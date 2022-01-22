Successfully reported this slideshow.
Quran. 42. surat ash shuraa, arabic text and roman arabic script

Jan. 22, 2022
Education

islam,islamic, islam history, muslim, history of islam, golden age of islam, muslims, islam art, islam news, bible, islam origin, what is islam, islam debate, islam science, religion, jewdism, christianity, moses, jesus, esa, faith, belief, happiness, peace, blessings, sadness, praise, path, guidance, quran, koran, sunnah, sunnat, hadith, polytheism, god, godfather, english, arabic, past, future, soul, body, afterlife, heaven, hell, angels, day of judgement, judgement, books, pious, prophets, messengers, gabriel, michael, jewdisem, theism, atheism, deisim, torah, gospel, gospels, surah, ayat, jibraeel,

Quran. 42. surat ash shuraa, arabic text and roman arabic script

  1. 1. Loading... Surat Ash-Shūraá (The Consultation) - ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺓ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺸ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﻯ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﷲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ Transliteration Ha-meem Transliteration AAayn-seen-qaf Transliteration Kathalika yoohee ilayka wa-ilaallatheena min qablika Allahu alAAazeezu alhakeem Transliteration Lahu ma fee assamawatiwama fee al-ardi wahuwa alAAaliyyu alAAatheem Transliteration Takadu assamawatuyatafattarna min fawqihinna walmala-ikatuyusabbihoona bihamdi rabbihim wayastaghfiroonaliman fee al-ardi ala inna Allaha huwaalghafooru arraheem Transliteration 42:1 42:2 42:3 42:4 42:5 42:6 Surat Ash-Shuraa - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/42 1 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:30
  2. 2. Wallatheena ittakhathoomin doonihi awliyaa Allahu hafeethunAAalayhim wama anta AAalayhim biwakeel Transliteration Wakathalika awhaynailayka qur-anan AAarabiyyan litunthira omma alqurawaman hawlaha watunthira yawma aljamAAi larayba feehi fareequn fee aljannati wafareequn fee assaAAeer Transliteration Walaw shaa Allahu lajaAAalahumommatan wahidatan walakin yudkhilu man yashaofee rahmatihi waththalimoonama lahum min waliyyin wala naseer Transliteration Ami ittakhathoo min doonihi awliyaafallahu huwa alwaliyyu wahuwa yuhyee almawtawahuwa AAala kulli shay-in qadeer Transliteration Wama ikhtalaftum feehi min shay-in fahukmuhuila Allahi thalikumu Allahu rabbeeAAalayhi tawakkaltu wa-ilayhi oneeb 42:7 42:8 42:9 42:10 42:11 Surat Ash-Shuraa - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/42 2 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:30
  3. 3. Transliteration Fatiru assamawatiwal-ardi jaAAala lakum min anfusikum azwajanwamina al-anAAami azwajan yathraokum feehilaysa kamithlihi shay-on wahuwa assameeAAu albaseer Transliteration Lahu maqaleedu assamawatiwal-ardi yabsutu arrizqa liman yashaowayaqdiru innahu bikulli shay-in AAaleem Transliteration SharaAAa lakum mina addeeni mawassa bihi noohan wallathee awhaynailayka wama wassayna bihi ibraheemawamoosa waAAeesa an aqeemoo addeena walatatafarraqoo feehi kabura AAala almushrikeena matadAAoohum ilayhi Allahu yajtabee ilayhi man yashaowayahdee ilayhi man yuneeb 42:12 42:13 42:14 Surat Ash-Shuraa - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/42 3 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:30
