Potatochips deck-v2

  1. 1. POTATOCHIP Whitepaper
  2. 2. POTATOCHIP Intro Over the past year, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has emerged as the backbone of the developing industry known as blockchain technology; as we’ve seen many companies start successful launchpads or incubators that are presently expanding the ecosystem of growth products. Recently, the rise of Initial Decentralized Offerings (IDO’s) have led to many affordable, as well as exceedingly proﬁtable opportunities, as the initial investments from community members have been the driving contributions to well-performing projects and protocols. Decentralized venture capital is an innovative system of funding effective infrastructure, along with gaining accessibility to supporting a tremendous ﬁeld of digital asset services. Our service provides projects with a trusted platform to gain the deserving notoriety and an appropriate surrounding community. IDO’s are in an uptrend of demand since the growing support of new projects is extremely difﬁcult to accommodate across the entire market. A simple solution is to allow start-up projects to be afﬁliated with other companies, allowing for an overall better chance of success when opening up the various opportunities of cross project collaborations. Unfortunately, there have been many occasions of numerous DeFi projects, soaring in popularity, when collaborating with meaningless “deals” or “partnerships'' with an assortment of other protocols or projects. This emphasizes a vital importance upon credible incubators, and how they are widely different from the typical fashion of “partnerships” described above, since the most trustworthy, and secure incubator projects have winning track records of only supporting high quality projects.
  3. 3. POTATOCHIP How are we unique? We aim to take on and defeat three main launchpad issues: In recent months, there has been much news about numerous projects creating launchpads, establishing signiﬁcant hype upon IDO’s, as early advocates in these projects have been able to receive generally proﬁtable allocations. The IDO craze is sadly diluting the market potential, and comprehensively the ecosystem’s mass-adoption, since arising propaganda is relating these unfolding events to the infamous ICO craze of 2018. Launchpad platforms require users to spend thousands of dollars on a “membership” service, even though the project’s adoption hasn’t even reached a respectable percentage of its possible market valuation yet. Granted, these tokens have the availability of being sold at any time, but this restriction still provides a high fence for people who do not have or want to spend high amounts on a single investment that is rather a risky, outcome oriented service. This is DeFi, decentralized protocols must be implemented. The community must be able to vote on projects, thus PotatoChip’s platform aims to be consulted by the community and conducted for the community. As a result, it would be the ﬁrst truly decentralized venture capital fund enabled by advantageous blockchain technology. We have seen several platforms release ill-advised pre-sales that occur multiple times in a given week. The outcome of these projects result in unforeseen amounts of large market volatility as soon as they are released, producing growth that isn’t sustainable for an organic community since the community becomes highly aware of a project that is predominantly controlled by pre-sale personnel. Removing the industry normality of community member’s high buy in prices Community governance that is built for long term growth Project quality that is focused on a sustainable community Credibility Longevity Security This damaging comparison makes our entire team cognizant of the underlying reality that our project needs to be the launchpad platform that breaks away from the industry stigma that surrounds some of the issues regarding credibility, security, and longevity.
