Quran. 41. surat fussilat, arabic text and roman arabic script

Jan. 22, 2022
Education

Education

Quran. 41. surat fussilat, arabic text and roman arabic script

  1. 1. Loading... Surat Fuşşilat (Explained in Detail) - ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺓ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺼ‬ ‫ﻠ‬ ‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﷲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ Transliteration Ha-meem Transliteration Tanzeelun mina arrahmaniarraheem Transliteration Kitabun fussilat ayatuhuqur-anan AAarabiyyan liqawmin yaAAlamoon Transliteration Basheeran wanatheeran faaAAradaaktharuhum fahum la yasmaAAoon Transliteration Waqaloo quloobuna fee akinnatinmimma tadAAoona ilayhi wafee athaninawaqrun wamin baynina wabaynika hijabun faAAmalinnana AAamiloon Transliteration Qul innama ana basharunmithlukum yooha ilayya annama ilahukum ilahunwahidun fastaqeemoo ilayhi wastaghfiroohuwawaylun lilmushrikeen 41:1 41:2 41:3 41:4 41:5 41:6 41:7 Surat Fussilat - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/41 1 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:29
  2. 2. Transliteration Allatheena la yu/toona azzakatawahum bil-akhirati hum kafiroon Transliteration Inna allatheena amanoowaAAamiloo assalihati lahum ajrun ghayrumamnoon Transliteration Qul a-innakum latakfuroona billatheekhalaqa al-arda fee yawmayni watajAAaloona lahu andadanthalika rabbu alAAalameen Transliteration WajaAAala feeha rawasiya minfawqiha wabaraka feeha waqaddara feehaaqwataha fee arbaAAati ayyamin sawaanlissa-ileen Transliteration Thumma istawa ila assama-iwahiya dukhanun faqala laha walil-ardii/tiya tawAAan aw karhan qalata ataynata-iAAeen 41:8 41:9 41:10 41:11 41:12 Surat Fussilat - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/41 2 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:29
  3. 3. Transliteration Faqadahunna sabAAa samawatinfee yawmayni waawha fee kulli sama-in amrahawazayyanna assamaa addunyabimasabeeha wahifthan thalikataqdeeru alAAazeezi alAAaleem Transliteration Fa-in aAAradoo fuqul anthartukumsaAAiqatan mithla saAAiqati AAadin wathamood Transliteration Ith jaat-humu arrusulumin bayni aydeehim wamin khalfihim alla taAAbudoo illaAllaha qaloo law shaa rabbunalaanzala mala-ikatan fa-inna bima orsiltumbihi kafiroon Transliteration Faamma AAadun fastakbaroofee al-ardi bighayri alhaqqi waqaloo manashaddu minna quwwatan awa lam yaraw anna Allahaallathee khalaqahum huwa ashaddu minhum quwwatan wakanoobi-ayatina yajhadoon 41:13 41:14 41:15 41:16 Surat Fussilat - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/41 3 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:29
  4. 4. Transliteration Faarsalna AAalayhim reehan sarsaranfee ayyamin nahisatin linutheeqahumAAathaba alkhizyi fee alhayati addunyawalaAAathabu al-akhirati akhza wahum layunsaroon Transliteration Waamma thamoodu fahadaynahumfastahabboo alAAama AAala alhudafaakhathat-hum saAAiqatu alAAathabi alhoonibima kanoo yaksiboon Transliteration Wanajjayna allatheena amanoowakanoo yattaqoon Transliteration Wayawma yuhsharu aAAdao Allahiila annari fahum yoozaAAoon Transliteration Hatta itha ma jaoohashahida AAalayhim samAAuhum waabsaruhum wajulooduhum bimakanoo yaAAmaloon 41:17 41:18 41:19 41:20 41:21 Surat Fussilat - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/41 4 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:29
  5. 5. Transliteration Waqaloo lijuloodihim lima shahidtumAAalayna qaloo antaqana Allahuallathee antaqa kulla shay-in wahuwa khalaqakumawwala marratin wa-ilayhi turjaAAoon Transliteration Wama kuntum tastatiroona an yashhadaAAalaykum samAAukum wala absarukum walajuloodukum walakin thanantum anna Allahala yaAAlamu katheeran mimma taAAmaloon Transliteration Wathalikum thannukumuallathee thanantum birabbikum ardakumfaasbahtum mina alkhasireen Transliteration Fa-in yasbiroo fannarumathwan lahum wa-in yastaAAtiboo fama hum minaalmuAAtabeen 41:22 41:23 41:24 41:25 Surat Fussilat - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/41 5 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:29
  6. 6. Transliteration Waqayyadna lahum quranaafazayyanoo lahum ma bayna aydeehim wama khalfahumwahaqqa AAalayhimu alqawlu fee omamin qad khalat minqablihim mina aljinni wal-insi innahum kanoo khasireen Transliteration Waqala allatheena kafaroo latasmaAAoo lihatha alqur-ani walghaw feehilaAAallakum taghliboon Transliteration Falanutheeqanna allatheenakafaroo AAathaban shadeedan walanajziyannahum aswaa allatheekanoo yaAAmaloon Transliteration Thalika jazao aAAda-iAllahi annaru lahum feeha darualkhuldi jazaan bima kanoo bi- ayatinayajhadoon 41:26 41:27 41:28 41:29 Surat Fussilat - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/41 6 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:29
