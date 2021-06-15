Atis plant

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Step 1 Soak atis tree seeds in a bowl of room-temperature water for three days before sowing them. Dry the seeds on a dish...
Step 3 Sow one atis tree seed in each 10-inch nursery pot. Bury the seeds under three-fourth of an inch of soil. Firm the ...
Step 5 Set the pots in a greenhouse or outdoors against a sheltered, south-facing wall. Rotate the pots a half-revolution ...
Step 7 Move the atis tree seedlings to a lightly shaded spot for the first few months after they emerge to protect them fr...
Step 9 Feed the atis trees once a year in early spring with 3-10-10 ratio fertilizer. Apply the fertilizer according to th...
Harvesting/Post-harvesting Harvesting of tubers is recommended after the completion of reproductive phase and maturation o...
Medicinal plant Atis - Aconitum heterophyllum

  1. 1. Step 1 Soak atis tree seeds in a bowl of room-temperature water for three days before sowing them. Dry the seeds on a dishrag or paper towel for 20 minutes immediately before sowing them. Step 2 Fill 10-inch nursery pots with a soil mixture comprised of three parts loam, two parts compost and one part perlite. Use sterile loam and neutral to mildly acidic compost for the soil mixture.
  2. 2. Step 3 Sow one atis tree seed in each 10-inch nursery pot. Bury the seeds under three-fourth of an inch of soil. Firm the soil with the flat of your hand to anchor the seeds. Step 4 Water the soil mixture in each pot until it feels lightly moist at a depth of 1 inch. Keep the soil moist at a 1-inch-depth at all times but let the surface of the soil dry out slightly between waterings to prevent mold growth on the soil.
  3. 3. Step 5 Set the pots in a greenhouse or outdoors against a sheltered, south-facing wall. Rotate the pots a half-revolution every other day to ensure even sun exposure on the sides of the pots, which will keep the soil warm. Step 6 Watch for germination two weeks after sowing the atis tree seeds, but do not be worried if it takes a month for the seedlings to emerge.
  4. 4. Step 7 Move the atis tree seedlings to a lightly shaded spot for the first few months after they emerge to protect them from sunburn. Water regularly after the seedlings emerge but avoid getting moisture on the leaves or stem. Step 8 Transplant the atis tree seedlings into a permanent bed six months after they germinate. Choose a sunny spot with excellent drainage. Space the trees 15 to 20 feet apart.
  5. 5. Step 9 Feed the atis trees once a year in early spring with 3-10-10 ratio fertilizer. Apply the fertilizer according to the directions on the label to protect the atis tree roots from damage. Note - These three numbers represent the primary nutrients (nitrogen(N) - phosphorus(P) - potassium(K)). This label, known as the fertilizer grade, is a national standard. A bag of 3-10-10 fertilizer contains 3 percent nitrogen, 10 percent phosphate and 10 percent potash.
  6. 6. Harvesting/Post-harvesting Harvesting of tubers is recommended after the completion of reproductive phase and maturation of seeds during October-November. Maximum yield is recorded during October-November period. However active content (atisine) and other alkaloids content were found maximum when plant were harvested in July-August at the time of onset of flowering period. Further percentage of active contents slightly decreased with maturation of plant. After completion of reproductive phase at any altitude, plants become mature for harvest and yield good percentage of active contents. Time of completion of reproductive phase differs with the altitude of cultivation. Generally the plants in alpine areas complete their reproductive phase in the last week of October or first of November while the plants cultivated at lower altitude complete their reproductive phase in the first half of October. Plants raised from tuber cuttings completed their vegetative and reproductive phase within three years. The harvesting period for this species is 3-4 years.

