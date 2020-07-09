CHEMISTRY INTERNAL ASSESMENT| CHEM IA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Is there a correlation between the nature of a ligand (𝐂𝐥− , 𝐍𝐇 𝟑, 𝐇 𝟐 𝐎, and 𝑵𝑯 𝟑) and wavelength of light absorbed by ...
2 Research Question Is there a correlation between the nature of a ligand (Cl− , NH3, H2O, and OH¯) and wavelength of ligh...
3 compound. molar will be used throughout the experiment for each transition metal ion. absorbance value. Temperature The ...
4 Experimental procedure Making 0.5 molar copper (II) sulfate solution 1. 8 grams of copper (II) sulfate was weighed using...
5 Experimental setup Transition metal ion with different ligands Colorimeter Transition metal complexes
6 Raw Data Transition metal complex Color Observed Wavelength Absorbed (nm) (±10nm) Trail 1 Trail 2 Trial 3 Trail 1 Trail ...
7 Processed Data Transition metal complex Color Observed Wavelength Absorbed (nm) (±10nm) Avg. wavelength absorbed (nm) Tr...
8 Sample Calculation Average = Sum of values No.of values = 550 +545 +550 3 =548.333333 =548(to nearest 1) Graphs: showing...
9 Graph 3; Wavelength absorbed for Fe2+ ion with different ligands (Wavelength up to 3 significant figures) Graph 4: Wavel...
10 Graph 6: Compares all the data (Wavelength up to 3 significant figures) Data analysis: After looking at graphs 1 to 6, ...
11 of the length 548 nm which was the shortest wavelength absorbed as compared to the transition metal complex formed by c...
12 more reliable data. However, the data collected in my investigation is reliable as there is very low uncertainty and a ...
  1. 1. 1 Is there a correlation between the nature of a ligand (𝐂𝐥− , 𝐍𝐇 𝟑, 𝐇 𝟐 𝐎, and 𝑵𝑯 𝟑) and wavelength of light absorbed by transition metal complexes measured using a colorimeter? Personal Engagement Since childhood I have been curious to know how things get their identical colors and recently in a very interesting lecture in my chemistry class I learned that transition metals have more than one color, I was fascinated how a transition metal could change color once introduced to different ligands. This sparked my curiosity to know what effect does changing the ligand has on the color of the transition metal complex formed. This led me to my investigation on what is the correlation between a ligand and the wavelength of light absorbed by a transition metal complex. Background information The IUPAC definition of transition element is that a transition element is an element that has an atom with an incomplete d-sublevel or that gives rise to cations with an incomplete d-sublevel. These refer to elements in groups 3-11 for example such as copper, zinc, vanadium etc. A transition metal complex (for example [Ni(NH₃)₆]²⁺) can be made by coordinate bonding of metal ion to ligands. A ligand is a molecule or an ion which has a lone pair of electrons that forms coordinate bonds with transition metal ions to form a complex. Most of the transition metal complexes are colored; the reason behind the color is the electronic transition between levels whose spacing correlates with the wavelength available in the visible light. At the point when a metal ion forms a complex with a ligand, there is repulsion between the ligands and the electrons in the d-orbital of the metal ion as a result there is d-d orbital splitting, where d orbital are spilt into groups where some have high energy and some have lower energy. The color wheel can used to identify the color of light transmitted which is the complementary color of the light absorbed. For example, the reason behind the color blue color of copper (II) sulfate is that when a white light is passed through copper (II)sulfate, the copper (II) sulfate absorbs the light in red region of the spectrum and all other wavelengths of light pass through resulting in the pale blue color we see. A colorimeter can be used to measure the wavelength absorbed a transition metal complex. A colorimeter is a light-sensitive device used for measuring the transmittance and absorbance of light passing through a liquid sample. The device measures the intensity or concentration of the color that develops upon introducing a specific reagent into a solution. To find out the wavelength absorbed, look at the wavelength at which the absorbance value is 1.00, this will be the wavelength absorbed. The diagram is taken from: (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.chemguide.co.uk/inorganic/complexions/colour.html.
