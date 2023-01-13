Bill Of Quantities Issued For Construction

3.
PREAMBLE TO BILL OF QUANTITIES
1 Division 03:Concrete
2 Division 04: Masonry
3 Division 05:Metals
4 Division 06:Wood, Plastics
8 Division 10: Specialties
9 Division 31: Earthwork
1.2 PRICING PREAMBLES
List of Abbreviations:
m METER
m2 SQUARE METER
m3 CUBIC METER
The method of measurement used is POMI.
Materials and goods including all connected costs.
Preparatory works and setting out of particular item.
All equipment, tools, etc. for the proper and safe completion of the relevant item of work.
All other incidental works and necessary works which are not described in the B.O.Q but described in
the aforesaid specifications and or shown in the drawings for the proper completion of the relevant
item of work.
In addition to above, the rate for items of work shall include for cost implemented as result of complying with
Drawings and general provisions of the Contract, including General and Supplementary Conditions and Division 1
Specification Sections, HSE regulations and ruling laws.
Labor and connected costs.
CONTENTS OF THE BILLS OF QUANTITIES
Bills of quantities, prepared in accordance with Construction Specifications Institute CSI
(MASTERFORMAT 2012), fully describe and accurately represent the works to be executed and this
provides a uniform basis for competitive tendering.
Specifications and Bills of Quantities may consist some or all of the followings:
Division 07: Thermal & Moisture Insulation
Division 08: Opening
Division 09: Finishes
Should any discrepancy occur between these Preambles, the descriptions, the drawings and any other Contract
Documents, the Tenderer (Contractor afterwards) shall obtain instructions from the Engineer before proceeding.
The rate for each item must be comprehensive and must include for complying in all respects with the requirements
of the aforesaid specifications, these pricing preambles, cover all the obligations/liabilities under the contract, and all
matters and things necessary for the proper construction, completion, commissioning and maintenance of the
The rates and prices entered in the Bills of Quantities shall be deemed to be the full inclusive value of the work
covered by the several items including the following unless expressly stated separately otherwise:
Rate Amount
(EGP) (EGP)
DIVISION 03 CONCRETE
The Contractor is referred to the specifications and drawings
for all details related to the works and he is to include for
complying with all the requirements contained therein, whether
or not they are specifically mentioned within the items. All
Tender documents (Drawings, Bill of quantities, Specifications)
are integrated documents and complete each other. Workshop
drawings and frames for approval before supply and
installation (as per approved sample)
* Rates for all concrete items shall include shuttering, steel
reinforcement, testing for steel reinforcement, water stop,
placing of concrete, vibrating, curing, striking, workmanship,
finish, all ducts, sleeves, opening areas and all according to
drawings, specifications, conditions and directed instructions
by the Engineer
CAST-IN-PLACE CONCRETE
1 Supply and cast plain concrete with required compressive
strength as per structure drawings; rate includes but not limited
to casting using concrete pump, formwork, construction joints,
sealant filled, finishing surface to receive waterproofing and all
necessary to complete the work as per structure drawings and
specifications.
1.1 Plain concrete footings m³ 21 ١٢٠٠ 25,200
1.2 Plain concrete below ground beams m³ 5 ١٢٠٠ 6,000
2 Supply and cast reinforced concrete with required compressive
strength as per structure drawings; rate includes but not limited
to casting using concrete pump, formwork, steel reinforcement,
expansion and construction joints, joint filler, sealant, surface
repair to receive waterproofing, rain scupper and all
accessories necessary to complete the work as per structure
drawings and specifications.
