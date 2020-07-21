There are some interesting developments in the world of case law. With so much focus on the CCPA enforcement date implications, many may have forgotten about the forthcoming decision in the Schrems II case, which could decide the fate of the Standard Contractual Clauses and the Privacy Shield for data transfers from Europe to the United States and elsewhere.





At the same time, the European Commission is working on the evaluation of all EU adequacy decisions and encouraging various countries to update their data protection laws. As to cookies, the Planet-49 case last year put clear boundaries around the issue of cookie consent. What has happened with this ruling of the European Court of Justice and how does it impact cookie compliance around the world?





Join us as we discuss the various international cross-border data transfer updates and how to navigate the potential significant changes.



This webinar will review:



-Implications of the Schrems II case decision

-The status of Privacy Shield and next steps

-European Commission adequacy re-assessment

-EDPB Guidelines on Consent and the revised IAB Framework updates