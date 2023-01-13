Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Bill Of Quantities Issued For Construction

Jan. 13, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Faculty of Engineering Tanta University Ahmed Mohamed El Ashry Prepared By: Bill Of Quantities Issued For Construction - R...
PREAMBLE TO BILL OF QUANTITIES
PREAMBLE TO BILL OF QUANTITIES 1.1 A B 1 Division 03:Concrete 2 Division 04: Masonry 3 Division 05:Metals 4 Division 06:Wo...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
Working drawing of the civil engineering building, Faculty of Engineering, Ta...
Working drawing of the civil engineering building, Faculty of Engineering, Ta...
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

General Electric.docx
MinakshiXP23010
PPT.pptx
rakesh670653
Computer Networking .pptx
Saimur Swarnab
EHang Investor Presentation.pdf
76AniketKarve
solarbasedwirelesschargingofelectricvehicle (1).pptx
19BEE024kushagramish
Muros de Piedra.pdf
Alfredo Torres H
AIML PPT.pptx
ManiKanta88705
Chemical Management in textile industey.pptx
RezwoanurHaque
1 of 27 Ad

Bill Of Quantities Issued For Construction

Jan. 13, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

Project inventory of executive designs for the fourth year, first term

Project inventory of executive designs for the fourth year, first term

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

Working drawing of the civil engineering building, Faculty of Engineering, Ta...
Ahmed El Ashry
0 views
19 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
6.5k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
304.2k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
19.9k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
24.7k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
374 views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.4k views
7 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

General Electric.docx
MinakshiXP23010
0 views
PPT.pptx
rakesh670653
0 views
Computer Networking .pptx
Saimur Swarnab
0 views
EHang Investor Presentation.pdf
76AniketKarve
0 views
solarbasedwirelesschargingofelectricvehicle (1).pptx
19BEE024kushagramish
0 views
Muros de Piedra.pdf
Alfredo Torres H
0 views
AIML PPT.pptx
ManiKanta88705
0 views
Chemical Management in textile industey.pptx
RezwoanurHaque
0 views
solll.pdf
ErikaLasernaAstudill
0 views
Adversarial Training is all you Need.pptx
Prerana Khatiwada
0 views
Food Science - Food Scientists.pptx
Pau-Loke Show
0 views
INTRO TO ENGINEERING STUDENT PRESENTATION.pptx
Bismark Budu
0 views
BJT..pptx
rakesh670653
0 views
smartgriditsapplications-140329095648-phpapp02.pdf
19BEE024kushagramish
0 views
AQR831084.pdf
RiSovannaphumi
0 views
6. Development length-update14122012.pdf
RiSovannaphumi
0 views
393696128-Skarn-2.pdf
williamsmata3
0 views
ORDEN DE INGREDIENTE ACTIVO.docx
Yerson REVATTA
0 views
Haemolysis.ppt
Mkindi Mkindi
0 views
213057423.pdf
Samson Akeredolu
0 views
General Electric.docx
MinakshiXP23010
0 views
4 slides
PPT.pptx
rakesh670653
0 views
12 slides
Computer Networking .pptx
Saimur Swarnab
0 views
14 slides
EHang Investor Presentation.pdf
76AniketKarve
0 views
23 slides
solarbasedwirelesschargingofelectricvehicle (1).pptx
19BEE024kushagramish
0 views
18 slides
Muros de Piedra.pdf
Alfredo Torres H
0 views
1 slide

Featured (20)

Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.4k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.8k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.4k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.8k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.1k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.9k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.5k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.9k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.6k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.4k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.9k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.8k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.4k views
9 slides
Advertisement