  2. 2. 2 Research Question Is there a correlation between the nature of a ligand (Cl− , NH3, H2O, and OH¯) and wavelength of light absorbed by transition metal complexes measured using a colorimeter when volume and temperature is kept constant? Hypothesis I predict that the wavelength of light absorbed will be the longest for Cl− ligand and wavelength of light absorbed will be shortest for NH3 ligand. I have predicted this because the amount of light splitting is the smallest for Cl− and largest for NH3. The greater the splitting the more the energy is required to promote an electron from a lower group of orbitals to a higher one therefore higher energy correlates to a shorter wavelength. Scientific Support I have based my hypothesis on a research paper entitled “Absorption spectra of coordination compounds” written by Ryutaro Tsuchida in 1938, which observed that the light splitting when Cl− 𝑖𝑜𝑛 used was the shortest and longest when NH3 ligand was used. This is due to the electronic transition between levels whose spacing correlates with the wavelength available in the visible light. Hence, I hope to get similar results in my experiment. Another research I have referred to for NH3+ ligand and Cu2+ ion is entitled “Studies on absorption spectra” written by the scientist Jannick Bjerrum. Variables Independent variable: Nature of ligands Independent Variable Description Reason Nature of ligand Four different ligands will be used (Cl− , NH3, H2O, and 𝑁𝐻3) to make four different transition metal complexes using the same transition metal ion. (𝐶𝑢2+ , 𝐶𝑜3+ , 𝐹𝑒2+ , Fe3+, Cr2+ ) I want to see what effect changing the ligand has on the color of the transition metal complex formed by the transition metal. Dependent variable: The wavelength absorbed Dependent Variable Description Reason The wavelength absorbed The wavelength absorbed each transition metal complex will be found out using a colorimeter. I want to see what effect changing the ligand has on the color of the transition metal complex formed by the transition metal. Controlled variables: Controlled Variable How it will be controlled Why will it be controlled The concentration of Same concentration of 0.5 The concentration has an effect on the
  3. 3. 3 compound. molar will be used throughout the experiment for each transition metal ion. absorbance value. Temperature The air conditioner will be switched on and will be set to 23℃ throughout the experiment. The temperature has an effect on the rate of reaction so it will be controlled The volume of ligand and transition metal ion. The same volume will be used throughout the experiment 3ml transition metal ion and 2ml ligand To keep it a fair test. The charge on the transition metal ion. Transition metals ion will the charge of only 2+ will be used in this investigation. The charge on the transition metal ion has an effect on the value of the wavelength absorbed. The thickness and quality of the glass of the test tube used in the colorimeter The same kind of test tubes will be used throughout the experiment The thickness and quality of the test the have an effect on the readings of the colorimeter. Colorimeter The same colorimeter will be used throughout the experiment The uncertainty will change with the colorimeter which will make the results unreliable. Materials Materials Specification Copper sulfate solution 0.5 molar concentration Cobalt(III)chloride 0.5 molar concentration Iron (II) chloride 0.5 molar concentration Ammonia 25% concentration Hydrochloric acid 35% concentration Sodium hydroxide 1 molar concentration Distilled water - Colorimeter Uncertainty: ±10 nm Measuring cylinder Range [0-10ml], Uncertainty: ±0.5ml dropper - Magnetic Stirrer - Risk Assessment Safety considerations: Always wear your lab coat, gloves and goggles while working the laboratory as some these chemicals such as hydrochloric acid are corrosive they can burn your skin and cause you severe damage. Ammonia is dangerous it can cause skin burn and eye damage and is harmful if inhaled so always wear your nose mask while working with ammonia. Ethical considerations: There were no ethical considerations to be taken in account Environmental considerations: There were no environmental considerations to be taken in account.
