks. INDEPENDENT COURSEWORK - ICDL 2007 - Course in International Arbitration 2015 - Course in diplomatic and consular relations in 2015 Languages - Arabic : Mother tongue. - English : Fluent both written and spoken.