Bill Of Quantities Issued For Construction

  1. 1. Faculty of Engineering Tanta University Ahmed Mohamed El Ashry Prepared By: Bill Of Quantities Issued For Construction - Rev.00 Civil engineering Builging December, 2022
  2. 2. PREAMBLE TO BILL OF QUANTITIES
  3. 3. PREAMBLE TO BILL OF QUANTITIES 1.1 A B 1 Division 03:Concrete 2 Division 04: Masonry 3 Division 05:Metals 4 Division 06:Wood, Plastics 5 6 7 8 Division 10: Specialties 9 Division 31: Earthwork 1.2 PRICING PREAMBLES A B C a b c d e E H List of Abbreviations: m METER m2 SQUARE METER m3 CUBIC METER The method of measurement used is POMI. Materials and goods including all connected costs. Preparatory works and setting out of particular item. All equipment, tools, etc. for the proper and safe completion of the relevant item of work. All other incidental works and necessary works which are not described in the B.O.Q but described in the aforesaid specifications and or shown in the drawings for the proper completion of the relevant item of work. In addition to above, the rate for items of work shall include for cost implemented as result of complying with Drawings and general provisions of the Contract, including General and Supplementary Conditions and Division 1 Specification Sections, HSE regulations and ruling laws. Labor and connected costs. CONTENTS OF THE BILLS OF QUANTITIES Bills of quantities, prepared in accordance with Construction Specifications Institute CSI (MASTERFORMAT 2012), fully describe and accurately represent the works to be executed and this provides a uniform basis for competitive tendering. Specifications and Bills of Quantities may consist some or all of the followings: Division 07: Thermal & Moisture Insulation Division 08: Opening Division 09: Finishes Should any discrepancy occur between these Preambles, the descriptions, the drawings and any other Contract Documents, the Tenderer (Contractor afterwards) shall obtain instructions from the Engineer before proceeding. The rate for each item must be comprehensive and must include for complying in all respects with the requirements of the aforesaid specifications, these pricing preambles, cover all the obligations/liabilities under the contract, and all matters and things necessary for the proper construction, completion, commissioning and maintenance of the The rates and prices entered in the Bills of Quantities shall be deemed to be the full inclusive value of the work covered by the several items including the following unless expressly stated separately otherwise:
  4. 4. DIVISION 03 CONCRETE Page 1 of 3
  5. 5. Rate Amount (EGP) (EGP) DIVISION 03 CONCRETE The Contractor is referred to the specifications and drawings for all details related to the works and he is to include for complying with all the requirements contained therein, whether or not they are specifically mentioned within the items. All Tender documents (Drawings, Bill of quantities, Specifications) are integrated documents and complete each other. Workshop drawings and frames for approval before supply and installation (as per approved sample) * Rates for all concrete items shall include shuttering, steel reinforcement, testing for steel reinforcement, water stop, placing of concrete, vibrating, curing, striking, workmanship, finish, all ducts, sleeves, opening areas and all according to drawings, specifications, conditions and directed instructions by the Engineer CAST-IN-PLACE CONCRETE 1 Supply and cast plain concrete with required compressive strength as per structure drawings; rate includes but not limited to casting using concrete pump, formwork, construction joints, sealant filled, finishing surface to receive waterproofing and all necessary to complete the work as per structure drawings and specifications. 1.1 Plain concrete footings m³ 21 ١٢٠٠ 25,200 1.2 Plain concrete below ground beams m³ 5 ١٢٠٠ 6,000 2 Supply and cast reinforced concrete with required compressive strength as per structure drawings; rate includes but not limited to casting using concrete pump, formwork, steel reinforcement, expansion and construction joints, joint filler, sealant, surface repair to receive waterproofing, rain scupper and all accessories necessary to complete the work as per structure drawings and specifications. 