  4. 4. 4 Experimental procedure Making 0.5 molar copper (II) sulfate solution 1. 8 grams of copper (II) sulfate was weighed using an electronic weighing scale 2. 100ml of distilled water was measured out in a beaker using a measuring cylinder 3. 8g copper (II) sulfate was added to the 100ml water 4. Stirred the solution until the copper (II) sulfate completely dissolved, using a magnetic stirrer. Preparation of 0.5 molar Iron (II)sulfate solution 1. 7.6 grams of iron (II) sulfate was weighed using an electronic weighing scale 2. 100ml distilled water was measured out in a beaker using a measuring cylinder 3. 7.6g iron (II) sulfate was added to the 100ml water 4. Stirred the solution until the iron (II) sulfate completely dissolved,using a magnetic stirrer. Preparation of 0.5 molar cobalt (II) chloride solution 1. 6.5 grams of cobalt (II) chloride was weighed using an electronic weighing scale 2. 100ml distilled water was measured in a beaker using a measuring cylinder 3. 6.5g cobalt (II) chloride was added to the 100ml water 4. Stirred the solution until the cobalt (II) chloride completely dissolved, using a magnetic stirrer. Method 1) 0.5 molar solution was made (copper(II) sulfate , Iron (II) sulfate or Cobalt (II)chloride) 2) 2 ml of any one ligand (Cl− , NH3, H2O, and 𝑁𝐻3)) was added using a dropper in a test tube containing 3ml of transition metal ion.( copper(II) sulfate , Iron (II) sulfate or Cobalt (II)chloride) 3) Then the wavelength absorbed was found out using a colorimeter. 4) Colorimeter was calibrated before every trial. 5) Repeated step 1-4 using the other 3 ligands and the other 2 transition metal ions 6) Taken 3 trails for each ligand to make the results more reliable
  5. 5. 5 Experimental setup Transition metal ion with different ligands Colorimeter Transition metal complexes
  6. 6. 6 Raw Data Transition metal complex Color Observed Wavelength Absorbed (nm) (±10nm) Trail 1 Trail 2 Trial 3 Trail 1 Trail 2 Trail 3 [Cu(H2O)4]2+ Light Blue Light Blue Light Blue 580 580 580 [Cu(NH3)4]2+ Dark Blue Dark Blue Dark Blue 550 545 550 [Cu(H2O4)(OH)2] Blue Blue Blue 595 595 595 [Cu(Cl)4]2- Green Green Green 630 630 630 [Co(H2O6)]2+ Red Red Red 510 510 520 [Co(H2O)4(OH)2] Dark Blue Dark Blue Dark Blue 600 600 600 [Co(NH3)6]2+ Dirty brown Dirty brown Dirty brown 500 500 500 [CoCl4] 2- Green Green Green 620 620 620 [Fe(H2O)6]2+ Pale Green Pale Green Pale Green 610 610 610 [Fe(OH)2(H2O)4] Dirty Green Dirty Green Dirty Green 605 605 605 [Fe(H2O) 4(OH)2] Dirty Green Dirty Green Dirty Green 620 620 620 [FeCl2] Dark Green Dark Green Dark Green 660 660 660 [Cr(H2O)6]3+ Dark green Dark green Dark green 500 500 500 [Cr(OH)3(H2O)3] Dirty Dark green Dirty Dark green Dirty Dark green 430 430 430 [CrCl4]– dark green dark green dark green 700 700 700 [Cr(NH3)6]3+ Dirty dark green Dirty dark green Dirty dark green 480 480 480 [Fe(H2O)6]3+ Brown Brown Brown 470 470 470 [FeCl4]- yellow yellow Yellow 530 530 530 [Fe]-NH3 brown brown Brown 480 480 480 [Fe]- OH- Dirty brown Dirty brown Dirty brown 420 420 420
  7. 7. 7 Processed Data Transition metal complex Color Observed Wavelength Absorbed (nm) (±10nm) Avg. wavelength absorbed (nm) Trail 1 Trail 2 Trial 3 Trail 1 Trail 2 Trail 3 [Cu(H2O)4]2+ Light Blue Light Blue Light Blue 580 580 580 580 [Cu(NH3)4]2+ Dark Blue Dark Blue Dark Blue 550 545 550 548 [Cu(H2O4)(OH)2] Blue Blue Blue 595 595 595 595 [Cu(Cl)4]2- Green Green Green 630 630 630 630 [Co(H2O6)]2+ Red Red Red 510 510 520 513 [Co(H2O)4(OH)2] Dark Blue Dark Blue Dark Blue 600 600 600 600 [Co(NH3)6]2+ Dirty brown Dirty brown Dirty brown 500 500 500 500 [CoCl4] 2- Green Green Green 620 620 620 620 [Fe(H2O)6]2+ Pale Green Pale Green Pale Green 610 610 610 610 [Fe(OH)2(H2O)4] Dirty Green Dirty Green Dirty Green 605 605 605 605 [Fe(H2O) 4(OH)2] Dirty Green Dirty