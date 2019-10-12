PPT Kelompok 11

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tugas PPT ANALISA PUSKESMAS SELABATU

  1. 1. Analisis ke Puskesmas Selabatu Kelompok 11: Apip Abdul Muidin Liza Tasya Nurafifa Rachman Sri Rahayu Tria Marini Camaru
  2. 2. Puskesmas Selabatu merupakan unit pelaksana teknis kesehata n masyarakat (Puskesmas) selabatu yang selanjutnya disingkat UPT Puskes mas Selabatu. Puskesmas ini awalnya bernama balai pengobatan yang didir ikan pada tahun 1952 terletak di Jalan Kenari No.03 Kelurahan Selabatu Kec amatan Cikole Kota Sukabum Provinsi Jawa Barat Kode Pos 43144 No Telp. (0266) 229944. Puskesmas Selabatu berakreditasi Utama, kini memiliki dua i novasi program layanan publik. Di antaranya Layanan Komprehensif Tingka tkan ASI Eksklusif (Laktasi) dan program Pemantauan Makanan Jajanan Am an dan Hygienis (Manja Manis).
  3. 3. Tabel dan Grafik Jumlah Penyakit Tertinggi (per bulan Agustus) Puskesmas Selabatu No Penyakit Jumlah 1 ISPA 1053 orang 2 Myalgia 663 orang 3 Scabies 602 orang 4 Diabetes Miletus 568 orang 5 Dermatitis Primer 551 orang Jumlah Keseluruhan 3,437orang
  4. 4. Tabel dan Grafik Jumlah Pengunjun g Terbanyak Puskesmas Selabatu No Data Kunjungan Pasien Jumlah 1 Senin, 26 Agustus 2019 407 orang 2 Selasa, 27 Agustus 2019 285 orang 3 Rabu, 28 Agustus 2019 268 orang 4 Kamis, 29 Agustus 2019 243 orang 5 Jum’at, 30 Agustus 2019 184 orang Jumlah keseluruhan 1,387orang 407 285 268 243 184 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 jumlah Grafik Jumlah Kunjungan Pasien Senin Selasa Rabu Kamis Jum'at
  5. 5. Kesimpulan Dari hasil observasi yang telah kami lakukan pada Rabu, 11 Se ptember 2019, maka bisa kami analisis bahwa pada Puskesmas Selabat u yang salah satunya yaitu Puskesmas Besar yang berada di Kota Suka bumi memiliki cukup banyak pengunjung yang sudah kami rata-rataka n dalam kurun waktu 5hari terdapat 1,387 orang dan pengunjung palin g banyak itu terdapat pada hari Senin. Penyakit yang banyak dikeluhka n masyarakat terdapat 5 penyakit terbanyak yaitu; Infeksi Saluran Perna fasan, Myalgia, Scabies, Diabetes Melitus dan Dermatitis Primer. Dan p enyakit tertinggi ada pada penyakit Infeksi Saluran Pernafasan. Dan di Puskesmas Selabatu terdapat banyak tenaga kesehatan, salah satunya terdapat 2 Dokter, 7 Perawat dan 8 Bidan yang menurut kami Puskesm as tersebut dengan banyaknya pengunjung sudah bisa dikatakan ideal dengan jumlah tenaga kesehatan yang ada.

