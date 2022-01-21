Presentation on Big little breakthroughs .

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
1.Big little Breakthroughs
2.Five steps of innovation
3.How small everyday innovations drive oversized result
4.Core mindset of innovators
5.Ideas like:
ZIPCAR, Dyson Vacuum Cleaner, CAPSULE ENDOSCOPY, Ulta Chaata Harvester, DewDrop Water-from-Air Condenser,
BLIPPAR
6.Conclusion