Green Dirty Green 620 620 620 620 [FeCl2] Dark Green Dark Green Dark Green 660 660 660 660 [Cr(H2O)6]3+ Dark green Dark green Dark green 500 500 500 500 [Cr(OH)3(H2O)3] Dirty Dark green Dirty Dark green Dirty Dark green 430 430 430 480 [CrCl4]– dark green dark green dark green 700 700 700 700 [Cr(NH3)6]3+ Dirty dark green Dirty dark green Dirty dark green 480 480 480 430 [Fe(H2O)6]3+ Brown Brown Brown 470 470 470 470 [FeCl4]- yellow yellow Yellow 530 530 530 530 [Fe]-NH3 brown brown Brown 480 480 480 480 [Fe]- OH- Dirty brown Dirty brown Dirty brown 420 420 420 420
  8. 8. 8 Sample Calculation Average = Sum of values No.of values = 550 +545 +550 3 =548.333333 =548(to nearest 1) Graphs: showing processed data Graph 1: Wavelength absorbed for Cu2+ ion with different ligands (Wavelength up to 3 significant figures) Graph 2: Wavelength absorbed for Co2+ ion with different ligands (Wavelength up to 3 significant figures) 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Cu²⁺ Wavelengthabsorbed(nm) Tranition metal ion NH₃ OH⁻ H₂O Cl¯ 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Co²⁺ Wavelengthabsorbed(nm) Transition metal ion NH₃ OH⁻ H₂O Cl¯
  9. 9. 9 Graph 3; Wavelength absorbed for Fe2+ ion with different ligands (Wavelength up to 3 significant figures) Graph 4: Wavelength absorbed for Cr2+ ion with different ligands (Wavelength up to 3 significant figures) Graph 5: Wavelength absorbed for Fe3+ ion with different ligands (Wavelength up to 3 significant figures) 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 Fe²⁺ Wavelengthabsorbed(nm) Transition metal ion NH₃ OH⁻ H₂O Cl¯ 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 Cr²⁺ Wavelengthabsorbed(nm) Transition metal ion NH₃ OH⁻ H₂O Cl¯ 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 Feᶟ⁺ Wavelengthabsorbed(nm) Transition metal ion NH₃ OH⁻ H₂O Cl¯
  10. 10. 10 Graph 6: Compares all the data (Wavelength up to 3 significant figures) Data analysis: After looking at graphs 1 to 6, a trend is repeated in every graph that the wavelength absorbed for Cl− ligand is the longest, then the wavelength absorbed H2O is a little shorter than the wavelength Cl− ligand, then the wavelength absorbed OH¯ is a little shorter than the wavelength H₂O ligand. Lastly the shortest wavelength is absorbed by NH3 ligand. For example, in graph 1 when the transition metal ion Cu2+ was used. The wavelength absorbed when the NH3 ligand was used was 548nm, the wavelength absorbed when the OH¯ ligand was 580nm, The wavelength absorbed when the H2O ligand was 595nm and The wavelength absorbed when the Cl− ligand was 630nm, from this data its clearly visible that the longest wavelength was absorbed by the Cl− ligand and the shortest by the NH3 ligand. Furthermore in the processed data there wasn’t much difference in the value obtained between each trail for example: when H2O ligand was used with the transition metal ligand Cu2+ [Cu(H2O)4]2+ the value for all three trails was same (580nm). Another observation that was made is that the average wavelength absorbed for the transition metal complexes for each transition metal ion with different ligands was within the range of 100nm, for example the smallest wavelength absorbed for Cu2+ was 548nm and the longest wavelength absorbed was 630nm so it has a range of 82nm, but there is an exception, Cr2+, the smallest wavelength absorbed was 480nm but the longest wavelength absorbed is 700nm so it has a range of 320nm. Conclusion It can be concluded that results support my hypothesis (I have predicted that wavelength of light absorbed will be the longest for Cl− ligand and wavelength of light absorbed will be shortest for NH3 ligand. I have predicted this because the amount of light splitting is the smallest for Cl− and largest for NH3. The greater the splitting the more