2.1 Footings m³ 638 ١٢٠٠ 765,600
2.2 Columns neck m³ 70 ١٢٠٠ 84,000
2.3 Ground beams m³ 525 ١٨٠٠ 945,000
2.4 Slab on grade,150mm thick m² 2,870 ١٨٠٠ 5,166,000
2.5 Slabs m³ 5,393 ١٨٠٠ 9,707,400
2.6 Columns m³ 979 ١٨٠٠ 1,762,092
2.7 Beams m³ 300 ١٨٠٠ 540,000
2.8 Roof parapet m³ 140 ١٢٠٠ 168,000
2.9 Stairs m³ 172 ١٨٠٠ 309,600
LIGHTWEIGHT CONCRETE ROOF INSULATION
3 Supply and cast lightweight concrete flooring with the required
slope; rate includes but not limited to joint sealants, trowel,
finish reinforcement (where required) and all accessories
necessary to complete the work as per drawings and
specifications. Refer to drawing no. (A-502)
Item Description Unit Quantity
3.1 Lightweight concrete for roof and terraces; 130:70mm thick m² 140 260 36,400
To Collection
Amount
(EGP)
Total Division Summary
Page No 2
Total Division 03 Concrete 19,515,292
To Summary
Item Description
Rate Amount
(EGP) (EGP)
DIVISION 04 MASONRY
All items rates include supply materials, apply and / or execute
work according to contract conditions, specifications and
drawings. Also include the required construction equipment's,
samples and tests. All Tender documents (Drawings, Bill of
quantities, Specifications) are integrated documents and
complete each other
CONCRETE UNIT MASONRY
1 Supply and install concrete blocks; rate includes cement
mortar, solid jambs at openings, lintels, embedded expansion
metals, galvanized steel anchors, wall ties, metal Lath
reinforcement, stiffeners, jointing, Rockwool insulation (if
required) and all required work for completion according to
drawings and specifications. The contractor is to provide all
necessary wall reinforcements, wall supports / blocking and
necessary fixation to receive loads & weights of all ID
elements, finishes, cladding and FF&E items mounted on walls
(Like for example “Interior Plantings & Trees” – “Draperies” –
“Furniture - Artwork & Accessories” – “Television Sets &
Mounting Hardware” …etc) according to ID drawings &
documents, the contractor should also submit shop drawings
for the Engineers approval prior to installation.
1.1 Solid concrete brick for 250mm wall for underground masonry;
size (250Lx120Wx60H) mm m³ 66 450 29,700
1.2 Solid concrete brick for 250mm wall; type (W01) size
(250Lx120Wx60H) mm m³ 3,028 450 1,362,600
1.3 Hollow concrete block for 250mm wall; type (W02) size
(400Lx250Wx200H) mm m³ 3 450 1,125
1.4 Solid concrete brick for 120mm wall;type (W03), size
(250Lx120Wx60H) mm m³ 110 210 23,100
1.5 Hollow concrete block for 120mm wall; type (W04) size
(400Lx120Wx200H) mm m³ 82 210 17,220
EXTERIOR STONE CLADDING
2 Supply and install natural stone cladding; rate includes but not
limited to fixation system , waterproofing behind, filling grout,
reveal, trims, accessories, finish, approved sample and all
necessary to complete the work as per drawings and
specifications
2.1 Melly gray marble skirting; 20mm thick, 1200mm max. high,
type (ST-04) m² 1,448 240 61,920
2.2 Melly gray marble skirting; 20mm thick, 1000mm max. high
m² 258 160 41,280
To Collection
Item Description Unit Quantity
Amount
(EGP)
Total Division Summary
Page No 2
Total Division 04 Masonry 1,519,725
To Summary
Item Description
Rate Amount
(EGP) (EGP)
DIVISION 05 METALS
All metal work includes fixing, finish, painting, accessories and work
required for fixation. Samples shall be submitted by the contractor and
approved by the Engineer. Complete all work according to drawings
and specification.
METAL RAILINGS
2 Supply and install aluminum handrail; rate includes but not limited to
painted rail, fixation, paint, finish and all necessary to complete the
work as per drawings and specifications.
Approved samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved
by the Engineer. Refer to drawing no. (A-505)
2.1 Floor mounted handrial for terraces, 1000mm high kgr ٥٩٧
2.2 Floor mounted handrial above parapet, 800mm high kgr ٥٩٧
Total Division 05 Metals
To Summary
Item Description Unit Quantity
DIVISION 06
WOOD, PLASTICS AND COMPOSITES
Rate Amount
(EGP) (EGP)
DIVISION 06: WOOD, PLASTICS, AND COMPOSITES
All items rates include supply materials, install and / or execute
work according to contract conditions , specifications and
drawings. Also include the required construction equipment's,
samples and tests.
