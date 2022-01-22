Successfully reported this slideshow.
Quran. 40. surat ghafir, arabic text and roman arabic script

Jan. 22, 2022
Education

Education

  1. 1. Loading... Surat Ghāfir (The Forgiver) - ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺓ‬ ‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﷲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ Transliteration Ha-meem Transliteration Tanzeelu alkitabi mina AllahialAAazeezi alAAaleem Transliteration Ghafiri aththanbi waqabiliattawbi shadeedi alAAiqabi thee attawlila ilaha illa huwa ilayhi almaseer Transliteration Ma yujadilu fee ayatiAllahi illa allatheena kafaroo falayaghrurka taqallubuhum fee albilad Transliteration 40:1 40:2 40:3 40:4 40:5 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 1 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  2. 2. Kaththabat qablahum qawmu noohinwal-ahzabu min baAAdihim wahammat kulluommatin birasoolihim liya/khuthoohu wajadaloo bilbatililiyudhidoo bihi alhaqqa faakhathtuhumfakayfa kana AAiqab Transliteration Wakathalika haqqat kalimaturabbika AAala allatheena kafaroo annahum as-habuannar Transliteration Allatheena yahmiloona alAAarshawaman hawlahu yusabbihoona bihamdi rabbihimwayu/minoona bihi wayastaghfiroona lillatheena amanoorabbana wasiAAta kulla shay-in rahmatan waAAilmanfaghfir lillatheena taboo wattabaAAoosabeelaka waqihim AAathaba aljaheem Transliteration Rabbana waadkhilhum jannatiAAadnin allatee waAAadtahum waman salaha min aba- ihimwaazwajihim wathurriyyatihim innaka antaalAAazeezu alhakeem Transliteration Waqihimu assayyi-ati wamantaqi assayyi-ati yawma-ithin faqad rahimtahuwathalika 40:6 40:7 40:8 40:9 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 2 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  3. 3. huwa alfawzu alAAatheem Transliteration Inna allatheena kafaroo yunadawnalamaqtu Allahi akbaru min maqtikum anfusakum ithtudAAawna ila al-eemani fatakfuroon Transliteration Qaloo rabbana amattanaithnatayni waahyaytana ithnatayni faAAtarafnabithunoobina fahal ila khuroojin min sabeel Transliteration Thalikum bi-annahu ithaduAAiya Allahu wahdahu kafartum wa-in yushrak bihitu/minoo falhukmu lillahi alAAaliyyialkabeer Transliteration Huwa allathee yureekum ayatihiwayunazzilu lakum mina assama-i rizqan wamayatathakkaru illa man yuneeb 40:10 40:11 40:12 40:13 40:14 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 3 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  4. 4. Transliteration FadAAoo Allaha mukhliseenalahu addeena walaw kariha alkafiroon Transliteration RafeeAAu addarajati thooalAAarshi yulqee arrooha min amrihi AAalaman yashao min AAibadihi liyunthira yawma attalaq Transliteration Yawma hum barizoona la yakhfaAAala Allahi minhum shay-on limani almulku alyawmalillahi alwahidi alqahhar Transliteration Alyawma tujza kullu nafsin bimakasabat la thulma alyawma inna AllahasareeAAu alhisab Transliteration Waanthirhum yawma al-azifati ithialquloobu lada alhanajiri kathimeenama 40:15 40:16 40:17 40:18 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 4 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  5. 