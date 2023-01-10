Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 10, 2023
PPT - 55th WCARS - 09.01.2023.pdf

Jan. 10, 2023
PPT - 55th WCARS - 09.01.2023.pdf

  1. 1. An emerging challenge in financial reporting & controls Crypto Assets Presented by: Vinod Kashyap Simran Diwedi 55th World Continuous Reporting & Auditing Symposium Indian Institute of Management, Vishakhapatnam, India January 9 – 10, 2023
  2. 2. Outline o Preamble o Financial Reporting o Risk Assessment o Internal Controls o Q & A 2 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 2
  3. 3. Preamble 3 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 3 1/9/2023
  4. 4. 1/9/2023 4 Crypto Assets A crypto asset is a digital representation of value or contractual rights created, transferred and stored on some type of distributed ledger technology (DLT) network (e.g. blockchain) and authenticated through cryptography. 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium
  5. 5. 5 Types of Crypto Assets Cryptocurrency Asset-backed token Utility token Security token Cryptocurrencies are digital tokens or coins based on blockchain technology e. g. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin etc. Asset-backed tokens are digital token based on blockchain technology that derives its value from something that doesn’t exist on the blockchain but instead is a representation of ownership of a physical asset e.g. gold or oil Utility tokens are digital tokens based on blockchain technology that provide users with access to a product or service and they derive their value from that right. Security tokens are digital tokens based on blockchain technology that are similar in nature of traditional securities. They can provide an economic stake in a legal entity. 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 1/9/2023 5
  6. 6. 6 Types of Crypto Assets Cont.. Stable Coins Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) Protocol tokens These tokens are pegged to the value of an asset, such as the US dollar, and are intended to minimize price volatility. These tokens represent unique digital assets, such as art, collectibles, or virtual real estate. They are often built on top of blockchain platforms like Ethereum. These tokens are used to incentivize participation in a decentralized network and are typically necessary for participating in the network's governance and decision-making processes. 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 1/9/2023 6
  7. 7. 7 Centralized Vs. Distributed Ledger Centralized Ledger Relies on a trusted third party, requires reconciliation. . Distributed Ledger Relies on a trusted third party, requires reconciliation. . 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 1/9/2023
  8. 8. Immutability Distribution Decentralization Tokenization Encryption Source : Gartner A complete blockchain incorporates all five elements to authenticate users, validate transactions and record that information to the ledger in a way that can not be corrupted by a single participant or changed after the fact. Five Key Elements of Blockchain 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 1/9/2023 8
  9. 9. Financial Reporting 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 9 1/9/2023
  10. 10. 1/9/2023 10 Accounting Cryptocurrency Transactions: IFRS IAS 38 “Intangible Assets” Cryptocurrencies meet the definition of an intangible assets, so generally IAS 38 “Intangible Assets” will apply. IAS 2 “Inventories” If an entity holds cryptocurrencies for sale in the ordinary course of business, then IAS 2 “Inventories” will apply. 2019 IFRS IC Agenda Decision 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium
  11. 11. 1/9/2023 11 IFRS: Further Guidance Required IFRS IC Agenda Decision 2019 is for holding of cryptocurrencies and the companies will need guidance on the following areas: - 1. Accounting for the issuers of cryptocurrencies 2. Accounting of crypto liabilities 3. The scope of IFRS IC Agenda Decision 2019 is limited with no obligation/claim on the issuer e.g., cryptocurrencies. Accounting of cryptocurrencies with an obligation/claim on the issuer e.g., Security Token, Utility token will need guidance 4. When crypto-assets are non-financial assets held as an investment implication of roll-out of CBDC or Stable Coins pegged to Fiat Currencies on the definition of cash or cash equivalents (IAS 7 – Statement of Cash Flows) 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium
  12. 12. 1/9/2023 12 Accounting Cryptocurrency Transactions: Ind AS 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium No Guidance Ind AS 38 “Intangible Assets” Cryptocurrencies meet the definition of an intangible assets, so generally IAS 38 “Intangible Assets” will apply. Ind AS 2 “Inventories” If an entity holds cryptocurrencies for sale in the ordinary course of business, then IAS 2 “Inventories” will apply. Implementing 2019 IFRS IC Agenda Decision
  13. 13. Risk Assessment 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 13 1/9/2023
  14. 14. 1/9/2023 14 Globally Recognized Frameworks 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium Internal Control Frameworks • Internal Control Integrated Framework (COSO), USA, 2013 • Guidance on Control (CoCo), The Canadian ICA, 1995 • Internal Control : Revised Guide for the Directors on the Combined Code (Turnbull), The Institute of CA England & Wales, 2005 • COBIT 5, IT Governance, Institute, USA Governance Frameworks • Report of the Committee on the Financial Aspects of Corporate Governance (Cadbury), England, 1992 • King Committee of Corporate Governance, Institute of Directors, South Africa, 2002 and Updated in 2010 Enterprise Risk Management Frameworks • Australia/Newzeland Standard Risk Management, Australia/Newzeland, 1995 • COSO, USA, 2013 • ISO 31000, International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Switzerland, 2009
