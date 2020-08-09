William shakespeares the merchant of venice characters

Successfully reported this slideshow.
By Ms. R. Vedha, Assistant Professor Of English, Bon Secours College for Women, Thanjavur
Shylock
Portia
Bassanio
Antonio
Published in: Education
  1. 1. By Ms. R. Vedha, Assistant Professor Of English, Bon Secours College for Women, Thanjavur
  2. 2.  Shylock – The Villain and a Jew  Portia – The Protagonist and Lover of Bassanio  Bassanio – Close friend of Antonio and Gratiano and also the lover of Portia  Antonio – The hero/ The Merchant of Venice  Gratiano – Friend of Bassanio and Lover of Nerissa  Launcelot Gobbo – Who first serve to Shylock and then to Bassanio and also the close friend of Jessica
  3. 3.  Salarino – Friend of Antonio  Solanio - Friend of Antonio  Salerio - Friend of Antonio  Nerissa – Maid Of Portia and Lover of Gratiano  Duke Of Venice  Prince Of Morocco – Suitor of Portia  Lorenzo – Friend of Bassanio and Gratiano and also the lover of Jessica
  4. 4.  Tubal – Friend of Shylock a Jew  Jessica – Daughter Of Shylock and lover of Lorenzo, She is also a Jew  Balthazar – As Portia Disguised  The Prince Of Arragon – Suitor of Portia  Dr. Bellario – Who helped Portia to win

