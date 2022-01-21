Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentation on Big little breakthroughs .

Jan. 21, 2022
Leadership & Management

1.Big little Breakthroughs
2.Five steps of innovation
3.How small everyday innovations drive oversized result
4.Core mindset of innovators
5.Ideas like:
ZIPCAR, Dyson Vacuum Cleaner, CAPSULE ENDOSCOPY, Ulta Chaata Harvester, DewDrop Water-from-Air Condenser,
BLIPPAR
6.Conclusion

  1. 1. BIG LITTLE BREAKTHROUGHS HOW SMALL EVERYDAY INNOVATIONS DRIVE OVERSIZED RESULT
  2. 2. FIVE STEPS OF INNOVATION  EMPATHY  DEFINE  IDEATE  PROTOTYPE  TEST
  3. 3. INNOVATION MATRIX • AN INNOVATION MATRIX IS A VISUALIZATION OF HOW YOU CAN EASILY IDENTIFY THE DIFFERENT KIND OF INNOVATION BASED ON GOALS.
  4. 4. 4 2 3 1 CORE MINDSET OF INNOVATORS Love towards the problem BREAK IT in order to FIX IT START to solve before you are ready Open a test kitchen
  5. 5. CORE MINDSET OF INNOVATORS DON’T hesitate to think WEIRD Use every LAST DROP ADD the DINNER MINT to your solution FALL SEVEN TIMES, STAND EIGHT 5 6 7 8
  6. 6. LITTLE IDEA EDIBLE CUTLERY Dollar shave club 1. Subscription based business 2. Fresh razors every four weeks 3. A dollar a month 4. Proved lucrative: now 3.2 MN member 5. Now uniliver acquired in $1 bn. 1. Falling groundwater level 2. Rice cultivation in place of millets. 3. Subsidized electricity 4. Narayana peesapathy: edible cutlery to boost millet demand 5. Also decrease plastic waste 6. 2016 first corporate order 7. 2018 national year of millets
  7. 7. American car-sharing company and a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group. Founded by Robin Chase and Antje Danielson Saves money and provide car near you. Perfect complement to the bus and train. Apply online and join in minutes and end trip by using app. It’s a Drive-on- demand service ZIPCAR
  8. 8. world’s first bag-less vacuum cleaner Powerful suction to clean your whole home and car. Changes to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. The Dyson Cyclone V10™ vacuum drops into the wall-mounted dock, to recharge and to tidily store the tools, ready to grab and go. Now with higher suction power of 151 AW Up to 60 minutes run time with 40% bigger bin size. Cyclone technology captures fine dust and flings it into the bin. The vacuum has whole- system filtration to capture dust and seal in 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. DYSON VACUUM CLEANER
  9. 9. CAPSULE ENDOSCOPY Upper GI endoscopy can be used to identify many different diseases: •Gastroesophageal •Reflux disease •Ulcers. •Cancer link. •Inflammation, or Swelling. •Precancerous Abnormalities such as Barrett's esophagus. •Celiac disease. •Strictures or Narrowing of the esophagus. •Blockages. •In the mid 1990s, Israeli inventor Gavriel Iddan launched a wireless capsule endoscopy. •In 2001, his Invention was officially released. • It is also known as capsule Enteroscopy or small bowel endoscopy. •A tiny camera captures images of your digestive tract. •A capsule endoscopy is generally very safe. •The SmartPill Capsule is disposable and passes naturally with your bowel movement.
  10. 10. A HIGH- TECH TUTOR •Laura Boccanfuso seeks an investor for Abi. • Her robot that tutors elementary students in math. • Laura started the company in 2016 to design and build robots that helped kids with learning disabilities. •The robot combines a particular math curriculum with artificial intelligence. •It actually stores and processes information from every student. •it interacts with and uses the data to “teach” in a style where the most kids are having success. •Laura has tested Abii in three sets of tests in several dozen schools with 700 students. •Students using the robot saw a 34% improvement in test scores after working with Abii. •The robot stands on the student’s desk and interactively engages in math education with its accompanying, wifi enabled app. • •700 is also the number of robots she’s sold since the company opened. • The first round of product was sold to schools and after school programs for use by an unlimited amount of students for $999. •The version sold to direct consumers is $599 and can service up to 3 students.
  11. 11. ULTA CHAATA HARVESTER An Ulta chaata is patented by Samit and Priya Choksi’s A single unit of Ulta Chata can help you harvest upto 100,000 litres of water and capture energy with maximum peak power of 1.5 Kw. It is the system that smartly converges rainwater harvesting and generation of renewable energy for open spaces in smart cities, industries, or large campuses. It also works as a solar electricity generation system to provide lighting at night and charge devices. It has 5-step filteration unit. Taps fitted to the storage tank allows users to get purified drinking water.
  12. 12. DEWDROP WATER-FROM-AIR CONDENSER In an hour, the device can extract nearly 1.8 litres of water from air The water apparatus produces pure drinkable water with the the help of computerised sensor interface with UV filter. He has previously created a smart helmet Jawwad Patel, a 22-year-old engineering student from Hyderabad has designed a 3D-printed apparatus which can ‘create’ water from air. He has also been nominated for the National Youth Award 2015-16 and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award 2016. Device uses the moisture in the air to create the water.

