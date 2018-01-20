Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Top 10 economic forecasts for 2018
In 2017, the global economy recorded its best performance in six years. Persistent fears of "secular stagnation" were fina...
1. The US economy will sustain above-trend growth. 2. Europe’s expansion will slow a little, but remain solid. 3. Japan’s ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Top 10 economic forecasts for 2018

35 views

Published on

Top 10 economic forecasts for 2018

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Top 10 economic forecasts for 2018

  1. 1. Top 10 economic forecasts for 2018
  2. 2. In 2017, the global economy recorded its best performance in six years. Persistent fears of "secular stagnation" were finally put to rest. The stage is now set for sustained solid growth in the world economy in 2018. Experts expect global growth of 3.2%, matching 2017's growth rate, and well above 2016’s 2.5%. Top 10 economic forecasts for 2018 are:
  3. 3. 1. The US economy will sustain above-trend growth. 2. Europe’s expansion will slow a little, but remain solid. 3. Japan’s growth spurt will fade. 4. China’s momentum will weaken. 5. The performance of the emerging world will improve gradually. 6. With the rally over, commodity prices will be range- bound and volatile. 7. Upward pressures on inflation will remain muted. 8. The Fed will keep raising interest rates, and some other central banks may follow. 9. The US dollar is likely to get nudged higher, though volatility could also remain high. 10.The risk of a recession remains low, with global growth momentum strengthening, and assuming no policy mistakes or "black swans".

×