ARCHITECTURAL WOOD CASEWORK
1 Supply and install laminated MDF skirting; rate includes but
not limited to fixation,trims, laminate, finish, approved samples
and all necessary to complete the work as per drawings, cut
sheets and specifications. Type, color and samples shall be
submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer.
1.1 Oak Laminated on MDF skirting, 100mm high, Code (SK-002) m 45 26.00 1,170.00
To Collection
Total Division Summary
Total Division 06 Wood, Plastics and composites 1,170.00
To Summary
Item Description Unit Quantity
DIVISION 07
THERMAL AND MOISTURE PROTECTION
Rate Amount
(EGP) (EGP)
DIVISION 07 THERMAL AND MOISTURE PROTECTION
The Contractor is referred to the specifications and drawings
for all details related to the works of this division and he is to
include for complying with all the requirements contained
therein, whether or not they are specifically mentioned within
the item. Scope of work will be: shop drawings issue, systems
supply, installation and testing.
BITUMINOUS DAMPPROOFING
1 Supply and apply cold applied rubberized bituminous
dampproofing paint, rate includes but not limited to prepare
surfaces, testing, sub-base layers and any material or activity
required to complete all work according to drawings and
specifications
1.1 Cold fluid applied damp-proofing for foundations m² 254 50 12,700
THERMAL INSULATION
3 Supply and apply extruded polystyrene foam for thermal
insulation; rate includes but not limited to preparation works,
protection layer (Geotextile), testing and all necessary to
complete the work as per drawings and specifications. Refer
to drawing no. (A-502)
3.1 Thermal insulation for roof; 70mm thick m² 2,047 48 98,256
ROOF TILES
4 Supply and install cement tiles; rate includes but not limited to
cement mortar, finish and all material or activity required to
finish the work as per drawings and specification. Type, color
and samples shall be submitted by the contractor and
approved by the Engineer
4.1 Cement tiles for roof, size (300x300x30)mm m² 20 134 2,680
4.2 Ditto, but for base, 300mm high m 22 -
MODIFIED BITUMINOUS MEMBRANE
5 Supply and install waterproofing membrane, rate includes
prepare surfaces, overlap, testing, protection board as per
drawing and any material or activity required to complete work
according to drawings and specifications.
5.1 Waterproofing membrane for roof and terraces, 4mm thick m² 2,047 50 102,350
5.2 Waterproofing membrane for wet area, 4mm thick m² 559 50 27,950
To Collection
Amount
(EGP)
Total Division Summary
Page No 2
Item Description
Item Description Unit Quantity
Page 2 of 3
Total Division 07 Thermal and Moisture Protection 243,936
To Summary
Page 3 of 3
18.
Rate Amount
(EGP) (EGP)
DIVISION 08 : OPENINGS
All items rates include supply materials, install and / or execute
work according to contract conditions, specifications and
drawings. All Tender documents (Drawings, Bill of quantities,
Specifications) are integrated documents and complete each
other
WOOD DOORS
1 Supply and install external wooden doors as per drawings; rate
includes but not limited to sub-frames, wooden frames,
architraves, leaves, fittings, joint sealant, paint, finish and all
necessary to complete the work as per drawings and
specifications.
Approved samples shall be submitted by the contractor and
approved by the Engineer.
1.1 External wooden solid flush door with natural oak veneer
coated with polyurethane finish, type (D01), size
(1200x2400)mm
No 32
340 10,880
2 Supply and install internal wooden doors as per drawings; rate
includes but not limited to sub-frames, wooden frames ,
architraves, leaves, fittings, joint sealant, paint, finish and all
necessary to complete the work as per drawings and
specifications.