5. liththalimeena min hameeminwala shafeeAAin yutaAA Transliteration YaAAlamu kha-inata al-aAAyuni wamatukhfee assudoor Transliteration Wallahu yaqdee bilhaqqiwallatheena yadAAoona min doonihi la yaqdoonabishay-in inna Allaha huwa assameeAAu albaseer Transliteration Awa lam yaseeroo fee al-ardi fayanthurookayfa kana AAaqibatu allatheena kanoomin qablihim kanoo hum ashadda minhum quwwatan waatharanfee al-ardi faakhathahumu Allahu bithunoobihimwama kana lahum mina Allahi min waq Transliteration Thalika bi-annahum kanatta/teehim rusuluhum bilbayyinati fakafaroo faakhathahumuAllahu innahu qawiyyun shadeedu alAAiqab 40:19 40:20 40:21 40:22 40:23 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 5 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  6. 6. Transliteration Walaqad arsalna moosa bi-ayatinawasultanin mubeen Transliteration Ila firAAawna wahamanawaqaroona faqaloo sahirun kaththab Transliteration Falamma jaahum bilhaqqimin AAindina qaloo oqtuloo abnaa allatheenaamanoo maAAahu wastahyoo nisaahumwama kaydu alkafireena illa fee dalal Transliteration Waqala firAAawnu tharooneeaqtul moosa walyadAAu rabbahu innee akhafu anyubaddila deenakum aw an yuthhira fee al-ardialfasad Transliteration Waqala moosa innee AAuthtubirabbee warabbikum min kulli mutakabbirin la yu/minubiyawmi alhisab 40:24 40:25 40:26 40:27 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 6 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  7. 7. Transliteration Waqala rajulun mu/minun min alifirAAawna yaktumu eemanahu ataqtuloona rajulan an yaqoolarabbiyya Allahu waqad jaakum bilbayyinatimin rabbikum wa-in yaku kathiban faAAalayhi kathibuhuwa-in yaku sadiqan yusibkum baAAdu allatheeyaAAidukum inna Allaha la yahdee man huwa musrifunkaththab Transliteration Ya qawmi lakumu almulku alyawma thahireenafee al-ardi faman yansuruna min ba/si Allahiin jaana qala firAAawnu ma oreekumilla ma ara wama ahdeekum illasabeela arrashad Transliteration Waqala allathee amana yaqawmi innee akhafu AAalaykum mithla yawmi al-ahzab 40:28 40:29 40:30 40:31 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 7 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  8. 8. Transliteration Mithla da/bi qawmi noohin waAAadinwathamooda wallatheena min baAAdihim wamaAllahu yureedu thulman lilAAibad Transliteration Waya qawmi innee akhafuAAalaykum yawma attanad Transliteration Yawma tuwalloona mudbireena ma lakummina Allahi min AAasimin waman yudlili Allahufama lahu min had Transliteration Walaqad jaakum yoosufu min qablu bilbayyinatifama ziltum fee shakkin mimma jaakum bihi hattaitha halaka qultum lan yabAAatha Allahu minbaAAdihi rasoolan kathalika yudillu Allahuman huwa musrifun murtab 40:32 40:33 40:34 40:35 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 8 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  9. 9. Transliteration Allatheena yujadiloona fee ayatiAllahi bighayri sultanin atahum kaburamaqtan AAinda Allahi waAAinda allatheena amanookathalika yatbaAAu Allahu AAala kulliqalbi mutakabbirin jabbar Transliteration Waqala firAAawnu ya hamanuibni lee sarhan laAAallee ablughu al-asbab Transliteration Asbaba assamawatifaattaliAAa ila ilahi moosa wa-inneelaathunnuhu kathiban wakathalikazuyyina lifirAAawna soo-o AAamalihi wasudda AAani assabeeliwama kaydu firAAawna illa fee tabab Transliteration Waqala allathee amana yaqawmi ittabiAAooni ahdikum sabeela arrashad 40:36 40:37 40:38 40:39 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 9 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  10. 10. Transliteration Ya qawmi innama hathihialhayatu addunya mataAAunwa-inna al-akhirata hiya daru alqarar Transliteration Man AAamila sayyi-atan fala yujzailla mithlaha waman AAamila salihanmin thakarin aw ontha wahuwa mu/minun faola-ikayadkhuloona aljannata yurzaqoona feeha bighayri hisab Transliteration Waya qawmi malee adAAookum ilaannajati watadAAoonanee ila annar Transliteration TadAAoonanee li-akfura billahiwaoshrika bihi ma laysa lee bihi AAilmun waanaadAAookum ila alAAazeezi alghaffar 40:40 40:41 40:42 40:43 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 10 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  11. 