  1. 1. Студент групи мСОІн-13 Бабій Наталя
  2. 2. Галузь знань 12 «Інформаційні технології» Спеціальність 122 «Комп’ютерні науки» Спеціалізація «Digital-аналітика».
  3. 3. Дана освітня програма спрямована на підготовку аналітиків – професіоналів, які вміють використовувати математичні методи, алгоритмічні підходи в проектуванні, розробці і введення інформаційних даних з ціллю їх інтелектуального аналізу в організаційних, технічних, природних і соціально-економічних системах.
  4. 4.  унікальна освітня програма в Україні;  практична спрямованість спеціалізації, можливість роботи з інноваційним прикладним програмним забезпеченням;  широкий перелік спеціалізованих дисциплін практичного спрямування  наявність значного попиту на ринку праці на фахівців зі знаннями і практичними навичками у сфері цифрового обліку та аудиту;  широкі можливості міжнародної академічної мобільності
  5. 5.  Digital директор; Digital стратег; Digital аналітик;  Chief data officer (CDO), Chief analytics officer (CAO) і Chief data science officer (CDSO),  бухгалтер, аудитор, внутрішній аудитор, фахівець з оподаткування, мережевий бухгалтер, віртуальний бухгалтер, мережевий консультант з обліку і аудиту,  інформаційний аналітик, Web-аналітик, розробник моделей Big Data та ін.  проектувальник (дизайнер) інтерфейсу, інфостиліст, Web-дизайнер,  модератор платформи взаємодії з клієнтами
  6. 6. Вступ на програму відбувається за державними вимогами. Вступ відбувається за результатами ЗНО з української мови та літератури, математики, фізики або іноземної мови.
  7. 7.  http://tnpu.edu.ua/about/public_inform/akredytatsiia %20ta%20litsenzuvannia/osvitni_prohramy/bakalav r/fizmat/%D0%9F%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B3%D 1%80%D0%B0%D0%BC%D0%B0%20122%20% C2%ABDigital%20%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%B0 %D0%BB%D1%96%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%BA %D0%B0%C2%BB.pdf  http://tnpu.edu.ua/abiturient/litsenziya-ta- sertufikatu/index.php
  8. 8. https://www.ourboox.com/books/презентація- спеціальності-digital-аналіт/

