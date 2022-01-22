Successfully reported this slideshow.
Quran. 39. surat az zumar, arabic text and roman arabic script

Jan. 22, 2022
  1. 1. Loading... Surat Az-Zumar (The Troops) - ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺓ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﷲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ Transliteration Tanzeelu alkitabi mina AllahialAAazeezi alhakeem Transliteration Inna anzalna ilayka alkitababilhaqqi faAAbudi Allaha mukhlisanlahu addeen Transliteration Ala lillahi addeenualkhalisu wallatheena ittakhathoomin doonihi awliyaa ma naAAbuduhum illaliyuqarriboona ila Allahi zulfa innaAllaha yahkumu baynahum fee ma hum feehiyakhtalifoona inna Allaha la yahdee man huwa kathibunkaffar Transliteration Law arada Allahu an yattakhithawaladan lastafa mimma yakhluqu mayashao subhanahu huwa Allahu alwahidualqahhar 39:1 39:2 39:3 39:4 39:5 Surat Az-Zumar - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/39 1 of 17 19/01/2022, 12:29
  2. 2. Transliteration Khalaqa assamawati wal-ardabilhaqqi yukawwiru allayla AAala annahariwayukawwiru annahara AAala allayliwasakhkhara ashshamsa walqamara kullun yajreeli-ajalin musamman ala huwa alAAazeezu alghaffar Transliteration Khalaqakum min nafsin wahidatin thummajaAAala minha zawjaha waanzala lakum mina al-anAAamithamaniyata azwajin yakhluqukum fee butooniommahatikum khalqan min baAAdi khalqin fee thulumatinthalathin thalikumu Allahu rabbukum lahualmulku la ilaha illa huwa faanna tusrafoon Transliteration 39:6 39:7 Surat Az-Zumar - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/39 2 of 17 19/01/2022, 12:29
  3. 3. In takfuroo fa-inna Allaha ghaniyyunAAankum wala yarda liAAibadihi alkufra wa- intashkuroo yardahu lakum wala taziru waziratunwizra okhra thumma ila rabbikum marjiAAukumfayunabbi-okum bima kuntum taAAmaloona innahu AAaleemun bithatiassudoor Transliteration Wa-itha massa al-insana durrundaAAa rabbahu muneeban ilayhi thumma ithakhawwalahu niAAmatan minhu nasiya ma kana yadAAooilayhi min qablu wajaAAala lillahi andadan liyudillaAAan sabeelihi qul tamattaAA bikufrika qaleelan innaka min as- habiannar Transliteration Amman huwa qanitun anaaallayli sajidan waqa-iman yahtharu al-akhiratawayarjoo rahmata rabbihi qul hal yastawee allatheenayaAAlamoona wallatheena la yaAAlamoonainnama yatathakkaru oloo al-albab Transliteration Qul ya AAibadi allatheenaamanoo ittaqoo rabbakum lillatheena ahsanoofee hathihi addunya hasanatun waarduAllahi wasiAAatun innama yuwaffa assabiroonaajrahum bighayri hisab 39:8 39:9 39:10 Surat Az-Zumar - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/39 3 of 17 19/01/2022, 12:29
  4. 4. Transliteration Qul innee omirtu an aAAbuda Allahamukhlisan lahu addeen Transliteration Waomirtu li-an akoona awwala almuslimeen Transliteration Qul innee akhafu in AAasayturabbee AAathaba yawmin AAatheem Transliteration Quli Allaha aAAbudu mukhlisanlahu deenee Transliteration FaAAbudoo ma shi/tum mindoonihi qul inna alkhasireena allatheena khasirooanfusahum waahleehim yawma alqiyamati ala thalikahuwa alkhusranu almubeen Transliteration Lahum min fawqihim thulalunmina annari wamin tahtihim thulalunthalika yukhawwifu Allahu bihi AAibadahu yaAAibadi fattaqoon 39:11 39:12 39:13 39:14 39:15 39:16 39:17 Surat Az-Zumar - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/39 4 of 17 19/01/2022, 12:29