11. Transliteration La jarama annama tadAAoonaneeilayhi laysa lahu daAAwatun fee addunya walafee al- akhirati waanna maraddana ila Allahiwaanna almusrifeena hum as-habu annar Transliteration Fasatathkuroona ma aqoolulakum waofawwidu amree ila Allahi inna Allahabaseerun bilAAibad Transliteration Fawaqahu Allahu sayyi-atima makaroo wahaqa bi-ali firAAawna soo-oalAAathab Transliteration Annaru yuAAradoonaAAalayha ghuduwwan waAAashiyyan wayawma taqoomu assaAAatuadkhiloo ala firAAawna ashadda alAAathab 40:44 40:45 40:46 40:47 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 11 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  12. 12. Transliteration Wa-ith yatahajjoona fee annarifayaqoolu adduAAafao lillatheenaistakbaroo inna kunna lakum tabaAAan fahal antummughnoona AAanna naseeban mina annar Transliteration Qala allatheena istakbaroo innakullun feeha inna Allaha qad hakama baynaalAAibad Transliteration Waqala allatheena fee annarilikhazanati jahannama odAAoo rabbakum yukhaffif AAannayawman mina alAAathab Transliteration Qaloo awa lam taku ta/teekumrusulukum bilbayyinati qaloo bala qaloofadAAoo wama duAAao alkafireena illafee dalal 40:48 40:49 40:50 40:51 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 12 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  13. 13. Transliteration Inna lanansuru rusulanawallatheena amanoo fee alhayatiaddunya wayawma yaqoomu al-ashhad Transliteration Yawma la yanfaAAu aththalimeenamaAAthiratuhum walahumu allaAAnatu walahum soo-o addar Transliteration Walaqad atayna moosaalhuda waawrathna banee isra-eela alkitab Transliteration Hudan wathikra li-olee al-albab Transliteration Fasbir inna waAAda Allahihaqqun wastaghfir lithanbika wasabbihbihamdi rabbika bilAAashiyyi wal-ibkar 40:52 40:53 40:54 40:55 40:56 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 13 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  14. 14. Transliteration Inna allatheena yujadiloonafee ayati Allahi bighayri sultanin atahumin fee sudoorihim illa kibrun ma hum bibaligheehifastaAAith billahi innahu huwa assameeAAualbaseer Transliteration Lakhalqu assamawati wal-ardiakbaru min khalqi annasi walakinna aktharaannasi la yaAAlamoon Transliteration Wama yastawee al-aAAma walbaseeruwallatheena amanoo waAAamiloo assalihatiwala almusee-o qaleelan ma tatathakkaroon Transliteration Inna assaAAata laatiyatunla rayba feeha walakinna akthara annasila yu/minoon 40:57 40:58 40:59 40:60 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 14 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  15. 15. Transliteration Waqala rabbukumu odAAoonee astajiblakum inna allatheena yastakbiroona AAan AAibadateesayadkhuloona jahannama dakhireen Transliteration Allahu allathee jaAAala lakumuallayla litaskunoo feehi wannahara mubsiraninna Allaha lathoo fadlin AAala annasiwalakinna akthara annasi layashkuroon Transliteration Thalikumu Allahu rabbukum khaliqukulli shay-in la ilaha illa huwa faannatu/fakoon Transliteration Kathalika yu/faku allatheena kanoobi-ayati Allahi yajhadoon 40:61 40:62 40:63 40:64 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 15 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  16. 