  15. 15. 1/9/2023 15 Globally Recognized Frameworks Cont.. 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium Others • Basel Accord, 1988 and Basel II and III, 2005 & 2011 Auditing Standards • ISA – 315 (Revised 2019) “Identifying and Assessing the Risk of Material Misstatement”, IAASB • SA – 315 “Identifying and Assessing the Risk of Material Misstatement through Understanding the Entity’s Environment”, ICAI, India
  16. 16. Control Environment 1. Demonstrates commitment to integrity and ethical values 2. Exercises oversight responsibility 3. Establishes structure, authority and responsibility 4. Demonstrates commitment to competence 5. Enforces accountability Source : COSO Risk Assessment 6. Specifies suitable objectives 7. Identifies and analyzes risk 8. Assesses fraud risk 9. Identifies and analyzes significant change Control Activities Information & Communication Monitoring Activities 10. Selects and develops control activities 11. Selects and develops general controls over technology 12. Deploys through policies and procedures 13. Uses relevant information 14. Communicates internally 15. Communicates externally 16. Conducts ongoing and/or separate evaluations 17. valuates and communicates deficiencies COSO 2013 Framework 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 1/9/2023 16
  17. 17. 1/9/2023 17 ISA 315 (Revised 2019) “Identifying and Assessing the Risk of Material Misstatement” 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium • Issued by IAASB • Deals with the auditor’s responsibility to identify and assess the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements. • Misstatement due to fraud or error • Risks in financial statements taken as a whole • Inherent risks and control risks • Incorporates Information Technology (IT) Controls • Effective for audits of financial statements for periods beginning on or after 15th December 2021.
  18. 18. 1/9/2023 18 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium SA 315 - “Identifying and Assessing the Risk of Material Misstatement Through Understanding The Entity and It’s Environment” • Issued by ICAI • Deals with the auditor’s responsibility to identify and assess the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements • Misstatement due to fraud or error • Risks in financial statements taken as a whole • Information Technology (IT) risks are not adequately addressed • Lacks Information Technology (IT) Controls • Needs revision
  19. 19. 02 03 01 Trading Platforms 01 Custodians 02 Wallet Providers 03 Trading Platforms enable users to buy, sell, hold and exchange crypto-assets and traditional “fiat” currencies, generate and manage the cryptographic keys that are needed to use, sell or transfer the crypto-assets on the blockchains they support. Includes Centralized & Decentralized Trading Platforms. Custodians hold crypto-assets on behalf of users such as hedge funds, asset managers and other entities. Wallet Providers specialize in designing and operating cryptographic key management solutions to help protect highly sensitive private keys associated with public blockchain addresses from theft or destruction. Crypto Assets Ecosystem 1/9/2023 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 19
  20. 20. 20 Risks of Material Misstatement What can go wrong ? Assertions that may be affected The entity chooses a crypto exchange that doesn’t have effective controls over the transactions it enters on behalf of the entity or over the balance of crypto currency maintained in the entity’s books of accounts. Accuracy, valuation, completeness, existence, cut-off, occurrence, rights (ownership) 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 1/9/2023 20 Source : CPA Canada The entity has a crypto currency wallet that has not been accounted for. Completeness The entity looses the Private key and therefore can no longer access the related cryptocurrency. Right (Ownership) An unauthorised person accesses the Private Key of entity and steals cryptocurrency. Existence, Right (Ownership) The entity misrepresents the ownership of a Private Key and therefore of related crypto currency. Existence, Occurrence, Right (Ownership) An unauthorized person obtains access to the Private Key and steals the entity’s crypto currency.. Existence, Right (Ownership)
  21. 21. 21 Risks of Material Misstatement Cont.. What can go wrong ? Assertions that may be affected The entity misrepresented the ownership of Private Key and therefore of related crypto currency. 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 1/9/2023 21 Source : CPA Canada The entity sends crypto currency to a wrong address and crypto currency can not be recovered now. Rights (Ownership) The entity looses the Private key and therefore can no longer access the related cryptocurrency. Right (Ownership) The entity enters into records a transaction with a related party that can not be identified now because of anonymity of transactions. Accuracy, Valuation, Completeness There are significant delay in processing crypto currency transactions at the end of the period. Cut-off Existence, Right (Ownership)
  22. 22. 1/9/2023 Blockchain Technology Risks Disrupting blockchain Changing past transactions Immutability can be broken Unencrypted protocol Out-of-date view of network Not optimally distributed Majority of Nodes don’t participate Immutability of Blockchain can be broken by subverting the properties of blockchain implementations, networking and consensus protocols. There is currently no way to implement Sybil cost in permissionless blockchain like Bitcoin or Ethereum without implementing a “Trusted Third Party” Result in lowering the percentage of hasherate necessary to execute a standard 51% attack. The standard protocol for coordination within blockchain mining pools, Stratum, is unencrypted and effectively, unauthenticated. The vast majority of Bitcoin nodes don’t seem to participate in mining. The no of entities required to disrupt blockchain is low e.g. , 4 for Bitcoin, 2 for Ethereum Every widely used blockchain has a privileged set of entities that can modify the semantics of the blockchain to potentially change past transactions. 22 22 Source : Trail of Bits 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium
  23. 23. Internal Controls 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 1/9/2023 23