2.1 Footings m³ 638 ١٢٠٠ 765,600 2.2 Columns neck m³ 70 ١٢٠٠ 84,000 2.3 Ground beams m³ 525 ١٨٠٠ 945,000 2.4 Slab on grade,150mm thick m² 2,870 ١٨٠٠ 5,166,000 2.5 Slabs m³ 5,393 ١٨٠٠ 9,707,400 2.6 Columns m³ 979 ١٨٠٠ 1,762,092 2.7 Beams m³ 300 ١٨٠٠ 540,000 2.8 Roof parapet m³ 140 ١٢٠٠ 168,000 2.9 Stairs m³ 172 ١٨٠٠ 309,600 LIGHTWEIGHT CONCRETE ROOF INSULATION 3 Supply and cast lightweight concrete flooring with the required slope; rate includes but not limited to joint sealants, trowel, finish reinforcement (where required) and all accessories necessary to complete the work as per drawings and specifications. Refer to drawing no. (A-502) Item Description Unit Quantity Page 2 of 3
  6. 6. 3.1 Lightweight concrete for roof and terraces; 130:70mm thick m² 140 260 36,400 To Collection Amount (EGP) Total Division Summary Page No 2 Total Division 03 Concrete 19,515,292 To Summary Item Description Page 3 of 3
  7. 7. DIVISION 04 MASONRY Page 1 of 3
  8. 8. Rate Amount (EGP) (EGP) DIVISION 04 MASONRY All items rates include supply materials, apply and / or execute work according to contract conditions, specifications and drawings. Also include the required construction equipment's, samples and tests. All Tender documents (Drawings, Bill of quantities, Specifications) are integrated documents and complete each other CONCRETE UNIT MASONRY 1 Supply and install concrete blocks; rate includes cement mortar, solid jambs at openings, lintels, embedded expansion metals, galvanized steel anchors, wall ties, metal Lath reinforcement, stiffeners, jointing, Rockwool insulation (if required) and all required work for completion according to drawings and specifications. The contractor is to provide all necessary wall reinforcements, wall supports / blocking and necessary fixation to receive loads & weights of all ID elements, finishes, cladding and FF&E items mounted on walls (Like for example “Interior Plantings & Trees” – “Draperies” – “Furniture - Artwork & Accessories” – “Television Sets & Mounting Hardware” …etc) according to ID drawings & documents, the contractor should also submit shop drawings for the Engineers approval prior to installation. 1.1 Solid concrete brick for 250mm wall for underground masonry; size (250Lx120Wx60H) mm m³ 66 450 29,700 1.2 Solid concrete brick for 250mm wall; type (W01) size (250Lx120Wx60H) mm m³ 3,028 450 1,362,600 1.3 Hollow concrete block for 250mm wall; type (W02) size (400Lx250Wx200H) mm m³ 3 450 1,125 1.4 Solid concrete brick for 120mm wall;type (W03), size (250Lx120Wx60H) mm m³ 110 210 23,100 1.5 Hollow concrete block for 120mm wall; type (W04) size (400Lx120Wx200H) mm m³ 82 210 17,220 EXTERIOR STONE CLADDING 2 Supply and install natural stone cladding; rate includes but not limited to fixation system , waterproofing behind, filling grout, reveal, trims, accessories, finish, approved sample and all necessary to complete the work as per drawings and specifications 2.1 Melly gray marble skirting; 20mm thick, 1200mm max. high, type (ST-04) m² 1,448 240 61,920 2.2 Melly gray marble skirting; 20mm thick, 1000mm max. high m² 258 160 41,280 To Collection Item Description Unit Quantity Page 2 of 3
  9. 9. Amount (EGP) Total Division Summary Page No 2 Total Division 04 Masonry 1,519,725 To Summary Item Description Page 3 of 3
  10. 10. DIVISION 05 METALS Page 1 of 2
  11. 11. Rate Amount (EGP) (EGP) DIVISION 05 METALS All metal work includes fixing, finish, painting, accessories and work required for fixation. Samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer. Complete all work according to drawings and specification. METAL RAILINGS 2 Supply and install aluminum handrail; rate includes but not limited to painted rail, fixation, paint, finish and all necessary to complete the work as per drawings and specifications. Approved samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer. Refer to drawing no. (A-505) 2.1 Floor mounted handrial for terraces, 1000mm high kgr ٥٩٧ 2.2 Floor mounted handrial above parapet, 800mm high kgr ٥٩٧ Total Division 05 Metals To Summary Item Description Unit Quantity Page 2 of 2
