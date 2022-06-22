TrustArc Webinar: UK's Post-Brexit GDPR Reforms

On January 1 2021, the UK formally and effectively left the European Union. As a result, the EU GDPR no longer applies in the UK. Currently, the UK DPA 2018 sets out the data protection framework in the UK.



Are you UK-DPA compliant? What are some of the expected data protection reforms from UK authorities?



Join our panel in this webinar as we explore the current rules on transfers of personal data between the UK and the EU and how your company can comply.



This webinar will review:

- What the Brexit changes in terms of data privacy

- The main differences between the UK-DPA and the EU-GDPR

- How to become compliant in both the EU and the UK