16. Transliteration Allahu allathee jaAAala lakumual-arda qararan wassamaa binaanwasawwarakum faahsana suwarakum warazaqakummina attayyibati thalikumu Allahurabbukum fatabaraka Allahu rabbu alAAalameen Transliteration Huwa alhayyu la ilahailla huwa fadAAoohu mukhliseena lahu addeenaalhamdu lillahi rabbi alAAalameen Transliteration Qul innee nuheetu an aAAbuda allatheenatadAAoona min dooni Allahi lamma jaaniyaalbayyinatu min rabbee waomirtu an oslima lirabbi alAAalameen 40:65 40:66 40:67 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 16 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  17. 17. Transliteration Huwa allathee khalaqakum min turabinthumma min nutfatin thumma min AAalaqatin thummayukhrijukum tiflan thumma litablughoo ashuddakum thummalitakoonoo shuyookhan waminkum man yutawaffa min qabluwalitablughoo ajalan musamman walaAAallakum taAAqiloon Transliteration Huwa allathee yuhyee wayumeetufa-itha qada amran fa-innama yaqoolu lahukun fayakoon Transliteration Alam tara ila allatheena yujadiloonafee ayati Allahi anna yusrafoon Transliteration Allatheena kaththaboo bilkitabiwabima arsalna bihi rusulana fasawfayaAAlamoon 40:68 40:69 40:70 40:71 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 17 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  18. 18. Transliteration Ithi al-aghlalu fee aAAnaqihimwassalasilu yushaboon Transliteration Fee alhameemi thumma fee annariyusjaroon Transliteration Thumma qeela lahum ayna ma kuntumtushrikoon Transliteration Min dooni Allahi qaloo dallooAAanna bal lam nakun nadAAoo min qablu shay-an kathalikayudillu Allahu alkafireen Transliteration Thalikum bima kuntum tafrahoonafee al-ardi bighayri alhaqqi wabima kuntumtamrahoon Transliteration 40:72 40:73 40:74 40:75 40:76 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 18 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  19. 19. Odkhuloo abwaba jahannama khalideenafeeha fabi/sa mathwa almutakabbireen Transliteration Fasbir inna waAAda Allahihaqqun fa-imma nuriyannaka baAAda allatheenaAAiduhum aw natawaffayannaka fa-ilayna yurjaAAoon Transliteration Walaqad arsalna rusulan min qablikaminhum man qasasna AAalayka waminhum man lamnaqsus AAalayka wama kana lirasoolinan ya/tiya bi-ayatin illa bi-ithni Allahifa-itha jaa amru Allahi qudiya bilhaqqiwakhasira hunalika almubtiloon Transliteration Allahu allathee jaAAala lakumual-anAAama litarkaboo minha waminhata/kuloon 40:77 40:78 40:79 40:80 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 19 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  20. 20. Transliteration Walakum feeha manafiAAuwalitablughoo AAalayha hajatan fee sudoorikumwaAAalayha waAAala alfulki tuhmaloon Transliteration Wayureekum ayatihi faayya ayatiAllahi tunkiroon Transliteration Afalam yaseeroo fee al-ardi fayanthurookayfa kana AAaqibatu allatheena min qablihimkanoo akthara minhum waashadda quwwatan waatharanfee al-ardi fama aghna AAanhum ma kanooyaksiboon Transliteration Falamma jaat-hum rusuluhum bilbayyinatifarihoo bima AAindahum mina alAAilmi wahaqabihim ma kanoo bihi yastahzi-oon Transliteration Falamma raaw ba/sana qalooamanna billahi wahdahuwakafarna bima kunna bihi mushrikeen 40:81 40:82 40:83 40:84 40:85 Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 20 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29
  21. 21. Transliteration Falam yaku yanfaAAuhum eemanuhum lammaraaw ba/sana sunnata Allahi allatee qad khalat feeAAibadihi wakhasira hunalika alkafiroon Surat Ghafir - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/40 21 of 21 19/01/2022, 12:29