the energy is required to promote an electron from a lower group of orbitals to a higher one. Therefore, higher energy correlates to a shorter wavelength as it’s clearly visible in graph 1 the wavelength absorbed for the Cl− is the longest as compared to the other three ligands for each transition metal ion. For example, for Cu2+ ion the wavelength absorbed by the transition metal complex formed using Cl− ligand absorbed the wavelength of the length 630 nm which was the longest wavelength absorbed compared to any other transition metal formed using the other 3 ligands (NH3, H2O and OH¯) Furthermore graph 1 depicts that the shortest wavelength absorbed was by NH3 for each transition metal ion used in the experiment. For example, for Cu2+ ion the wavelength absorbed by the transition metal complex formed using NH3 ligand absorbed the wavelength 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 Cu²⁺ Co²⁺ Fe²⁺ Cr²⁺ Feᶟ⁺ Wavelengthabsorbed(nm) Transition metal ion Cl¯ NH₃ OH¯ H₂O
  11. 11. 11 of the length 548 nm which was the shortest wavelength absorbed as compared to the transition metal complex formed by copper using the other 3 ligands. It can be seen in the graph 1 that there is a particular trend followed in the graph the longest wavelength absorbed for each transition metal complex was made using the Cl− ligand, then a wavelength shorter than that was absorbed by transition metal complex made using OH¯ ligand and a wavelength shorter than this was observed by H2O in all cases and the shortest wavelength was absorbed by the ligand NH3 in all cases. In conclusion there is a correlation between the nature of ligand and the wavelength absorbed by the transition metal complex and the results obtained in my experiment match the results gained in the research paper entitled “Absorption spectra of coordination compounds” written by Ryutaro Tsuchida in 1938. Another research journal I referred to entitled “On the absorbtion spectra of hexamimnecobalt (III) and related complexes. II. Theoretical splitting and shifting of the first and second band due to substitution of ligands”, author: Hideo Yamatera in 1957 had similar a similar trend to the trend obtained in my experiment. Hence we can say that the results gained in my investigation and reliable and accurate and can be used to draw a conclusion. Cl− OH¯ H2O NH3 Evaluation: Hypothesis The hypothesis stating that the wavelength of light absorbed will be the longest for Cl− ligand and wavelength of light absorbed will be shortest for NH3 ligand has proven to be correct as per the results obtained in my investigation. Experimental procedure The most ideal method was designed for the experiment to gain the best results. The colorimeter was calibrated and the cuvette was wiped with a tissue after every trail for precise and accurate readings. A range of ligands and transition metal ions were explored, this made the results more reliable. A separate dropper for each chemical was used to ensure they didn’t mix with each other. Highly concentrated solutions for example 25% ammonia was used for a faster rate of reaction. The volume was of the transition metal ligand was kept constant throughout the experiment to gain reliable results. Human error such as parallax error was reduced by taking upper meniscus reading for colored solutions and lower meniscus reading for colorless solutions. Materials The uncertainty could be lowered and precision could be increased by using more precise devices such as weighing scale and colorimeter, increasing the number of trails taken could reduce random errors and provide Smallest splitting Largest Splitting Longest Wavelength Absorbed Shortest Wavelength Absorbed