  12. 12. DIVISION 06 WOOD, PLASTICS AND COMPOSITES Page 1 of 2
  13. 13. Rate Amount (EGP) (EGP) DIVISION 06: WOOD, PLASTICS, AND COMPOSITES All items rates include supply materials, install and / or execute work according to contract conditions , specifications and drawings. Also include the required construction equipment's, samples and tests. ARCHITECTURAL WOOD CASEWORK 1 Supply and install laminated MDF skirting; rate includes but not limited to fixation,trims, laminate, finish, approved samples and all necessary to complete the work as per drawings, cut sheets and specifications. Type, color and samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer. 1.1 Oak Laminated on MDF skirting, 100mm high, Code (SK-002) m 45 26.00 1,170.00 To Collection Total Division Summary Total Division 06 Wood, Plastics and composites 1,170.00 To Summary Item Description Unit Quantity Page 2 of 2
  14. 14. DIVISION 07 THERMAL AND MOISTURE PROTECTION Page 1 of 3
  15. 15. Rate Amount (EGP) (EGP) DIVISION 07 THERMAL AND MOISTURE PROTECTION The Contractor is referred to the specifications and drawings for all details related to the works of this division and he is to include for complying with all the requirements contained therein, whether or not they are specifically mentioned within the item. Scope of work will be: shop drawings issue, systems supply, installation and testing. BITUMINOUS DAMPPROOFING 1 Supply and apply cold applied rubberized bituminous dampproofing paint, rate includes but not limited to prepare surfaces, testing, sub-base layers and any material or activity required to complete all work according to drawings and specifications 1.1 Cold fluid applied damp-proofing for foundations m² 254 50 12,700 THERMAL INSULATION 3 Supply and apply extruded polystyrene foam for thermal insulation; rate includes but not limited to preparation works, protection layer (Geotextile), testing and all necessary to complete the work as per drawings and specifications. Refer to drawing no. (A-502) 3.1 Thermal insulation for roof; 70mm thick m² 2,047 48 98,256 ROOF TILES 4 Supply and install cement tiles; rate includes but not limited to cement mortar, finish and all material or activity required to finish the work as per drawings and specification. Type, color and samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer 4.1 Cement tiles for roof, size (300x300x30)mm m² 20 134 2,680 4.2 Ditto, but for base, 300mm high m 22 - MODIFIED BITUMINOUS MEMBRANE 5 Supply and install waterproofing membrane, rate includes prepare surfaces, overlap, testing, protection board as per drawing and any material or activity required to complete work according to drawings and specifications. 5.1 Waterproofing membrane for roof and terraces, 4mm thick m² 2,047 50 102,350 5.2 Waterproofing membrane for wet area, 4mm thick m² 559 50 27,950 To Collection Amount (EGP) Total Division Summary Page No 2 Item Description Item Description Unit Quantity Page 2 of 3
  16. 16. Total Division 07 Thermal and Moisture Protection 243,936 To Summary Page 3 of 3
  17. 17. DIVISION 08 OPENINGS Page 1 of 5
  18. 18. Rate Amount (EGP) (EGP) DIVISION 08 : OPENINGS All items rates include supply materials, install and / or execute work according to contract conditions, specifications and drawings. All Tender documents (Drawings, Bill of quantities, Specifications) are integrated documents and complete each other WOOD DOORS 1 Supply and install external wooden doors as per drawings; rate includes but not limited to sub-frames, wooden frames, architraves, leaves, fittings, joint sealant, paint, finish and all necessary to complete the work as per drawings and specifications. Approved samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer. 1.1 External wooden solid flush door with natural oak veneer coated with polyurethane finish, type (D01), size (1200x2400)mm No 32 340 10,880 2 Supply and install internal wooden doors as per drawings; rate includes but