Approved samples shall be submitted by the contractor and
approved by the Engineer. Refer to drawing no (GD-AF-304) &
(GD-AF-305)
2.1 Semi solid wooden door type (D01), size (900x2180)mm No 79 280 22,120
2.4 Semi solid wooden door type (D06), size (800x2200)mm No 74 420 31,080
ALUMINUM WINDOW
3 Supply and install electrostatic powder coated aluminum
windows with float glass 6mm thick as per drawing; rate
includes but not limited to fixation, insulated composite
aluminum panels, glazing panel, insect screens, hardware
sets, spacer, sealant, finish and any material or activity
required to complete work as per drawings and specification.
Type, color and samples shall be
submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer.
Refer to drawing no.(A-601)
3.1 Window type (AL-02), size (700x1200)mm No 5 -
3.2 Window type (AL-03), size (900x1200)mm No 18 -
To Collection 64,080
Item Description Unit Quantity
Rate Amount
(EGP) (EGP)
ALUMINUM WINDOW CONT'
1 Supply and install electrostatic powder coated aluminum
windows with tempered glass 6mm thick as per drawing; rate
includes but not limited to fixation, insulated composite
aluminum panels, glazing panel, insect screens, hardware
sets, spacer, sealant, finish and any material or activity
required to complete work as per drawings and specification.
Type, color and samples shall be
submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer.
Refer to drawing no.(A-601)
1.1 Window type (AL-01), size (700x2400)mm No 28 670 18,760
1.2 Wndow door type (AL-06), size (900x2400)mm No 2 ٩٥٠ 1,900
1.6 Wndow door type (AL-10), size (1800x2400)mm No 128 ١٤٥٠ 185,600
2 Supply and install electrostatic powder coated aluminum
window door with tempered glass 6mm thick as per drawing;
rate includes but not limited to fixation, insulated composite
aluminum panels, glazing panel, insect screens, hardware
sets, spacer, sealant, finish and any material or activity
required to complete work as per drawings and specification.
Type, color and samples shall be
submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer.
Refer to drawing no.(A-601)
2.1 Window door type (AL-04), size (2000x2400)mm No 3 -
2.2 Wndow door type (AL-05), size (3980/1250x2400)mm No 1 -
DOORS HARDWARE
All items rates include but not limited to supply materials,
install and / or execute work according to specifications,
drawings and cut sheets. Also include the required
construction equipment's, samples and tests. All Tender
documents (Drawings, Bill of quantities, Specifications) are
integrated documents and complete each other
3 Supply door hardware sets as shown in schedule, samples
shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the
engineer. Complete all work according to drawings, cut sheets
and specification
3.1 Door Hardware Set, Code (1) No 3 Rate Only
3.2 Door Hardware Set, Code (2) No 5 Rate Only
3.3 Door Hardware Set, Code (3) No 3 Rate Only
3.4 Door Hardware Set, Code (4) No 1 Rate Only
To Collection 206,260
Quantity
Item Description Unit
Rate Amount
(EGP) (EGP)
DOORS HARDWARE CONT
1 Install door hardware sets as shown in schedule, rate include
but not limited to fixation, finish and all necessary to complete
the work. samples shall be submitted by the contractor and
approved by the engineer. Complete all work according to
drawings, cut sheets and specification
1.1 Door Hardware Set, Code (1) No 3 -
1.2 Door Hardware Set, Code (2) No 5 -
1.3 Door Hardware Set, Code (3) No 3 -
1.4 Door Hardware Set, Code (4) No 1 -
MIRRORS
2 Supply and install 6mm thick mirror; rate includes but not
limited to supporting system, finish, frame, and any material or
activity required to complete work as per drawings and
specification. Type, color and samples shall be submitted by
the contractor and approved by the Engineer. Ref drawing no.
(CG-V4B-AF-202), (CG-V4B-AF-204), (CG-V4B-AF-206), (CG-
V4B-AF-208), (GD-AF-305).