  4. 4. Transliteration Wama tafarraqoo illa minbaAAdi ma jaahumu alAAilmu baghyan baynahum walawlakalimatun sabaqat min rabbika ila ajalin musamman laqudiyabaynahum wa- inna allatheena oorithoo alkitaba minbaAAdihim lafee shakkin minhu mureeb Transliteration Falithalika fadAAu wastaqimkama omirta wala tattabiAA ahwaahum waqul amantubima anzala Allahu min kitabin waomirtuli-aAAdila baynakum Allahu rabbuna warabbukum lanaaAAmaluna walakum aAAmalukum la hujjatabaynana wabaynakumu Allahu yajmaAAu baynanawa-ilayhi almaseer Transliteration Wallatheena yuhajjoonafee Allahi min baAAdi ma istujeeba lahu hujjatuhumdahidatun AAinda rabbihim waAAalayhim ghadabunwalahum AAathabun shadeed 42:15 42:16 42:17 Surat Ash-Shuraa - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/42 4 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:30
  5. 5. Transliteration Allahu allathee anzala alkitababilhaqqi walmeezani wamayudreeka laAAalla assaAAata qareeb Transliteration YastaAAjilu biha allatheena layu/minoona biha wallatheena amanoomushfiqoona minha wayaAAlamoona annaha alhaqquala inna allatheena yumaroona fee assaAAatilafee dalalin baAAeed Transliteration Allahu lateefun biAAibadihiyarzuqu man yashao wahuwa alqawiyyu alAAazeez Transliteration Man kana yureedu hartha al-akhiratinazid lahu fee harthihi waman kana yureedu harthaaddunya nu/tihi minha wama lahu feeal-akhirati min naseeb 42:18 42:19 42:20 42:21 Surat Ash-Shuraa - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/42 5 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:30
  6. 6. Transliteration Am lahum shurakao sharaAAoo lahummina addeeni ma lam ya/than bihi Allahuwalawla kalimatu alfasli laqudiya baynahumwa-inna aththalimeena lahum AAathabunaleem Transliteration Tara aththalimeenamushfiqeena mimma kasaboo wahuwa waqiAAun bihim wallatheenaamanoo waAAamiloo assalihati fee rawdatialjannati lahum ma yashaoona AAinda rabbihimthalika huwa alfadlu alkabeer Transliteration Thalika allathee yubashshiruAllahu AAibadahu allatheena amanoowaAAamiloo assalihati qul laas-alukum AAalayhi ajran illa almawaddata fee alqurbawaman yaqtarif hasanatan nazid lahu feeha husnaninna Allaha ghafoorun shakoor 42:22 42:23 42:24 Surat Ash-Shuraa - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/42 6 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:30
  7. 7. Transliteration Am yaqooloona iftara AAala Allahikathiban fa-in yasha-i Allahu yakhtim AAalaqalbika wayamhu Allahu albatila wayuhiqqualhaqqa bikalimatihi innahu AAaleemun bithatiassudoor Transliteration Wahuwa allathee yaqbalu attawbataAAan AAibadihi wayaAAfoo AAani assayyi- atiwayaAAlamu ma tafAAaloon Transliteration Wayastajeebu allatheena amanoowaAAamiloo assalihati wayazeeduhum min fadlihiwalkafiroona lahum AAathabun shadeed Transliteration Walaw basata Allahu arrizqaliAAibadihi labaghaw fee al-ardi walakinyunazzilu biqadarin ma yashao innahu biAAibadihikhabeerun baseer 42:25 42:26 42:27 42:28 Surat Ash-Shuraa - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/42 7 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:30
  8. 8. Transliteration Wahuwa allathee yunazzilu alghaythamin baAAdi ma qanatoo wayanshuru rahmatahuwahuwa alwaliyyu alhameed Transliteration Wamin ayatihi khalqu assamawatiwal-ardi wama baththa feehima min dabbatinwahuwa AAala jamAAihim itha yashao qadeer Transliteration Wama asabakum min museebatinfabima kasabat aydeekum wayaAAfoo AAan katheer Transliteration Wama antum bimuAAjizeena fee al-ardiwama lakum min dooni Allahi min waliyyin walanaseer Transliteration Wamin ayatihi aljawarifee albahri kal-aAAlam 42:29 42:30 42:31 42:32 42:33 Surat Ash-Shuraa - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/42 8 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:30
