Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LINEMAN F a s t t h a n L i g h t Food/GroceriesDelivery
LINEMAN Service F o o d a n d G r o c e r i e s D e l i v e r y ( A G R O B A S E D )
LINEMAN Promotion D i g i t a l M a r k e t i n g , C D M D i s p l a y A d s , P o s t e r s
LINEMAN PLACE N E W D E L H I B A N G L O R E / C H E N N A I / H Y D E R A B A D / M E T R O P O L I TA N C I T I E S
LINEMAN SWOT I N N O VAT I O N / W I D E R C O M P I T E O R S
Mission Price want to be lower than the Competitors. LINEMAN
Vision ECO Friendly Pollution Control LINEMAN
BUDGET •1,25,00,000 LINEMAN 8
Corporate Social Responsibilities LINEMAN 9
PRICING 20 – 4KM LOWER THAN COMPITITORS LINEMAN 10 FOR DELIVARY BOYS FOR CUSTOMERS
EXPENSES SOLAR PALLELS - 45’00’000 OFFICE LEASE - 20’00’000 DELIVARY BIKES - 25’00’000 CERTIFICATE LICENCE - 43’000 DELIVA...
REVENUE REVENUE DAY YEAR MARKETING 150 54’750 GOVERNMENT SUBSCIDY (1STYEAR) 75’00’000 75’00’000 SALES 15’000 54’75,000 APP...
“BRAK EVEN POINT 4 YEARS LINEMAN 13
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lineman

29 views

Published on

"A startup plan that's going to have swiggy for its breakfast, zomato for its lunch and uber eats for dinner"

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lineman

  1. 1. LINEMAN F a s t t h a n L i g h t Food/GroceriesDelivery
  2. 2. LINEMAN Service F o o d a n d G r o c e r i e s D e l i v e r y ( A G R O B A S E D )
  3. 3. LINEMAN Promotion D i g i t a l M a r k e t i n g , C D M D i s p l a y A d s , P o s t e r s
  4. 4. LINEMAN PLACE N E W D E L H I B A N G L O R E / C H E N N A I / H Y D E R A B A D / M E T R O P O L I TA N C I T I E S
  5. 5. LINEMAN SWOT I N N O VAT I O N / W I D E R C O M P I T E O R S
  6. 6. Mission Price want to be lower than the Competitors. LINEMAN
  7. 7. Vision ECO Friendly Pollution Control LINEMAN
  8. 8. BUDGET •1,25,00,000 LINEMAN 8
  9. 9. Corporate Social Responsibilities LINEMAN 9
  10. 10. PRICING 20 – 4KM LOWER THAN COMPITITORS LINEMAN 10 FOR DELIVARY BOYS FOR CUSTOMERS
  11. 11. EXPENSES SOLAR PALLELS - 45’00’000 OFFICE LEASE - 20’00’000 DELIVARY BIKES - 25’00’000 CERTIFICATE LICENCE - 43’000 DELIVARY BOY SALARIES - 34’00’000 ADVERTISMENTS - 8’00’00 OFFICE EXPENSES - 9’00’000 EMPLOYMENT SALARIES - 10’00’000 LINEMAN 11
  12. 12. REVENUE REVENUE DAY YEAR MARKETING 150 54’750 GOVERNMENT SUBSCIDY (1STYEAR) 75’00’000 75’00’000 SALES 15’000 54’75,000 APP 45 16’425 CSR APP 15 5’475 1’30’51’650 LINEMAN 12
  13. 13. “BRAK EVEN POINT 4 YEARS LINEMAN 13

×