2.1 Mirror for toilets size (1000x1000)mm, code (GL-001) with
metal frame code (MT-003) No 10 -
2.2 Mirror for toilets size (720x1000)mm, code (GL-001) with metal
frame code (MT-003) No 10 -
2.3 Mirror for toilets size (660x1000)mm, code (GL-001) with metal
frame code (MT-003) No 10 -
2.4 Mirror for toilets size (650x1000)mm, code (GL-001) with metal
frame code (MT-003) No 10 -
2.5 Mirror for toilets size (550x1000)mm, code (GL-001) with metal
frame code (MT-003) No 10 -
Item Description Unit Quantity
To Collection
Amount
(EGP)
Total Division Summary
Page No 2 64,080
Page No 3 206,260
Page No 4 -
Total Division 08 Openings
To Summary 270,340
Item Description
Rate Amount
(EGP) (EGP)
DIVISION 09 FINISHES
All finishes work includes prepare surface, application, accessories,
cleaning and work required to finish according to drawings,
specification and manufacturers data sheets. Shop drawings and
samples shall be submitted by the contractor and approved by the
Engineer. Complete all work according to drawings and specification.
PORTLAND CEMENT PLASTERING
1 Supply and apply plaster on concrete or masonry walls; rate includes
but not limited to angles beads,metal lath, wire mesh, accessories and
all required to complete the work as per drawings and specification.
1.1 Plaster for internal walls 15mm thick m² 586
1.2 Plaster for internal ceiling, 15mm thick m² 123
1.3 Plaster for externall walls 20mm thick m² 425
GYPSUM BOARD ASSEMBLIES
2 Supply and install gypsum board for suspended ceilings as per
drawings; rate includes but not limited to fixation system, accessories,
access panels, sealant, bulk head, light coves, pattern, finish, shadow
gab and any material or activity required to complete work as per
drawings and specification.
Type, color and samples shall be submitted by the contractor and
approved by the Engineer
2.1 Gypsum board false ceiling, m² 33
2.2 Moisture resistant gypsum board false ceiling m² 33
TILING
3 Supply and install cement tiles; rate includes but not limited to cement
mortar, finish and all material or activity required to finish the work as
per drawings and specification. Type, color and samples shall be
submitted by the contractor and approved by the Engineer
3.1 Cement tiles to receive finishes, size (300x300x30) m² 55
CERAMIC TILING
4 Supply and install porcelain/ceramic tiles from ceramica innova or
equivalent; rate includes but not limited to all required design pattern
as per finish schedule, cement mortar, grouting, adhesive material (if
required), joint spacers, accessories, finish and any material or activity
required to complete work as per drawings, cut sheets and
specification.
Flooring
4.1 Slip resistant porcelain tiles, size (1100x600)mm, code (CT-001) m² 30
4.2 Slip resistant ceramic tiles, size (450x450)mm, code (CT-003) m² 5
4.3 Porcelain tiles, size (600x600)mm, code (CT-005) m² 105
To Collection
Rate Amount
(EGP) (EGP)
Item Description Unit Quantity
Quantity
Item Description Unit
CERAMIC TILING CONT'
1 Supply and install porcelain/ceramic tiles from ceramica innova or
equivalent; rate includes but not limited to all required design pattern
as per finish schedule, cement mortar, grouting, adhesive material (if
required), joint spacers, accessories, finish and any material or activity
required to complete work as per drawings, cut sheets and
specification.
Walls
1.1 Porcelain tiles, size (1100x600)mm, code (CT-002) m² 50
1.2 Porcelain tiles, size (450x450)mm, code (CT-004) m² 31
Skirting
1.3 Porcelain skirting,100mm high, code (SK-003) m 18
1.4 Ceramic skirting,100mm high, code (SK-004) m 10
1.5 Porcelain skirting for terraces,100mm high, code (SK-005) m 21
GLASS MOSAIC TILING
2 Supply and install mosaic tiles from Mahgoub or equivalent; rate
includes but not limited to all required design pattern as per finish
schedule, cement mortar, grouting, adhesive material (if required), joint
spacers, accessories, finish and any material or activity required to
complete work as per drawings, cut sheets and specification.
