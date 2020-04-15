Phong bế hạch Gasserian

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Phong bế hạch Gasser Trigeminal Ganglion (Gasserian) Block Đơn nguyên can thiệp
Giải phẫu  Hạch sinh ba nằm trên đường đi của dây TK sọ số V  Cho 3 nhánh: ổ mắt, hàm trên và hàm dưới, là các nhánh cảm...
Giải phẫu  Tương quan giải phẫu: phía sau khoang Meckel là thân não, phía trên là thùy thái dương, phía trong là xoang ha...
Các hướng chiếu Fluoroscopy 1. Hướng trước – sau (AP) 2. Hướng dưới cằm (submental) 3. Hướng chếch (oblique) 4. Hướng nghi...
Hướng trước sau (AP) Đầu ở tư thế trung gian với vách mũi nằm thẳng ở giữa (trừ TH lệch vách mũi)  vách mũi là đường thẳn...
Hướng dưới cằm (Submental) Bóng chếch 25 – 30 độ hướng đuôi- đầu  giúp bộc lộ nền sọ
Hướng chếch (Oblique) Bóng chếch 25 – 30 độ về bên can thiệp  giúp bộc lộ lỗ oval, nằm sát bờ trong của xương hàm dưới, n...
Hướng nghiêng (Lateral) Xác định hoành yên = ngay phía đầu và sau hố chân bướm – hàm trên (góc tạo bởi dốc nền và phần đá ...
Dụng cụ  Xilanh 5cc gây tê tại chỗ  Xilanh 3cc cho thuốc cản quang  Xilanh 3cc cho phong bế (thuốc tê/ steroid)  Kim 2...
Thuốc  Lidocaine 2% (gây tê dưới da)  Lidocaine 1% (block)  Thuốc diệt thần kinh (ví dụ phenol 6% với glycerol)  Thuốc...
Chuẩn bị bệnh nhân Bệnh nhân:  Tư thế nằm ngửa  Hai mắt nhìn thẳng
Kỹ thuật  Sát khuẩn má bên làm bằng betadine  Có thể sử dụng hướng thần ngắn  Bác sĩ nên đứng về bên thực hiện block, n...
Cách 1. Quá trình đi kim không cần Fluoroscopy
Kỹ thuật (C1)  Nhìn phía trước, hướng kim đi về phía đồng tử cùng bên và nhìn phía bên, hướng kim đi về trung điểm cung t...
Hartel’s route  The three landmarks of the Hartel's route on the right hemiface: The first corresponds to location of the...
Kỹ thuật (C1)  Kim tiếp tục được đâm thêm 1cm để đầu kim nằm trong hạch sinh ba. Kiểm tra bằng cách bơm 0.25ml thuốc cản ...
Cách 2. Quá trình đi kim quan sát dưới Fluoroscopy
Kỹ thuật (C2)  BN tư thế thẳng (kiểm tra bằng fluoroscopy hướng AP)  Chếch bóng hướng đuôi đầu 25 – 30 độ  Chếch bóng s...
Kỹ thuật (C2)  Lưu ý không đi kim vượt quá dốc nền  vào nhu mô não  Tháo nòng và hút  nếu ra máu hoặc dịch não tủy, cầ...
Kỹ thuật  Sau khi vị trí kim hợp lý  Bơm chậm 0.25 – 0.5 cc thuốc phong bế, có thể đến 1- 2 cc và đánh giá đồng thời hiệ...
Theo dõi Theo dõi trong ít nhất 1 tiếng các dấu hiệu sinh tồn.
Ths. BSNT. Trần Đức Tuấn
  1. 1. Phong bế hạch Gasser Trigeminal Ganglion (Gasserian) Block Đơn nguyên can thiệp
  2. 2. Giải phẫu  Hạch sinh ba nằm trên đường đi của dây TK sọ số V  Cho 3 nhánh: ổ mắt, hàm trên và hàm dưới, là các nhánh cảm giác (nhánh hàm dưới hỗn hợp cảm giác và vận động)  Vị trí hạch sinh ba tương ứng với đỉnh phần đá xương thái dương, trong nếp gấp màng cứng (khoang Meckel). Phần màng cứng này phủ 2/3 sau của hạch và chứa dịch não tủy.
  3. 3. Giải phẫu  Tương quan giải phẫu: phía sau khoang Meckel là thân não, phía trên là thùy thái dương, phía trong là xoang hang chứa mạch cảnh trong và các TK sọ III, IV, VI. Phía dưới là lỗ oval.  Cần lưu tâm khi thực hiện block hạch sinh ba, đặc biệt trong trường hợp sử dụng các chất diệt thần kinh.
  4. 4. Các hướng chiếu Fluoroscopy 1. Hướng trước – sau (AP) 2. Hướng dưới cằm (submental) 3. Hướng chếch (oblique) 4. Hướng nghiêng (lateral)
  5. 5. Hướng trước sau (AP) Đầu ở tư thế trung gian với vách mũi nằm thẳng ở giữa (trừ TH lệch vách mũi)  vách mũi là đường thẳng màu đen trên fluoroscopy.