  4. 4. POTATOCHIP Instead of ﬁxed rates the fund should be run like a liquidity pool. A driving force behind decentralized ﬁnance is the concept of liquidity pools. Liquidity pools reward supporters of the project based upon a percentage of a pool, due to what the direct address is currently providing, in regards to providing liquidity in the form of the project based tokens. For example, the current IDO model shows that in order to take part in a token allocation, one must hold a ﬁxed rate of tokens. In this model we will assume that PotatoChip is running a ﬁxed rate token allocation. The wallet that holds 15 PotatoChips reserves the right to swap 0.3 Eth for Allocation A’s rate. This is a truly decentralized fund that allows all members a piece of the pie. Allocation A: Requires 15 PotatoChips 15 PotatoChips(CHIPS) = 0.3 ETH worth of Token Allocation Current IDO model Allocation A has 10 Eth worth of A tokens they would like to presale PotatoChip holder owns 1000/100000 PotatoChips (1%) so his allocation for the sale allows him .1 Eth Open Community Investments: OCI Allocation
  5. 5. POTATOCHIP We call this new allocation model a Open Community Investments or OCI. A OCI is a group of wallet holders who collectively make up a large fund and provide a jumpstart to an early stage project. We also believe this model incentives less volatility between sales. Most IDOs tokens see large price climbs and dips before and after projects. The OCI model leads users to buy up a large share of the pool when the price of CHIPS has a lower average of demand. This pool provides a way for tokens to do full launches on the platform as well as just partial launches. The current state of IDOs only allows for partial launches which leads to the pumping of the token as well as large sell offs. Our model allows for accumulation and hopefully fandom of the OCI. Instead of a jump between tiers a holder can slowly accumulate more of the allocation pool. The other beneﬁt to this is that start-up projects are generally valued by three different metrics and we aim to provide a platform for each of these metrics. Team and Trustworthiness Market Capitalization & Liquidity Wallet Holders 1. 2. 3. Open Community Investments
  6. 6. POTATOCHIP We aim to only bring on projects per bi-monthly basis. This allows for fully vetted project’s, maintaining a necessary standard of quality for the community. This emphasizes a support system of innovative and contemporary teams, preferably associated with Substrate and the Polkadot ecosystem. A key metric or tactic of fundamental analysis for investors is the ability to judge the popularity of a project upon the amount of total wallet holders. Ineptly, the current model of IDO’s only allows a certain number of wallets to gain access to a token. Our OCI model is a more attractive approach for the entire ecosystem of emerging projects because it has no limit to the number of holders. PotatoChip has a OCI model based approach for equitable pre sale allocations, which will result in our platform potentially giving access to thousands of signiﬁcant wallet holders for start-ups teams, creating a relevance of user base driven data for projects/protocols to access on day one. An important metric is project based ability of sustaining consistent market cap growth. Using our particular launchpad system or OCI infrastructure, presale accommodations are given to a larger number of wallets for a given project, reducing the expected presale dump and severity of volatility, compared to the industry standard model of pre-sales that allows for only a relatively few number of wallets holding the majority of presale tokens. Ideally, this will help with our fundamental value of helping to launch tokens that have a trajectory of long term success by focusing on the future of ﬁnance. Team and Trustworthiness Wallet Holders Market Capitalization & Liquidity Open Community Investments 1. 2. 3.
  7. 7. POTATOCHIP Presale allocations Presale allocations will give holders the option to spend their ETH or USDC on a brand new project's discounted rate or presale. The presale will be determined by the PotatoChip team and the client’s team and the terms will be mutually beneﬁcial for the client project and CHIPS holders. OPT IN CHIPS holders will receive their purchased coins at launch and then can choose what to do with these tokens as soon as they hit their Web3 wallets (Metamask, etc..). OPT OUT CHIPS holders that choose not to partake in a funding round before the investment window closes will have their pre-sale allocation added to a pool of remaining tokens which CHIPS holders can access the day (EST) after the pre-sale closes. This pool is nicknamed the ChipBag. • Ex. CHIPS holder opts out of pre-sale. They hold 10/100 CHIPS (10%) so they could purchase 10% of the presale tokens. However, they elect not to. Now, their 10% will be equally split among the other CHIPS holders (for this example there are only ten CHIPS holders that each hold 10% each) • 1000 ETH available in pre-sale • (.10)(1000) = 100 ETH • = additional = 11.10 ETH in ChipBag for each CHIPS holder (These numbers are simpliﬁed for sake of clarity) ~ 9 Wallet Holders 100 ETH This provides two token sales to those who want to take part in a pre-sale. The second one will always be in addition to their ﬁrst and the pre-sale will remain at the same price throughout both sales.
  8. 8. POTATOCHIP Liquidity Provision Rewards Subscription Service CHIPS LP token holders will have the opportunity to subscribe. A subscription consists of a locked LP period depending on the length of the subscription. Locked LP holders will receive beneﬁts such as discounted rates for pre-sales. Keep in mind we aim for bimonthly - monthly sales depending on quantity and quality of projects available. Ability to prepay for future sales in USDC rather than ETH: • Pay for three, six or twelve months at discounted rates. • USDC payments allow holders to hold onto ETH since the time value of Ether is much higher than the time value of USDC. PotatoParties LP token holders (subscribers / non-subscribers) will be eligible for PotatoParties which are surprise airdrops from PotatoChip governance.