  9. 9. Transliteration In yasha/ yuskini arreehafayathlalna rawakida AAala thahrihiinna fee thalika laayatin likulli sabbarinshakoor Transliteration Aw yoobiqhunna bima kasaboo wayaAAfuAAan katheer Transliteration WayaAAlama allatheena yujadiloonafee ayatina ma lahum min mahees Transliteration Fama ooteetum min shay-in famataAAualhayati addunya wama AAindaAllahi khayrun waabqa lillatheena amanoowaAAala rabbihim yatawakkaloon Transliteration Wallatheena yajtaniboona kaba-iraal-ithmi walfawahisha wa-itha ma ghadiboohum yaghfiroon 42:34 42:35 42:36 42:37 42:38 Surat Ash-Shuraa - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/42 9 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:30
  10. 10. Transliteration Wallatheena istajaboolirabbihim waaqamoo assalatawaamruhum shoora baynahum wamimma razaqnahumyunfiqoon Transliteration Wallatheena itha asabahumualbaghyu hum yantasiroon Transliteration Wajazao sayyi-atin sayyi-atun mithluhafaman AAafa waaslaha faajruhu AAalaAllahi innahu la yuhibbu aththalimeen Transliteration Walamani intasara baAAda thulmihifaola-ika ma AAalayhim min sabeel Transliteration Innama assabeelu AAalaallatheena yathlimoona annasawayabghoona fee al-ardi bighayri alhaqqi ola-ikalahum AAathabun aleem Transliteration 42:39 42:40 42:41 42:42 42:43 Surat Ash-Shuraa - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/42 10 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:30
  11. 11. Walaman sabara waghafara inna thalikalamin AAazmi al-omoor Transliteration Waman yudlili Allahu famalahu min waliyyin min baAAdihi watara aththalimeenalamma raawoo alAAathaba yaqooloona hal ilamaraddin min sabeel Transliteration Watarahum yuAAradoona AAalayhakhashiAAeena mina aththulli yanthuroonamin tarfin khafiyyin waqala allatheena amanooinna alkhasireena allatheena khasiroo anfusahumwaahleehim yawma alqiyamati ala inna aththalimeenafee AAathabin muqeem Transliteration Wama kana lahum min awliyaayansuroonahum min dooni Allahi waman yudliliAllahu fama lahu min sabeel 42:44 42:45 42:46 42:47 Surat Ash-Shuraa - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/42 11 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:30
  12. 12. Transliteration Istajeeboo lirabbikum min qabli an ya/tiyayawmun la maradda lahu mina Allahi ma lakummin malja-in yawma-ithin wama lakum min nakeer Transliteration Fa-in aAAradoo fama arsalnakaAAalayhim hafeethan in AAalayka illaalbalaghu wa-inna itha athaqnaal-insana minna rahmatan fariha bihawa-in tusibhum sayyi-atun bima qaddamat aydeehimfa-inna al-insana kafoor Transliteration Lillahi mulku assamawatiwal-ardi yakhluqu ma yashao yahabuliman yashao inathan wayahabu liman yashao aththukoor Transliteration Aw yuzawwijuhum thukrananwa-inathan wayajAAalu man yashao AAaqeeman innahuAAaleemun qadeer 42:48 42:49 42:50 Surat Ash-Shuraa - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/42 12 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:30
  13. 13. Transliteration Wama kana libasharin anyukallimahu Allahu illa wahyan aw min wara-ihijabin aw yursila rasoolan fayoohiya bi-ithnihima yashao innahu AAaliyyun hakeem Transliteration Wakathalika awhaynailayka roohan min amrina ma kunta tadree maalkitabu wala al- eemanu walakinjaAAalnahu nooran nahdee bihi man nashao min AAibadinawa-innaka latahdee ila siratin mustaqeem Transliteration Sirati Allahi allatheelahu ma fee assamawati wamafee al-ardi ala ila Allahi taseerual- omoor 42:51 42:52 42:53 Surat Ash-Shuraa - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/42 13 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:30