  6. 6. Hướng dưới cằm (Submental) Bóng chếch 25 – 30 độ hướng đuôi- đầu  giúp bộc lộ nền sọ
  7. 7. Hướng chếch (Oblique) Bóng chếch 25 – 30 độ về bên can thiệp  giúp bộc lộ lỗ oval, nằm sát bờ trong của xương hàm dưới, ngang mức răng hàm số II
  8. 8. Hướng nghiêng (Lateral) Xác định hoành yên = ngay phía đầu và sau hố chân bướm – hàm trên (góc tạo bởi dốc nền và phần đá xương thái dương)
  9. 9. Dụng cụ  Xilanh 5cc gây tê tại chỗ  Xilanh 3cc cho thuốc cản quang  Xilanh 3cc cho phong bế (thuốc tê/ steroid)  Kim 25G/ 22G 8 -10cm  Thuốc cản quang không ion hóa  Dây nối dài  Điện tâm đồ, đo huyết áp, kẹp SpO2  Dụng cụ hồi sức CC  Flouroscopy
  10. 10. Thuốc  Lidocaine 2% (gây tê dưới da)  Lidocaine 1% (block)  Thuốc diệt thần kinh (ví dụ phenol 6% với glycerol)  Thuốc hướng thần tác dụng ngắn (vd medazolam, Propofol)  Thuốc hồi sức Lưu ý: Bơm 0.25 ml lidocaine 1% vào dịch não tủy có thể gây co giật tức thì và/hoặc mất tri giác kèm trụy tim mạch
  11. 11. Chuẩn bị bệnh nhân Bệnh nhân:  Tư thế nằm ngửa  Hai mắt nhìn thẳng
  12. 12. Kỹ thuật  Sát khuẩn má bên làm bằng betadine  Có thể sử dụng hướng thần ngắn  Bác sĩ nên đứng về bên thực hiện block, ngay dưới vai BN  Điểm đâm kim nằm ở ngang bờ ngoài của khóa miệng 1-3cm (thường lấy 2.5cm)  Một ngón tay đặt ở phía trong môi trên để tránh đâm vào khoang miệng, gây nguy cơ nhiễm khuẩn
  13. 13. Cách 1. Quá trình đi kim không cần Fluoroscopy
  14. 14. Kỹ thuật (C1)  Nhìn phía trước, hướng kim đi về phía đồng tử cùng bên và nhìn phía bên, hướng kim đi về trung điểm cung tiếp gò má, đến khi chạm xương – tương ứng trần hố dưới thái dương và ngay phía trước lỗ oval  Kiểm tra vị trí đầu kim bằng fluoroscopy  Dưới flouroscopy, rút lại kim và đâm lại xuyên qua lỗ oval  Khi vào đúng hạch sinh ba  BN có thể có dị cảm hoặc co cơ vùng hàm dưới
  15. 15. Hartel’s route  The three landmarks of the Hartel's route on the right hemiface: The first corresponds to location of the skin puncture: 2.5 cm lateral to the angle lip. The second is on the inferior edge of the zygomatic arch, 3 cm anterior to the external auditory canal. The third is on the line joining the first point to the pupil on the inferior edge of the orbit
  16. 16. Kỹ thuật (C1)  Kim tiếp tục được đâm thêm 1cm để đầu kim nằm trong hạch sinh ba. Kiểm tra bằng cách bơm 0.25ml thuốc cản quang dưới fluoroscopy thấy hiện hình khoang Meckel. Có thể điều chỉnh để nằm sát chỗ chia nhánh của hạch  Nếu dùng an thần thì ngừng an thần để hỏi bệnh nhân về dị cảm hoặc đau. Nếu đau có thể chỉ định thuốc giảm đau, nhưng cũng đồng nghĩa có thể ảnh hưởng đến việc đánh giá chính xác block test
  17. 17. Cách 2. Quá trình đi kim quan sát dưới Fluoroscopy
  18. 18. Kỹ thuật (C2)  BN tư thế thẳng (kiểm tra bằng fluoroscopy hướng AP)  Chếch bóng hướng đuôi đầu 25 – 30 độ  Chếch bóng sang bên can thiệp 20 – 30 độ  Điều chỉnh để tìm lỗ oval nằm ngay bờ trong ngành hàm dưới  Để bóng nghiêng, đi kim theo đường giữa, hướng về phía giao điểm dốc nền và xương đá  Để bóng chếch kiểm tra kim hướng vào lỗ oval chưa.
  19. 19. Kỹ thuật (C2)  Lưu ý không đi kim vượt quá dốc nền  vào nhu mô não  Tháo nòng và hút  nếu ra máu hoặc dịch não tủy, cần điều chỉnh kim (với dịch não tủy thì cần rút bớt kim)  Khi không hút được máu hoặc dịch não tủy  bơm khoảng 0,5 – 1cc thuốc cản quang để hiện hình khoang Meckel  Nếu hiện hình bất kỳ nhánh mạch máu nào thì cần điều chỉnh lại kim.
  20. 20. Kỹ thuật  Sau khi vị trí kim hợp lý  Bơm chậm 0.25 – 0.5 cc thuốc phong bế, có thể đến 1- 2 cc và đánh giá đồng thời hiệu quả.  Rút kim.
  21. 21. Theo dõi Theo dõi trong ít nhất 1 tiếng các dấu hiệu sinh tồn.

