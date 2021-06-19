Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mājas darbs „Gatavosimies tekstapstrādes pārbaudes darbam" 2. daļa. Visasdarbībasveiktšajādokumentāatbilstoši uzdevumano...
2
5. Ir dotstekstsunattēls.Zem katra no apakšpunktuuzdevumiem:  dublētdototekstuunattēlu;  novietotattēluattiecībāprette...
7 k 02_02_u2babanin

Jun. 19, 2021

7 k 02_02_u2babanin

  1. 1. 1 Mājas darbs „Gatavosimies tekstapstrādes pārbaudes darbam” 2. daļa. Visasdarbībasveiktšajādokumentāatbilstoši uzdevumanosacījumiem. Uzdevumuformulējumiirpelēki. Dotie paraugi ir ierāmēti,betizpildītaisuzdevumsnavjāierāmē. 1. Izveido zemdotāattēlatajā redzamo formulu! 6 3 7 ∙ 7 = (6 + 3 7 ) ∙ 7 = 6 ∙ 7 + 3 7 ∙ 7 = 42 + 3 ∙ 7 7 = 42 + 3 = 45 2. Izlabokļūdasabāsformulās,lai vienādībasbūtupareizas! 8 2 5 :2 = 4 2 10 un−1 + 4 1 6 = 3 1 6 3. Pārveidotekstāpierakstu3/5par īstu daļu! Dārzā aug 6 ābeles jeb 3 5 no visiem kokiem. Cik koku ir dārzā? 4. Ievietozemparaugadotajātekstātrūkstošossimbolus! Taisnes a un b ir perpendikulāras (a ⊥b), bet taisnes c un d ir paralēlas (c ∥ d). Taisne k atrodas plaknē ABCD jeb k ∈ ABCD. ∠ MNK = 90°. 5. Ievietozemlīnijasdototekstubezformatējuma! Taisne,kasir perpendikulārapretvienunodivāmparalēlajāmtaisnēm,irperpendikulāraarī pretotru paralēlutaisni. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  2. 2. 2
  3. 3. 3 5. Ir dotstekstsunattēls.Zem katra no apakšpunktuuzdevumiem:  dublētdototekstuunattēlu;  novietotattēluattiecībāprettekstutā,kāteiktsuzdevumā. Attēluvarformatētun tā izmērusmainīt. Velosipēdudrošība Atstājotvelosipēdukautuzbrīdi,ļoti svarīgi to pieslēgt.Atgādināsim, kavelosipēdadrošību veidotrīs faktorukopums: drošaslēdzene(tāirvelosipēdistapašaziņā),drošaskonstrukcijas velostatīvsunvietasdrošība,kuratstājampieslēgtuvelosipēdu. Tiekuzskatīts,ka velosipēdaslēdzenescenai jāatbilstvismaz10% no velosipēdacenas.Jo mazāka starpība starpvelosipēdaunslēdzenescenu,jomazākainterese zaglim. Ideāli,ja velosipēdsvienlaikussaslēgtsardivāmslēdzenēm.Jajumsnavpieredzes,slēdzenesvislabāk iegādātiesspecializētajosvelosipēduveikalos,iepriekškonsultējotiesarpārdevēju. . 5.1. Tekstsapliecasapattēlupakreisi notā. 5.2. Attēlsatrodaszempirmāsunvirsotrās tekstarindkopas. 5.3. Attēlsatrodaszemteksta(kāfons). 5.4. Tekstāvārda „velosipēds”vietā. 5.1. Tekstsapliecasapvelosipēdakontūrunoabāmpusēm.

