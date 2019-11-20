UTERINE DISPLACEMENT

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Prolapse of the uterus refers to the downward displacement of the vagina and uterus.
ETIOLOGY PREDISPOSING FACTORS ACQUIRED CONGENITAL AGGRAVATING FACTORS
1.Congenital - At birth 2.Acquired – During Labour 1-Bearing down 2-Forceps delivery 3- Traction on cord 4- Breech extract...
 During puerperium Lack of exercise and bodily weakness Repeated deliveries or child birth
1. Increase in intra - abdominal pressure Abdominal mass Ascitis Chronic cough, constipation 2. Obesity 3. Uterine fibr...
1.In first-degree prolapse- the prolapsed wall extends upto cervix 2.In second-degree prolapse- the prolapsed wall protrud...
 Feeling of something coming down per vaginum specially while she is moving  Backache or Dragging pain in the pelvis  D...
 Difficulty in passing urine, more the sternous effort less evacuation.  Incomplete evacuation  Urgency or frequency of...
 Inspection & palpation Vagina, rectum & recto- vaginal  Pelvic examination Both dorsal & standing positions. The patien...
MANAGEMENT PREVENTIVE CONSERVATIVE SURGERY
Adequate antenatal & intranatal care  To avoid injury to the supporting structures during the time of vaginal delivery Ad...
 Oestogen replacement therapy  Kegal exercise  Pessary treatment A vaginal pessary is an object inserted into the vagin...
 Surgery should wait until symptoms are worse than the risks of having surgery. The surgical approach depends on: Degree ...
a) To assess the level of pain, cause, location, intensity to get base line data b) To provide comfortable position to the...
a) To assess the sign & symptoms of infection. b) To assess the vital sign of the patient c) To encourage the patient not ...
a) Explain all treatment and procedures b) Encourage verbalization of feelings by patient and family c) Provide informatio...
1)Dutta D.C 'Textbook of obstetrics' 6th edition published by new book agency (P) limited pp -312-313,421-422. 2)Jacob ann...
Fill in the blanks:-  In first degree of prolapse of uterus the prolapsed wall extends upto_______ Ans. Extends up to cer...
 Sense of something coming out per vaginum is felt in prolapsed uterus or not Ans. True  Any increase in frequency or ur...
UTERINE DISPLACEMENT
UTERINE DISPLACEMENT
UTERINE DISPLACEMENT
UTERINE DISPLACEMENT
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

UTERINE DISPLACEMENT

19 views

Published on

DISPLACEMENT OF UTERUS

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

UTERINE DISPLACEMENT

  1. 1. Prolapse of the uterus refers to the downward displacement of the vagina and uterus.
  2. 2. ETIOLOGY PREDISPOSING FACTORS ACQUIRED CONGENITAL AGGRAVATING FACTORS
  3. 3. 1.Congenital - At birth 2.Acquired – During Labour 1-Bearing down 2-Forceps delivery 3- Traction on cord 4- Breech extraction before fully dilatation
  4. 4.  During puerperium Lack of exercise and bodily weakness Repeated deliveries or child birth
  5. 5. 1. Increase in intra - abdominal pressure Abdominal mass Ascitis Chronic cough, constipation 2. Obesity 3. Uterine fibroid
  6. 6. 1.In first-degree prolapse- the prolapsed wall extends upto cervix 2.In second-degree prolapse- the prolapsed wall protrudes through the cervix but remains within the vagina. 3.In third-degree prolapse- the prolapsed fundus extends outside the vagina. 4. In fourth degree or total prolapse or procidentia- both the vagina and uterus are prolapsed 1 2 3 4
  7. 7.  Feeling of something coming down per vaginum specially while she is moving  Backache or Dragging pain in the pelvis  Dysparenunia
  8. 8.  Difficulty in passing urine, more the sternous effort less evacuation.  Incomplete evacuation  Urgency or frequency of micturation  The woman may experience difficulty in passing stools and complete evacuation of bowels.
  9. 9.  Inspection & palpation Vagina, rectum & recto- vaginal  Pelvic examination Both dorsal & standing positions. The patient is asked to strain , this helps to demonstrate a prolapse which may not be seen at rest
  10. 10. MANAGEMENT PREVENTIVE CONSERVATIVE SURGERY
  11. 11. Adequate antenatal & intranatal care  To avoid injury to the supporting structures during the time of vaginal delivery Adequate postnatal care  To encourage early ambulance  To encourage pelvic floor exercises General measures  To avoid strenuous activities- heavy lifting  To avoid pregnancies to soon
  12. 12.  Oestogen replacement therapy  Kegal exercise  Pessary treatment A vaginal pessary is an object inserted into the vagina to hold the uterus in place.
  13. 13.  Surgery should wait until symptoms are worse than the risks of having surgery. The surgical approach depends on: Degree of prolapse Desire for future pregnancies Often, a vaginal hysterectomy is used to correct uterine prolapse.
  14. 14. a) To assess the level of pain, cause, location, intensity to get base line data b) To provide comfortable position to the patient to relieve discomfort i.e. lying down position c) To provide comfort devices to patient to promote the level of comfort d) To provide diversion therapy to the patient to divert the mind of the patient e) To provide analgesics to patient as prescribed by physician to relieve pain.
  15. 15. a) To assess the sign & symptoms of infection. b) To assess the vital sign of the patient c) To encourage the patient not to touch the prolapsed area with unclean hands d) Provide prescribed antibiotics to patient
  16. 16. a) Explain all treatment and procedures b) Encourage verbalization of feelings by patient and family c) Provide information on treatment modalities.
  17. 17. 1)Dutta D.C 'Textbook of obstetrics' 6th edition published by new book agency (P) limited pp -312-313,421-422. 2)Jacob annamma ‘a comprehensive textbook of midwifery ‘1st edition published by jitender p vij pp 539-55 3)www.Google.com
  18. 18. Fill in the blanks:-  In first degree of prolapse of uterus the prolapsed wall extends upto_______ Ans. Extends up to cervix  Procendentia is _______ Ans. When both the vagina and uterus are prolapsed
  19. 19.  Sense of something coming out per vaginum is felt in prolapsed uterus or not Ans. True  Any increase in frequency or urgency of urine is felt in prolapsed uterus Ans. True

×