Walls
2.1 Mosaic tiles, size (20x20)mm, code (CT-006) m² 2
STONE FLOORING
3 Supply and install marble tiles; rate includes but not limited to all
required design pattern as per finish schedule, cement mortar,
grouting, self leveling screed, adhesive material (if required), joint
spacers, accessories, finish and any material or activity required to
complete work as per drawings, cut sheets and specification.
3.1 Crema Noble marble flooring, size (1200x600)mm, code (ST-001) m² 65
To Collection
Rate Amount
(EGP) (EGP)
STONE FLOORING CONT
Quantity
Item Description Unit
1 Supply and Install stone for treads & risers fixed on concrete stair; rate
includes but not limited to adhesive mortar, accessories, finish,
approved samples, shop drawings, cut sheets and all necessary to
complete the work as per drawings and specifications.
1.1 Crema Noble marble risers for internal stairs, 20mm thickness, code
(ST-001) m 48
1.2 Crema Noble marble treads for internal stairs 40 mm thickness, code
(ST-001) m 48
1.3 Crema Noble marble for staircases for landing 20mm thick, code (ST-
001) m² 5
1.4 Melly gray marble risers for external stairs steps 20mm thickness, code (ST-
04) m 27
1.5 Melly gray marble treads for external stairs steps 40mm thickness, code (ST-
04) m 27
1.6 Melly gray marble landing for external stairs steps 20mm thickness, code (ST-
04) m² 5
Skirting
1.7 Crema Noble marble skirting,100mm high, code (SK-001) m 50
Threshold
1.8 Crema Noble marble threeshold, 250mm width code (ST-001) m 4
1.9 Crema Noble marble threeshold, 120mm width code (ST-001) m 8
WOOD FLOORING
2 Supply engineered wood flooring as per drawings, and specification.
Type, color and samples shall be submitted by the contractor and
approved by the Engineer.
2.1 Oak engineered wood flooring, code (WD-001) m² 55 Rate only
3 Install engineered wood flooring, rate include but not limited to panels,
adhesion, accessories, floor transition thresholds and any activity
required for complete delivery of product as per specification,
drawings and cut sheets .Type, color and samples shall be submitted
by the contractor and approved by the engineer.
3.1 Oak engineered wood flooring, code (WD-001) m² 55
To Collection
Rate Amount
(EGP) (EGP)
PAINTING
Item Description Unit Quantity
Supply and paint high quality acrylic emulsion paint according to
manufacturer instructions and recommended system; rate includes all
materials and accessories required to complete according to drawings
and specification. Type, color and samples shall be submitted by the
contractor and approved by the Engineer
* The contractor should allow in his pricing that the Engineer may use as
many different colors or combination of colors to meet an approved
color scheme. No hand made color mix is allowed.
1 Supply and apply acrylic paint according to approved manufacturer
instruction; rate includes but not limited to clean surface, repair cracks
and all necessary to complete the work as per drawings, cut sheets
and specifications.
1.1 Acrylic paint for internal walls m² 440
1.2 Acrylic paint for internal ceiling m² 123
1.3 Moisture resistant acrylic paint for internal ceiling m² 44
1.4 Moisture resistant acrylic paint for walls m² 65
CEMENTITIOUS COATINGS
Supply and paint high quality cementitious paint according to
manufacturer instructions and recommended system; rate includes all
materials and accessories required to complete according to drawings
and specification. Type, color and samples shall be submitted by the
contractor and approved by the Engineer
* The contractor should allow in his pricing that the Engineer may use as
many different colors or combination of colors to meet an approved
color scheme. No hand made color mix is allowed.
2 Supply and apply cementious paint according to approved
manufacturer instruction; rate includes but not limited to clean surface,
repair cracks and all necessary to complete the work as per drawings,
cut sheets and specifications. Refer to drawing no.(A-201, A-202)
2.1 Cementitious paint for external walls & soffits, code (PT-01) & (PT-04)
& (PT-05) m² 425
To Collection
Amount
(EGP)
Total Division Summary
Item Description
Page No 2
Page No 3
Page No 4
Page No 5
Total Division 09 Finishes
To Summary
