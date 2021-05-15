Successfully reported this slideshow.
INDIAN ART AND CULTURE
SYLLABUS :- Salient aspects of Art Forms, Literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times. Art can be further cla...
WHAT IS CULTURE The English word ‘Culture’ is derived from the Latin term ‘cult or cultus’ meaning tilling, or cultivating...
DIFFERENCES BETWEEN ART AND CULTURE Area of differentiation Art Culture Definition Art is a diverse range of individual ac...
CULTURE AND CIVILIZATION The word ‘culture’ and ‘civilization’ are often used synonymously. ‘Civilization’ means having be...
A few examples would be helpful in clarifying the concept of heritage. The Taj Mahal, Swami Narayan Temple of Gandhinagar ...
CHARACTERISTICS OF CULTURE 1. Culture is learned and acquired: Culture is acquired in the sense that there are certain beh...
CULTURAL IMPORTANCE IN INDIA Indian culture is as many sided as life. It includes intellectual and social aspects of any h...
Indian art and culture

basic introduction according to upsc

