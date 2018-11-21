Simran Nanikwani,Fashion Design ,Dezyne E'cole College

Successfully reported this slideshow.
History Of Clothing Simran Nanikwani 2nd Year Diploma in Fashion Design (NSQF Level 6 Of NSDC)
ANCIENT WORLD Many shapes and styles in dress date back thousands of years having necessity, function and the material ava...
EGYPT For three thousand years almost all clothing worn by the Ancient Egyptians was of linen made from flax grown in the ...
THE OTHER CLOTHES WORNED BY EGYPTIANS WERE:- • LOIN CLOTH:- A triangular piece of cloth worn by commoners, nobilities and ...
• TUNIC:- A rectangular piece of cloth with a hole in the centre for the neck worn by pharaohs after conquering Ceria. • K...
ACCESSORIES AND MAKEUP:- •HEADWEAR:- Although heads were shaven as both as a sign of nobility and due to the hot climate, ...
MINOAN CULTURE The Loincloth was used for both men and women. The women of Crete wore the garment more as an underskirt th...
CLASSICAL GREECE Clothing in this period were simple, drape, folded in artistic manner shows elegance and grace. The garme...
MAINLY THERE WERE FOUR TYPES OF CLOTHES:- •CHITON:- The key garment for both men and women was the chiton, a tunic made of...
• PEPLOS:- Peplos was gathered in at the waist and partially fastened at the top of the shoulder, allowing free corners to...
ACCESSORIES AND MAKEUP:- •HAIRSTYLES:- Women loved to wear their hair long during this period. In the early days of Greece...
HOW DIFFERENT CLOTHES THEY USED TO WEAR:-
ROMAN Probably the most significant item in the ancient Roman was the Toga, a one-piece woolen garments that draped loosel...
THE OTHER CLOTHES WORNED BY ROMANS WERE:- • ARMOUR:- The warfare dress coat scale, lamellar, mail and plate, leather fabri...
• PRIEST:- They wore Toga which was completely draped around the body. • TOGA:- A one-piece woolen garment that draped loo...
BYZANTINE STYLE A fusion of Greek roman middle east and oriented styles indicate social status through clothing. The veils...
MEDIEVAL ROMANCE ANDTRADE Men and women wore loose tunics based on rectangles sewn together in different styles and caught...
AGE OF MIGRATION:- 600-1100 • After western roman empire collapsed, people started migrating. To new areas, people needed ...
COURTLY LOVE AND CRUSADES:- 1100-1200 • Fashion became increasingly flamboyant in the 12th century a time of crusaders, ro...
PRIEST AND THE PEOPLE:- 1100-1450 • Ordinary people wore simple clothes which allowed them to do their work . Their clothe...
THE EAST IN THE WEST:- 800-1450 • In medieval times the Mediterranean basin was the most advanced centre in the world Of l...
SOCIAL STATEMENTS:- 1200-1300 • Clothing become voluminous in the 13th century and men’s and women’s garments followed the...
TRAILING ELEGANCE • Women's gowns became high waisted with a low cut V neck that showed a piece of contrasting fabric unde...
RENAISSANCE SPLENDOUR This was the period when fashion finally moved from draped clothing to fitted garments and the art o...
THE FASHION SPLIT:- 1450-1500 • There were marked regional differences in women’s dress. The medieval standard one-piece t...
FROM DRAPE TO SHAPE 1500-1560 • Soft draped lines began to disappear as the century went on the. Women’s dress has two mai...
ELEGANT FORMALITY 1560-1590 • As the century progressed so the gradual stiffening of women’s dress continued. Linear bands...
FEMALE GEOMETRY 1590-1625 • Fashion history’s most geometric period created unnatural silhouettes made from straight lines...
FROM REVOLUTION TO FRIVOLITY This was a century of unprecedented and accelerated change The world's population grew dramat...
NEO CLASSICISUM 1790 - 1800 • Fashion of 18th century reflected a time of upheaval. It brought more informal dress influen...
CHARLES FREDERICK WORTH Charles Fredrick Worth, an Englishman from the quiet county of Lincolnshire, was the first couturi...
JEANNE PAQUIN Jeanne Paquin was the queen of haute couture for nearly thirty years. She was the first major female couturi...
1800-1809 •In France the empire became fashionable from 1790s inspired from the classical Greek and roman statue. Waistlin...
1820-1830 •Piping of the dress. Splendor jackets and beautiful hats appear during this time. Wide puffed sleeve emphasize ...
1830-1851 •Eli Whitney invented the cotton ginning machine in 1793 which was patented by 1807. 1804 we had jacquard loom a...
1856-1859 •Crinolines appeared, large frames were abandoned after 1867, skirts trailed and were gathered internally with t...
1870-1879 •Soft bustles and fishtails. Bodice necklines were square with exposed décolleté for evening. Dresses had three ...
1886-1888 •And extremely tight steel boned corsets came in the year 1883-18887 which look like a chicken tail. 1890-1899 d...
LA BELLA EPOQUE AND JAZZ AGE This time period focused on simplification of the dress. The idea was “less is more”. After t...
PAUL POIRET Paul Poiret was born on 20 April 1879 to a cloth merchant in the poor neighborhood of Les Hells, Paris. Poiret...
COCO CHANEL Gabrielle Bonheur “coco” Chanel was a French fashion designer and a businesswoman. She was the founder and nam...
JEAN PATOU Madeleine Vionnet liberated women from the corset inspired by the celebrated dancer laadora Duncan, whom she ne...
MADELEINE VIONNET Madeleine Vionnet liberated women from the corset inspired by the celebrated dancer laadora Duncan, whom...
FROM GLAMOUR TO UTILITY This time period 1929-1946 use to have the designer Elsa Schiaparelli entering and during this tim...
ELSA SCHIAPARELLI Elsa Schiaparelli was an Italian fashion designer. Along with Coco Chanel her greatest rival, she is reg...
AMERICAN READY TOWEAR:-
OPTIMISUM ANDYOUTH The new word was came during this time (the teenager they wanted clothes just for themselves his was th...
CRISTOBALBALENCIAGA Designer from Spain. His creations had broad shoulders, and he removed waist.
CHRISTIAN DIOR Circular skirts, Wasp shaped skirt Christian Dior introduced in 1954 Autumn Winter Collection(classic look)...
MAINBOCHER The long title of American courtier Mainbocher spanned a remarkable period in the history of fashion, from the ...
SWINGING SIXTIES Clothing styles have always mirrored the prevailing attitudes of the time and this is certainly true of f...
MOD LOOK Mod, short for ‘modern; refers to a youth lifestyle that emerged from London during the 1960s, and quickly spread...
YVES SAINT LAURENT Yves Saint Laurent was, in the words of the man closest to him, born with a nervous breakdown. Even so ...
THE DESIGNER DECADE In the modern age, fashion designers have become celebrities and catwalk shows are major events Late i...
JEAN PAUL GAULTIER The long lasting image of Jean Paul Gaultier as a perpetual enfant terrible of French fashion took many...
VIVIENNE WESTWOOD In terms of creativity and the ability to place fashion at the heart of a vital popular culture, Vivienn...
ISSEY MIYAKE In the introduction to the first book on the work of Issey Miyake, East Meets West, published in 1978, Diana ...
Thank you