  5. 5. Transliteration Wallatheena ijtanaboo attaghootaan yaAAbudooha waanaboo ila Allahilahumu albushra fabashshir AAibad Transliteration Allatheena yastamiAAoona alqawlafayattabiAAoona ahsanahu ola-ika allatheenahadahumu Allahu waola-ika hum oloo al-albab Transliteration Afaman haqqa AAalayhi kalimatu alAAathabiafaanta tunqithu man fee annar Transliteration Lakini allatheena ittaqawrabbahum lahum ghurafun min fawqiha ghurafun mabniyyatuntajree min tahtiha al-anharu waAAda Allahila yukhlifu Allahu almeeAAad 39:18 39:19 39:20 39:21 Surat Az-Zumar - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/39 5 of 17 19/01/2022, 12:29
  6. 6. Transliteration Alam tara anna Allaha anzala mina assama-imaan fasalakahu yanabeeAAa fee al- ardithumma yukhriju bihi zarAAan mukhtalifan alwanuhu thummayaheeju fatarahu musfarran thumma yajAAaluhu hutamaninna fee thalika lathikra li-olee al-albab Transliteration Afaman sharaha Allahu sadrahulil-islami fahuwa AAala noorin min rabbihi fawaylunlilqasiyati quloobuhum min thikri Allahi ola-ikafee dalalin mubeen Transliteration Allahu nazzala ahsana alhadeethikitaban mutashabihan mathaniya taqshaAAirruminhu juloodu allatheena yakhshawna rabbahum thummataleenu julooduhum waquloobuhum ila thikri Allahithalika huda Allahi yahdee bihi man yashaowaman yudlili Allahu fama lahu min had Transliteration Afaman yattaqee biwajhihi soo-a alAAathabiyawma alqiyamati waqeela liththalimeenathooqoo ma kuntum taksiboon 39:22 39:23 39:24 39:25 Surat Az-Zumar - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/39 6 of 17 19/01/2022, 12:29
  7. 7. Transliteration Kaththaba allatheena minqablihim faatahumu alAAathabu min haythu layashAAuroon Transliteration Faathaqahumu Allahu alkhizyafee alhayati addunya walaAAathabual-akhirati akbaru law kanoo yaAAlamoon Transliteration Walaqad darabna linnasifee hatha alqur-ani min kulli mathalin laAAallahumyatathakkaroon Transliteration Qur-anan AAarabiyyan ghayra theeAAiwajin laAAallahum yattaqoon Transliteration Daraba Allahu mathalan rajulanfeehi shurakao mutashakisoona warajulan salamanlirajulin hal yastawiyani mathalan alhamdu lillahibal aktharuhum la yaAAlamoon 39:26 39:27 39:28 39:29 Surat Az-Zumar - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/39 7 of 17 19/01/2022, 12:29
  8. 8. Transliteration Innaka mayyitun wa-innahum mayyitoon Transliteration Thumma innakum yawma alqiyamatiAAinda rabbikum takhtasimoon Transliteration Faman athlamu mimman kathabaAAala Allahi wakaththaba bissidqiith jaahu alaysa fee jahannama mathwan lilkafireen Transliteration Wallathee jaa bissidqiwasaddaqa bihi ola-ika humu almuttaqoon Transliteration Lahum ma yashaoona AAindarabbihim thalika jazao almuhsineen Transliteration Liyukaffira Allahu AAanhum aswaa allatheeAAamiloo wayajziyahum ajrahum bi-ahsani allathee kanooyaAAmaloon 39:30 39:31 39:32 39:33 39:34 39:35 39:36 Surat Az-Zumar - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/39 8 of 17 19/01/2022, 12:29