not limited to sub-frames, wooden frames , architraves, leaves, fittings, joint sealant, paint, finish and all necessary to complete the work as per drawings and specifications. Approved samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer. Refer to drawing no (GD-AF-304) & (GD-AF-305) 2.1 Semi solid wooden door type (D01), size (900x2180)mm No 79 280 22,120 2.4 Semi solid wooden door type (D06), size (800x2200)mm No 74 420 31,080 ALUMINUM WINDOW 3 Supply and install electrostatic powder coated aluminum windows with float glass 6mm thick as per drawing; rate includes but not limited to fixation, insulated composite aluminum panels, glazing panel, insect screens, hardware sets, spacer, sealant, finish and any material or activity required to complete work as per drawings and specification. Type, color and samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer. Refer to drawing no.(A-601) 3.1 Window type (AL-02), size (700x1200)mm No 5 - 3.2 Window type (AL-03), size (900x1200)mm No 18 - To Collection 64,080 Item Description Unit Quantity Page 2 of 5
  19. 19. Rate Amount (EGP) (EGP) ALUMINUM WINDOW CONT' 1 Supply and install electrostatic powder coated aluminum windows with tempered glass 6mm thick as per drawing; rate includes but not limited to fixation, insulated composite aluminum panels, glazing panel, insect screens, hardware sets, spacer, sealant, finish and any material or activity required to complete work as per drawings and specification. Type, color and samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer. Refer to drawing no.(A-601) 1.1 Window type (AL-01), size (700x2400)mm No 28 670 18,760 1.2 Wndow door type (AL-06), size (900x2400)mm No 2 ٩٥٠ 1,900 1.6 Wndow door type (AL-10), size (1800x2400)mm No 128 ١٤٥٠ 185,600 2 Supply and install electrostatic powder coated aluminum window door with tempered glass 6mm thick as per drawing; rate includes but not limited to fixation, insulated composite aluminum panels, glazing panel, insect screens, hardware sets, spacer, sealant, finish and any material or activity required to complete work as per drawings and specification. Type, color and samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer. Refer to drawing no.(A-601) 2.1 Window door type (AL-04), size (2000x2400)mm No 3 - 2.2 Wndow door type (AL-05), size (3980/1250x2400)mm No 1 - DOORS HARDWARE All items rates include but not limited to supply materials, install and / or execute work according to specifications, drawings and cut sheets. Also include the required construction equipment's, samples and tests. All Tender documents (Drawings, Bill of quantities, Specifications) are integrated documents and complete each other 3 Supply door hardware sets as shown in schedule, samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the engineer. Complete all work according to drawings, cut sheets and specification 3.1 Door Hardware Set, Code (1) No 3 Rate Only 3.2 Door Hardware Set, Code (2) No 5 Rate Only 3.3 Door Hardware Set, Code (3) No 3 Rate Only 3.4 Door Hardware Set, Code (4) No 1 Rate Only To Collection 206,260 Quantity Item Description Unit Page 3 of 5
  20. 20. Rate Amount (EGP) (EGP) DOORS HARDWARE CONT 1 Install door hardware sets as shown in schedule, rate include but not limited to fixation, finish and all necessary to complete the work. samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the engineer. Complete all work according to drawings, cut sheets and specification 1.1 Door Hardware Set, Code (1) No 3 - 1.2 Door Hardware Set, Code (2) No 5 - 1.3 Door Hardware Set, Code (3) No 3 - 1.4 Door Hardware Set, Code (4) No 1 - MIRRORS 2 Supply and install 6mm thick mirror; rate includes but not limited to supporting system, finish, frame, and any material or activity required to complete work as per drawings and specification. Type, color and samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer. Ref drawing no. (CG-V4B-AF-202), (CG-V4B-AF-204), (CG-V4B-AF-206), (CG- V4B-AF-208), (GD-AF-305). 2.1 Mirror for toilets size (1000x1000)mm, code (GL-001) with metal frame code (MT-003) No 10 - 2.2 Mirror for toilets size (720x1000)mm, code (GL-001) with metal frame code (MT-003) No 10 - 2.3 Mirror for toilets size (660x1000)mm, code (GL-001) with metal frame code (MT-003) No 10 - 2.4 Mirror for toilets size (650x1000)mm, code (GL-001) with metal frame code (MT-003) No 10 - 2.5 Mirror for toilets size (550x1000)mm, code (GL-001) with metal frame code (MT-003) No 10 - Item Description Unit Quantity Page 4 of 5
