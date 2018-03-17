Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Exploring Solar Energy Mr. Yuvraj Singh
Radiant Energy Nuclear Fusion
Major Uses of Solar Energy • Daylight • Drying Agricultural Products • Space Heating • Water Heating • Generating Electric...
Daylighting
Drying Agricultural Products
Space Heating Through Passive Solar
Active Solar Heating
Solar Collector • Glass on outside • Absorbent on inside • Circulating Fluid
Generating Electrical Power • Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) • Trough systems • Power towers • Heat exchanger plus steam ...
Concentrating Solar Power (CSP)
Ivanpah, Mojave Desert • The United States houses the largest CSP plant in the Mojave Desert. • Ivanpah is operated by NRG...
Photovoltaics
PV Cell
PV Array Components • PV Cells • Modules • Arrays
PV System Components
Remote PV Power
Top Countries for Installed PV Capacity US Department of Energy, NREL 2015 Renewable Energy Data Book
Global PV Growth
Advantages of Solar Energy • Clean • Sustainable • Free • Provide electricity to remote places
Disadvantages of Solar Energy • Less efficient and costly equipment • Part Time • Reliability Depends On Location • Enviro...
Using a Digital Multimeter Indicates voltage from alternating current. Do not use. DC Current Scale DC Voltage Scale Resis...
Wiring the PV Modules Series Parallel
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ppt on the Exploring Solar Energy

11 views

Published on

ppt on the Exploring Solar Energy

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ppt on the Exploring Solar Energy

  1. 1. Exploring Solar Energy Mr. Yuvraj Singh
  2. 2. Radiant Energy Nuclear Fusion
  3. 3. Major Uses of Solar Energy • Daylight • Drying Agricultural Products • Space Heating • Water Heating • Generating Electrical Power • Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) • Photovoltaics
  4. 4. Daylighting
  5. 5. Drying Agricultural Products
  6. 6. Space Heating Through Passive Solar
  7. 7. Active Solar Heating
  8. 8. Solar Collector • Glass on outside • Absorbent on inside • Circulating Fluid
  9. 9. Generating Electrical Power • Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) • Trough systems • Power towers • Heat exchanger plus steam turbine • Photovoltaics • Small-scale (buildings) kW production • Large-scale (utilities) MW production • Photoelectric effect
  10. 10. Concentrating Solar Power (CSP)
  11. 11. Ivanpah, Mojave Desert • The United States houses the largest CSP plant in the Mojave Desert. • Ivanpah is operated by NRG. It uses 347,000 garage door-sized mirrors and 173,500 heliostats. Image courtesy of NRG Energy
  12. 12. Photovoltaics
  13. 13. PV Cell
  14. 14. PV Array Components • PV Cells • Modules • Arrays
  15. 15. PV System Components
  16. 16. Remote PV Power
  17. 17. Top Countries for Installed PV Capacity US Department of Energy, NREL 2015 Renewable Energy Data Book
  18. 18. Global PV Growth
  19. 19. Advantages of Solar Energy • Clean • Sustainable • Free • Provide electricity to remote places
  20. 20. Disadvantages of Solar Energy • Less efficient and costly equipment • Part Time • Reliability Depends On Location • Environmental Impact of PV Cell Production
  21. 21. Using a Digital Multimeter Indicates voltage from alternating current. Do not use. DC Current Scale DC Voltage Scale Resistance Scale. Do not use.
  22. 22. Wiring the PV Modules Series Parallel

×