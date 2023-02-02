BENZENE AND ITS DERIVATIVES 123.pptx

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
1. Introduction
2. History of benzene
3. Nomenclature
4. Orbital structure
5. Kekule structure
6. Resonance structure
7. Resonance energy and stability 8. Structural evidence
9. Synthetic evidence
10. Analytical evidence
11. Aromaticity and huckle rule
12. Method of preparation of benzene
13. Electrophilic substitution of benzene
14. Classification of substituent 15. Directive effect : Ortho and para director, meta director
16. Reaction of monosubstituted benzene
17. Effect of Substituents on reactivity and orientation of monosubstituted benzene towards electrophilic substitution 18. Structure and uses of BHC,DDT, Saccharine and chloramine
1. Introduction
2. History of benzene
3. Nomenclature
4. Orbital structure
5. Kekule structure
6. Resonance structure
7. Resonance energy and stability 8. Structural evidence
9. Synthetic evidence
10. Analytical evidence
11. Aromaticity and huckle rule
12. Method of preparation of benzene
13. Electrophilic substitution of benzene
14. Classification of substituent 15. Directive effect : Ortho and para director, meta director
16. Reaction of monosubstituted benzene
17. Effect of Substituents on reactivity and orientation of monosubstituted benzene towards electrophilic substitution 18. Structure and uses of BHC,DDT, Saccharine and chloramine