  9. 9. Transliteration Alaysa Allahu bikafin AAabdahuwayukhawwifoonaka billatheena min doonihi waman yudliliAllahu fama lahu min had Transliteration Waman yahdi Allahu fama lahumin mudillin alaysa Allahu biAAazeezin theeintiqam Transliteration Wala-in saaltahum man khalaqa assamawatiwal-arda layaqoolunna Allahu qul afaraaytumma tadAAoona min dooni Allahi in aradaniyaAllahu bidurrin hal hunna kashifatu durrihiaw aradanee birahmatin hal hunna mumsikaturahmatihi qul hasbiya Allahu AAalayhiyatawakkalu almutawakkiloon Transliteration Qul ya qawmi iAAmaloo AAalamakanatikum innee AAamilun fasawfa taAAlamoon 39:37 39:38 39:39 39:40 Surat Az-Zumar - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/39 9 of 17 19/01/2022, 12:29
  10. 10. Transliteration Man ya/teehi AAathabun yukhzeehi wayahilluAAalayhi AAathabun muqeem Transliteration Inna anzalna AAalayka alkitabalinnasi bilhaqqi famani ihtadafalinafsihi waman dalla fa- innama yadilluAAalayha wama anta AAalayhim biwakeel Transliteration Allahu yatawaffa al-anfusa heenamawtiha wallatee lam tamut fee manamihafayumsiku allatee qada AAalayha almawta wayursilual-okhra ila ajalin musamman inna fee thalikalaayatin liqawmin yatafakkaroon Transliteration Ami ittakhathoo min dooni AllahishufaAAaa qul awa law kanoo la yamlikoonashay-an wala yaAAqiloon 39:41 39:42 39:43 39:44 Surat Az-Zumar - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/39 10 of 17 19/01/2022, 12:29
  11. 11. Transliteration Qul lillahi ashshafaAAatujameeAAan lahu mulku assamawati wal-ardithumma ilayhi turjaAAoon Transliteration Wa-itha thukira Allahuwahdahu ishmaazzat quloobu allatheena layu/minoona bil- akhirati wa-itha thukiraallatheena min doonihi itha hum yastabshiroon Transliteration Quli allahumma fatira assamawatiwal-ardi AAalima alghaybi washshahadatianta tahkumu bayna AAibadika fee ma kanoofeehi yakhtalifoon Transliteration Walaw anna lillatheena thalamooma fee al-ardi jameeAAan wamithlahu maAAahu laftadawbihi min soo-i alAAathabi yawma alqiyamati wabadalahum mina Allahi ma lam yakoonoo yahtasiboon 39:45 39:46 39:47 39:48 Surat Az-Zumar - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/39 11 of 17 19/01/2022, 12:29
  12. 12. Transliteration Wabada lahum sayyi-atu makasaboo wahaqa bihim ma kanoo bihiyastahzi-oon Transliteration Fa-itha massa al-insana durrundaAAana thumma itha khawwalnahuniAAmatan minna qala innama ooteetuhu AAalaAAilmin bal hiya fitnatun walakinna aktharahum layaAAlamoon Transliteration Qad qalaha allatheenamin qablihim fama aghna AAanhum ma kanooyaksiboon Transliteration Faasabahum sayyi-atu makasaboo wallatheena thalamoo min haola-isayuseebuhum sayyi-atu ma kasaboo wamahum bimuAAjizeen Transliteration Awa lam yaAAlamoo anna Allaha yabsutuarrizqa liman yashao wayaqdiru inna fee 39:49 39:50 39:51 39:52 Surat Az-Zumar - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/39 12 of 17 19/01/2022, 12:29
  13. 13. thalikalaayatin liqawmin yu/minoon Transliteration Qul ya AAibadiya allatheenaasrafoo AAala anfusihim la taqnatoo min rahmatiAllahi inna Allaha yaghfiru aththunoobajameeAAan innahu huwa alghafooru arraheem Transliteration Waaneeboo ila rabbikum waaslimoo lahumin qabli an ya/tiyakumu alAAathabu thumma la tunsaroon Transliteration WattabiAAoo ahsana maonzila ilaykum min rabbikum min qabli an ya/tiyakumu alAAathabubaghtatan waantum la tashAAuroon Transliteration An taqoola nafsun ya hasrataAAala ma farrattu fee janbi Allahiwa-in kuntu lamina assakhireen 39:53 39:54 39:55 39:56 39:57 Surat Az-Zumar - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/39 13 of 17 19/01/2022, 12:29