  21. 21. To Collection Amount (EGP) Total Division Summary Page No 2 64,080 Page No 3 206,260 Page No 4 - Total Division 08 Openings To Summary 270,340 Item Description Page 5 of 5
  22. 22. DIVISION 09 FINISHES Page 1 of 6
  23. 23. Rate Amount (EGP) (EGP) DIVISION 09 FINISHES All finishes work includes prepare surface, application, accessories, cleaning and work required to finish according to drawings, specification and manufacturers data sheets. Shop drawings and samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer. Complete all work according to drawings and specification. PORTLAND CEMENT PLASTERING 1 Supply and apply plaster on concrete or masonry walls; rate includes but not limited to angles beads,metal lath, wire mesh, accessories and all required to complete the work as per drawings and specification. 1.1 Plaster for internal walls 15mm thick m² 586 1.2 Plaster for internal ceiling, 15mm thick m² 123 1.3 Plaster for externall walls 20mm thick m² 425 GYPSUM BOARD ASSEMBLIES 2 Supply and install gypsum board for suspended ceilings as per drawings; rate includes but not limited to fixation system, accessories, access panels, sealant, bulk head, light coves, pattern, finish, shadow gab and any material or activity required to complete work as per drawings and specification. Type, color and samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer 2.1 Gypsum board false ceiling, m² 33 2.2 Moisture resistant gypsum board false ceiling m² 33 TILING 3 Supply and install cement tiles; rate includes but not limited to cement mortar, finish and all material or activity required to finish the work as per drawings and specification. Type, color and samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer 3.1 Cement tiles to receive finishes, size (300x300x30) m² 55 CERAMIC TILING 4 Supply and install porcelain/ceramic tiles from ceramica innova or equivalent; rate includes but not limited to all required design pattern as per finish schedule, cement mortar, grouting, adhesive material (if required), joint spacers, accessories, finish and any material or activity required to complete work as per drawings, cut sheets and specification. Flooring 4.1 Slip resistant porcelain tiles, size (1100x600)mm, code (CT-001) m² 30 4.2 Slip resistant ceramic tiles, size (450x450)mm, code (CT-003) m² 5 4.3 Porcelain tiles, size (600x600)mm, code (CT-005) m² 105 To Collection Rate Amount (EGP) (EGP) Item Description Unit Quantity Quantity Item Description Unit Page 2 of 6
  24. 24. CERAMIC TILING CONT' 1 Supply and install porcelain/ceramic tiles from ceramica innova or equivalent; rate includes but not limited to all required design pattern as per finish schedule, cement mortar, grouting, adhesive material (if required), joint spacers, accessories, finish and any material or activity required to complete work as per drawings, cut sheets and specification. Walls 1.1 Porcelain tiles, size (1100x600)mm, code (CT-002) m² 50 1.2 Porcelain tiles, size (450x450)mm, code (CT-004) m² 31 Skirting 1.3 Porcelain skirting,100mm high, code (SK-003) m 18 1.4 Ceramic skirting,100mm high, code (SK-004) m 10 1.5 Porcelain skirting for terraces,100mm high, code (SK-005) m 21 GLASS MOSAIC TILING 2 Supply and install mosaic tiles from Mahgoub or equivalent; rate includes but not limited to all required design pattern as per finish schedule, cement mortar, grouting, adhesive material (if required), joint spacers, accessories, finish and any material or activity required to complete work as per drawings, cut sheets and specification. Walls 2.1 Mosaic tiles, size (20x20)mm, code (CT-006) m² 2 STONE FLOORING 3 Supply and install marble tiles; rate includes but not limited to all required design pattern as per finish schedule, cement mortar, grouting, self leveling screed, adhesive material (if required), joint spacers, accessories, finish and any material or activity required to complete work as per drawings, cut sheets and specification. 3.1 Crema Noble marble flooring, size (1200x600)mm, code (ST-001) m² 65 To Collection Rate Amount (EGP) (EGP) STONE FLOORING CONT Quantity Item Description Unit Page 3 of 6
