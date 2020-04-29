Successfully reported this slideshow.
Εποχή του λίθου Εποχή του χαλκού ΠΡΟΪΣΤΟΡΙΑ Παλαιολιθική εποχή Νεολιθική εποχή
Τετάρτη 29 Απριλίου 2020
Πολιτισμός
Κυκλαδικός πολιτισμός
Μινωικός πολιτισμός Κρήτη
Μυκηναϊκός πολιτισμός Τα σπουδαιότερα κέντρα του Μυκηναϊκού πολιτισμού.
Κυκλαδικός πολιτισμός
Η ζωή των Κυκλαδιτών Έγιναν σπουδαίοι ναυτικοί.
Έγιναν σπουδαίοι έμποροι.
Έγιναν σπουδαίοι ψαράδες.
Ήταν όμως και κτηνοτρόφοι, κυνηγοί και γεωργοί.
Με τα μικρά τους πλοία ταξίδευαν στο Αιγαίο, αντάλλασσαν τα προϊόντα τους και γνώριζαν και άλλους πολιτισμούς.
Κατοικούσαν σε μικρές πόλεις κοντά στη θάλασσα ή στις πλαγιές μικρών λόφων.
Πολλές φορές έκτιζαν γύρω από τις πόλεις τους τείχη, γιατί φοβούνταν τους πειρατές.
Τα σπίτια τους, φτιαγμένα από πέτρα και λάσπη, βρισκόταν πολύ κοντά το ένα στο άλλο.  Είχαν ένα ή δύο δωμάτια και το πάτωμα το έστρωναν με χώμα ή μικρές πλάκες.
Η διατροφή των Κυκλαδιτών
Διασκέδαζαν τραγουδώντας, παίζοντας μουσική και κάνοντας αθλήματα
Κτερίσματα: Τα αντικείμενα που τοποθετούσαν κοντά στο νεκρό. Πίστευαν ότι θα του χρειάζονταν στην άλλη ζωή.
Οι Κυκλαδίτες δεν ήξεραν να γράφουν.
I
I
×