C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L SapientRazorfish exists to reinvent businesses for the digital a...
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L F O R A G E N C I E S A N D T H E I R C L I E N T S The Situation
C OPY R I G HT S A PIEN T RA ZORFI SH | CON FID ENT IA L 6 T H E I N N O V A T I O N E C O N O M Y SOURCE: HARVARD BUSINES...
C OPY R I G HT S A PIEN T RA ZORFI SH | CON FID ENT IA L 7 A C H A N G I N G I N D U S T R Y $355.9B $297.8B MARKET VALUE ...
C OPY R I G HT S A PIEN T RA ZORFI SH | CON FID ENT IA L 8 T H E I N N O V A T I O N E C O N O M Y The Connected Consumer ...
C OPY R I G HT S A PIEN T RA ZORFI SH | CON FID ENT IA L 9 Digital transformation is linked to higher profits 10% 45% Imma...
C OPY R I G HT S A PIEN T RA ZORFI SH | CON FID ENT IA L 10 A C H A N G I N G I N D U S T R Y Companies are realizing thei...
Agencies are uniquely positioned due to their focus on experience and understanding of the customer. O U R P O V
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L F O R A G E N C I E S A N D T H E I R C L I E N T S The Opportun...
C OPY R I G HT S A PIEN T RA ZORFI SH | CON FID ENT IA L 13 A P R I L 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 “Jeff, what does Day 2 look like?” Tha...
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L 14 The most important single thing is to focus obsessively on th...
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L 15 We live in a radical customer centric world – and this is a t...
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L 16 Reimagining business is centered around three core principles...
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L 17 Creating journeys & segments R A D I C A L C U S T O M E R C ...
C OPY R I G HT S A PIEN T RA ZORFI SH | CON FID ENT IA L 18 Focusing on customer experience 50% 47% 39% 38% 37% Improve th...
C OPY R I G HT S A PIEN T RA ZORFI SH | CON FID ENT IA L 19 Successful transformation requires CEO-level leadership Among ...
C OPY R I G HT S A PIEN T RA ZORFI SH | CON FID ENT IA L 20 A C H A N G I N G I N D U S T R Y But CMOs also have a critica...
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L 21 A C H A N G I N G I N D U S T R Y In fact, at some companies,...
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L 22 Marketing and technology – long support functions for large e...
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L 23 New skills and expertise must be developed, yet we believe th...
C OPY R I G HT S A PIEN T RA ZORFI SH | CON FID ENT IA L 24 T H E O P P O R T U N I T Y Transformation Principles for the ...
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L F O R A G E N C I E S A N D T H E I R C L I E N T S Stories of T...
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L 26 S T O R I E S O F T R A N S F O R M A T I O N
C OPY R I G HT S A PIEN T RA ZORFI SH | CON FID ENT IA L 27 Sephora was named as a leader in our retail study starting wit...
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L 28 S T O R I E S O F T R A N S F O R M A T I O N
Dominos Pizza, the e-commerce company S T O R I E S O F T R A N S F O R M A T I O N
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L 30 S T O R I E S O F T R A N S F O R M A T I O N
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L 31 104 Mortgage lending & Intermediaries Corporate pensions Pers...
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L 32 Think E2E - improving even one interaction is hard in old leg...
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L 33 And some misses
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L 34 S T O R I E S O F T R A N S F O R M A T I O N P&G’s Gillette ...
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L 35
C OPY R I G HT S A PIEN T RA ZORFI SH | CON FID ENT IA L 36 THE RECORDING INDUSTRY $26.60 $21.76 $15.65 $15.03 $14.97 $15....
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L 37 T H E S A P I E N T R A Z O R F I S H T H R E E - W A V E M O...
C OPY R IG H T S A PIEN T RA ZORFIS H | C ONFID EN T IA L F O R T H E A G E N C Y O F T O M O R R O W Five Rules
1. Embrace the technology in marketing 2. For smart clients, the ask is no longer just great creative awards, it is delive...
×