  25. 25. 1 Supply and Install stone for treads & risers fixed on concrete stair; rate includes but not limited to adhesive mortar, accessories, finish, approved samples, shop drawings, cut sheets and all necessary to complete the work as per drawings and specifications. 1.1 Crema Noble marble risers for internal stairs, 20mm thickness, code (ST-001) m 48 1.2 Crema Noble marble treads for internal stairs 40 mm thickness, code (ST-001) m 48 1.3 Crema Noble marble for staircases for landing 20mm thick, code (ST- 001) m² 5 1.4 Melly gray marble risers for external stairs steps 20mm thickness, code (ST- 04) m 27 1.5 Melly gray marble treads for external stairs steps 40mm thickness, code (ST- 04) m 27 1.6 Melly gray marble landing for external stairs steps 20mm thickness, code (ST- 04) m² 5 Skirting 1.7 Crema Noble marble skirting,100mm high, code (SK-001) m 50 Threshold 1.8 Crema Noble marble threeshold, 250mm width code (ST-001) m 4 1.9 Crema Noble marble threeshold, 120mm width code (ST-001) m 8 WOOD FLOORING 2 Supply engineered wood flooring as per drawings, and specification. Type, color and samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer. 2.1 Oak engineered wood flooring, code (WD-001) m² 55 Rate only 3 Install engineered wood flooring, rate include but not limited to panels, adhesion, accessories, floor transition thresholds and any activity required for complete delivery of product as per specification, drawings and cut sheets .Type, color and samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the engineer. 3.1 Oak engineered wood flooring, code (WD-001) m² 55 To Collection Rate Amount (EGP) (EGP) PAINTING Item Description Unit Quantity Page 4 of 6
  26. 26. Supply and paint high quality acrylic emulsion paint according to manufacturer instructions and recommended system; rate includes all materials and accessories required to complete according to drawings and specification. Type, color and samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer * The contractor should allow in his pricing that the Engineer may use as many different colors or combination of colors to meet an approved color scheme. No hand made color mix is allowed. 1 Supply and apply acrylic paint according to approved manufacturer instruction; rate includes but not limited to clean surface, repair cracks and all necessary to complete the work as per drawings, cut sheets and specifications. 1.1 Acrylic paint for internal walls m² 440 1.2 Acrylic paint for internal ceiling m² 123 1.3 Moisture resistant acrylic paint for internal ceiling m² 44 1.4 Moisture resistant acrylic paint for walls m² 65 CEMENTITIOUS COATINGS Supply and paint high quality cementitious paint according to manufacturer instructions and recommended system; rate includes all materials and accessories required to complete according to drawings and specification. Type, color and samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer * The contractor should allow in his pricing that the Engineer may use as many different colors or combination of colors to meet an approved color scheme. No hand made color mix is allowed. 2 Supply and apply cementious paint according to approved manufacturer instruction; rate includes but not limited to clean surface, repair cracks and all necessary to complete the work as per drawings, cut sheets and specifications. Refer to drawing no.(A-201, A-202) 2.1 Cementitious paint for external walls & soffits, code (PT-01) & (PT-04) & (PT-05) m² 425 To Collection Amount (EGP) Total Division Summary Item Description Page 5 of 6
  27. 27. Page No 2 Page No 3 Page No 4 Page No 5 Total Division 09 Finishes To Summary Page 6 of 6

×