  24. 24. 1/9/2023 24 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium FTX – Lack of Internal Controls
  25. 25. 1/9/2023 25 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium Beware Crypto Billionaires Boasting of Audits
  26. 26. 1/9/2023 All figures in financial statement are accurate and based on proper valuation. Accuracy & Valuation Financial statement include every item that should be included. Completeness Assets, liabilities and shareholder equity balances appearing in the financial statement exist. Existence Transactions have been compiled into the correct reporting period. Cut Off Information recorded in the financial statements actually occurred during the year. Occurrence The entity is entitled to the assets it is reporting and is reporting all its obligations as liabilities. Rights & Obligations Financial Statement Assertions 26 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium
  27. 27. 27 Risks and Controls Topic Risks Assertions impacted Controls Cryptographic Key Management Compromise or loss of keys Existence Rights (ownership) Controls over secure key generation, storage, usage and retirement 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 1/9/2023 27 Custody The service organization doesn’t maintain sufficient custody of crypto assets to satisfy customers deposits. As a result they are unable to fulfil customer obligations. Accuracy Existence Rights (ownership) Reconciliation between crypto assets on blockchain and books & records. Record Keeping The user entity records crypto-assets or crypto-asset transactions that are inaccurate, do not exist, are incomplete or for which they do not maintain sufficient recordkeeping controls, including controls that address off-chain transactions. Accuracy Completeness Existence Cut Off Occurrence Rights (ownership) Controls over sales & purchases of crypto-assets between the user entity and customers e.g., automatic recording of transactions. Controls over the appropriate maintenance of customer balances, including tracking movements in those balances. Financial Statements of Entities Engaging Third Party for Executing Transactions, Providing Wallet , Holding Crypto Assets Source : CPA Canada
  28. 28. 28 Risks and Controls Cont.. Topic Risks Assertions impacted Controls 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 1/9/2023 28 Customer Statements The user entity relies on customer statements provided by the service organization which are incomplete or inaccurate. Accuracy Completeness Existence Cut Off Occurrence Rights (ownership) The service organization has controls over whether the customer statements provided to the user entity are complete and accurate. Validation of customers interaction Accuracy Existence The service organization’s customers receive an automated notification when a transaction is processed or a change is made to their account which includes contact details to report suspicious or unauthorized transactions. Due to the risk associated with changes to customer accounts, customers lose funds or are unaware of changes made to their account. Withdrawal of funds The service organization does not identify instances where customers withdraw funds beyond their current balance. Accuracy Existence Before performing the transaction, the service organization performs an automated validation to confirm that the customer account has sufficient funds. Source : CPA Canada Financial Statements of Entities Engaging Third Party for Executing Transactions, Providing Wallet , Holding Crypto Assets
  29. 29. 29 Risks and Controls Cont.. Topic Risks Assertions impacted Controls 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 1/9/2023 29 Comingling of funds The user entity does not have appropriate controls over commingling of funds. Accuracy Existence Rights (ownership) The service organization has controls to appropriately segregate each customer’s crypto-assets from the other customers’ and their own holdings. Customer account opening The service organization does not comply with Know Your Customer protocols. Existence Rights (ownership) The service organization has controls over the registration of customers, including identity verification procedures when they open the account. Order execution The service organization does not have effective controls for processing orders. Accuracy Occurrence Existence The service organization has controls to ensure open trades and/or orders are processed completely, accurately and on a timely basis when the appropriate triggering event occurs. Source : CPA Canada Financial Statements of Entities Engaging Third Party for Executing Transactions, Providing Wallet , Holding Crypto Assets
  30. 30. 30 Risks and Controls Cont.. Topic Risks Assertions impacted Controls 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 1/9/2023 30 Consensus mechanism and protocols Undetected failure in the consensus mechanisms. Existence Rights (ownership) The service organization has monitoring controls to confirm there is no manipulation of the distributed ledger. Source : CPA Canada Financial Statements of Entities Engaging Third Party for Executing Transactions, Providing Wallet , Holding Crypto Assets
  31. 31. 1/9/2023 Risk Assessment and Controls: Further Guidance Required 31 02 03 06 05 04 01 Financial Statements of crypto assets trading platforms, custodians, and wallet providers Financial Statements of other entities Financial Statements of entities that validate transactions on blockchain (minors) Financial Statements of entities that engage in Smart Contracts Financial Statements of entities that issue ICO and ITO Financial Statements of entities having material crypto balances: (a) Engaging Third Party (b) Others 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 31
  32. 32. 1/9/2023 Conclusion 32 1. Further guidance on accounting of crypto assets under IFRS other those covered in IFRS Agenda 2019 is required. 2. Further guidance on controls in financial statements of different types of entities dealing in crypto assets is required. 55th World Continuous Auditing & Reporting Symposium 32
  33. 33. “No matter how complex things are, basically everything is simple.” Questions
  34. 34. THANK YOU NextGen