  14. 14. Transliteration Aw taqoola law anna Allaha hadaneelakuntu mina almuttaqeen Transliteration Aw taqoola heena tara alAAathabalaw anna lee karratan faakoona mina almuhsineen Transliteration Bala qad jaatka ayateefakaththabta biha wastakbarta wakunta minaalkafireen Transliteration Wayawma alqiyamati tara allatheenakathaboo AAala Allahi wujoohuhum muswaddatunalaysa fee jahannama mathwan lilmutakabbireen Transliteration Wayunajjee Allahu allatheenaittaqaw bimafazatihim la yamassuhumu assoo-owala hum yahzanoon Transliteration Allahu khaliqu kulli shay-inwahuwa AAala kulli shay-in wakeel 39:58 39:59 39:60 39:61 39:62 Surat Az-Zumar - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/39 14 of 17 19/01/2022, 12:29
  15. 15. Transliteration Lahu maqaleedu assamawatiwal-ardi wallatheena kafaroo bi-ayatiAllahi ola-ika humu alkhasiroon Transliteration Qul afaghayra Allahi ta/muroonneeaAAbudu ayyuha aljahiloon Transliteration Walaqad oohiya ilayka wa-ilaallatheena min qablika la-in ashrakta layahbatannaAAamaluka walatakoonanna mina alkhasireen Transliteration Bali Allaha faAAbud wakunmina ashshakireen Transliteration Wama qadaroo Allaha haqqaqadrihi wal-ardu jameeAAan qabdatuhu yawmaalqiyamati wassamawatu matwiyyatunbiyameenihi subhanahu wataAAala AAammayushrikoon 39:63 39:64 39:65 39:66 39:67 39:68 Surat Az-Zumar - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/39 15 of 17 19/01/2022, 12:29
  16. 16. Transliteration Wanufikha fee assoori fasaAAiqaman fee assamawati waman fee al-ardiilla man shaa Allahu thumma nufikha feehiokhra fa-itha hum qiyamun yanthuroon Transliteration Waashraqati al-ardu binoori rabbihawawudiAAa alkitabu wajee-a binnabiyyeenawashshuhada-i waqudiya baynahum bilhaqqiwahum la yuthlamoon Transliteration Wawuffiyat kullu nafsin ma AAamilatwahuwa aAAlamu bima yafAAaloon Transliteration Waseeqa allatheena kafaroo ilajahannama zumaran hatta itha jaoohafutihat abwabuha waqala lahumkhazanatuha alam ya/tikum rusulun minkum yatloonaAAalaykum ayati rabbikum wayunthiroonakumliqaa yawmikum hatha qaloo bala walakinhaqqat kalimatu alAAathabi AAala alkafireen 39:69 39:70 39:71 Surat Az-Zumar - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/39 16 of 17 19/01/2022, 12:29
  17. 17. Transliteration Qeela odkhuloo abwaba jahannama khalideenafeeha fabi/sa mathwa almutakabbireen Transliteration Waseeqa allatheena ittaqaw rabbahumila aljannati zumaran hatta itha jaoohawafutihat abwabuha waqala lahumkhazanatuha salamun AAalaykum tibtum fadkhuloohakhalideen Transliteration Waqaloo alhamdu lillahiallathee sadaqana waAAdahu waawrathanaal-arda natabawwao mina aljannati haythu nashaofaniAAma ajru alAAamileen Transliteration Watara almala-ikata haffeenamin hawli alAAarshi yusabbihoona bihamdirabbihim waqudiya baynahum bilhaqqi waqeelaalhamdu lillahi rabbi alAAalameen 39:72 39:73 39:74 39:75 Surat Az-Zumar - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/39 17 of 17 19/01/2022, 12:29