  12. 12. 12 more reliable data. However, the data collected in my investigation is reliable as there is very low uncertainty and a lot of variables were controlled and the results gained are backed up by scientific support. Weaknesses and improvements The experiment had a number of weaknesses; firstly, the colorimeter used wasn’t very precise and had an uncertainty of ±10 nm, this could be improved by taking more no. of trails or using a digital colorimeter which is more precise and accurate. There could be some amount of solution left in the measuring cylinder so this varied among each trail and could cause possible error in the results; this could be improved by taking more no. of trails or carrying out the experiment on a bigger scale. There is a chance of parallax error as not all reading was taken on eye level, this could cause a minute change in the volume of the ligand used hence affecting the results, this could be improved by taking all the reading on eye level. The time between adding the ligand to the transition metal ion and then putting the test tube in the colorimeter wasn’t constant; this could probably affect the results as the reaction time between each trail wasn’t constant. Possible Extensions This investigation could possibly be further extended by using more no. of ligands and using more other transition metals as this could give me more reliable and accurate results. This investigation could also be further extended by using transition metals with varying charge as charge of a transition metal also has an effect on the color of the transition metal complex formed. These extensions could not be made in this investigation due to limited resources and due to the restrictions on the length of the I.A. In the future if I ever get a chance to extend my investigation I would very much do it. Bibliography  Libretexts. (2019, September 30). Metal to Ligand and Ligand to Metal Charge Transfer Bands. Retrieved from https://chem.libretexts.org/Bookshelves/Physical_and_Theoretical_Chemistry_Textbook_Maps/Supplemental_M odules_(Physical_and_Theoretical_Chemistry)/Spectroscopy/Electronic_Spectroscopy/Metal_to_Ligand_and_Li gand_to_Metal_Charge_Transfer_Bands.  Blue, M.-L. (2019, March 2). How to Determine the Charge of Transition Metal Ions. Retrieved from https://sciencing.com/determine-charge-transition-metals-11368233.html.  (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.chemguide.co.uk/inorganic/complexions/colour.html.  Thomson, L. (2019, August 8). Demonstrating the Colors of Transition Metal Complex Ions. Retrieved from https://www.chemedx.org/blog/demonstrating-colors-transition-metal-complex-ions.  OpenStax. (n.d.). Retrieved from https://opentextbc.ca/chemistry/chapter/19-2-coordination-chemistry-of- transition-metals/.  https://employees.csbsju.edu/csLibretexts. (2019, June 5). Oxidation States of Transition Metals. Retrieved from https://chem.libretexts.org/Bookshelves/Inorganic_Chemistry/Supplemental_Modules_(Inorganic_Chemistry)/De scriptive_Chemistry/Elements_Organized_by_Block/3_d- Block_Elements/1b_Properties_of_Transition_Metals/Electron_Configuration_of_Transition_Metals/Oxidation_ States_of_Transition_Metals.challer/Principles%20Chem/New_Folder/TMcomplex.htm  (n.d.). Retrieved from http://www.docbrown.info/page07/transition06Fe.htm.  Tsuchida, R. (1938). Absorption Spectra of Co-ordination Compounds. I. Bulletin of the Chemical Society of Japan,13(5),388–400. doi: 10.1246/bcsj.13.388  ArnoldJun, Ben. “The Working Principle of Colorimeters.” AZoSensors.com,8 Aug. 2019, https://www.azosensors.com/article.aspx?ArticleID=324.  Yamatera,Hideo. “On the Absorption Spectra of Hexamminecobalt (III) and Related Complexes. II. Theoretical Study on Shifting and Spilitting of the First and the Second Band Due to Substitution of Ligands.” Bulletin of the Chemical Society of Japan,vol. 31, no. 1, 1958, pp. 95–108., doi:10.1246/bcsj.31.95.