  7. 7. Transliteration Waqala allatheena kafaroorabbana arina allathayni adallanamina aljinni wal-insi najAAalhuma tahta aqdaminaliyakoona mina al-asfaleen Transliteration Inna allatheena qaloo rabbunaAllahu thumma istaqamoo tatanazzalu AAalayhimualmala-ikatu alla takhafoo wala tahzanoowaabshiroo biljannati allatee kuntum tooAAadoon Transliteration Nahnu awliyaokum fee alhayatiaddunya wafee al-akhirati walakum feehama tashtahee anfusukum walakum feeha mataddaAAoon Transliteration Nuzulan min ghafoorin raheem 41:30 41:31 41:32 41:33 Surat Fussilat - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/41 7 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:29
  8. 8. Transliteration Waman ahsanu qawlan mimman daAAaila Allahi waAAamila salihan waqalainnanee mina almuslimeen Transliteration Wala tastawee alhasanatu walaassayyi-atu idfaAA billatee hiya ahsanufa-itha allathee baynaka wabaynahu AAadawatunkaannahu waliyyun hameem Transliteration Wama yulaqqaha illaallatheena sabaroo wama yulaqqahailla thoo haththin AAatheem Transliteration Wa-imma yanzaghannaka mina ashshaytaninazghun fastaAAith billahi innahuhuwa assameeAAu alAAaleem 41:34 41:35 41:36 41:37 Surat Fussilat - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/41 8 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:29
  9. 9. Transliteration Wamin ayatihi allaylu wannaharuwashshamsu walqamaru la tasjudoo lishshamsiwala lilqamari wasjudoo lillahi alatheekhalaqahunna in kuntum iyyahu taAAbudoon Transliteration Fa-ini istakbaroo fallatheenaAAinda rabbika yusabbihoona lahu billayli wannahariwahum la yas-amoon Transliteration Wamin ayatihi annaka taraal-arda khashiAAatan fa-itha anzalnaAAalayha almaa ihtazzat warabat inna allatheeahyaha lamuhyee almawta innahuAAala kulli shay-in qadeer Transliteration Inna allatheena yulhidoona feeayatina la yakhfawna AAalaynaafaman yulqa fee annari khayrun ammanya/tee aminan yawma alqiyamati iAAmaloo mashi/tum innahu bima taAAmaloona baseer Transliteration Inna allatheena kafaroo biththikrilamma jaahum wa-innahu lakitabun AAazeez 41:38 41:39 41:40 41:41 Surat Fussilat - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/41 9 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:29
  10. 10. Transliteration La ya/teehi albatilu min bayniyadayhi wala min khalfihi tanzeelun min hakeemin hameed Transliteration Ma yuqalu laka illa maqad qeela lirrusuli min qablika inna rabbaka lathoomaghfiratin wathoo AAiqabin aleem Transliteration Walaw jaAAalnahu qur-ananaAAjamiyyan laqaloo lawla fussilat ayatuhuaaAAjamiyyun waAAarabiyyun qul huwa lillatheena amanoohudan washifaon wallatheena layu/minoona fee athanihim waqrun wahuwa AAalayhim AAaman ola-ikayunadawna min makanin baAAeed 41:42 41:43 41:44 41:45 Surat Fussilat - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/41 10 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:29
  11. 11. Transliteration Walaqad atayna moosaalkitaba fakhtulifa feehi walawla kalimatunsabaqat min rabbika laqudiya baynahum wa-innahum lafeeshakkin minhu mureeb Transliteration Man AAamila salihanfalinafsihi waman asaa faAAalayha wamarabbuka bithallamin lilAAabeed Transliteration Ilayhi yuraddu AAilmu assaAAatiwama takhruju min thamaratin min akmamihawama tahmilu min ontha wala tadaAAuilla biAAilmihi wayawma yunadeehim ayna shuraka- eeqaloo athannaka ma minna minshaheed Transliteration Wadalla AAanhum ma kanooyadAAoona min qablu wathannoo ma lahum minmahees 41:46 41:47 41:48 41:49 Surat Fussilat - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/41 11 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:29
  12. 12. Transliteration La yas-amu al-insanu min duAAa-ialkhayri wa-in massahu ashsharru fayaoosun qanoot Transliteration Wala-in athaqnahu rahmatanminna min baAAdi darraa massat-hulayaqoolanna hatha lee wama athunnu assaAAataqa-imatan wala-in rujiAAtu ila rabbee inna leeAAindahu lalhusna falanunabbi-anna allatheenakafaroo bima AAamiloo walanutheeqannahum min AAathabinghaleeth Transliteration Wa-itha anAAamna AAalaal-insani aAArada wanaa bijanibihiwa-itha massahu ashsharru fathoo duAAa-inAAareed Transliteration Qul araaytum in kana min AAindi Allahithumma kafartum bihi man adallu mimman 41:50 41:51 41:52 Surat Fussilat - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/41 12 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:29
  13. 13. huwa fee shiqaqinbaAAeed Transliteration Sanureehim ayatina feeal-afaqi wafee anfusihim hattayatabayyana lahum annahu alhaqqu awa lam yakfi birabbikaannahu AAala kulli shay-in shaheed Transliteration Ala innahum fee miryatin min liqa-irabbihim ala innahu bikulli shay-in muheet 41:53 41:54 Surat Fussilat - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/41 13 of 13 19/01/2022, 12:29

