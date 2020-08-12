AFC Vietnam Fund: presentation 07.08.2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONFIDENTIAL AFC Asia Frontier Fund September 2013 AFC Vietnam Fund August 2020
2 Most new funds are launched when markets are “hot” and close to their highs We see opportunities as the long-term growth...
TABLE OF CONTENTS Executive Summary 4 Why Vietnam 5 Investment Strategy 17 AFC Vietnam Fund 21 Fund Performance 22 Directo...
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Fund Objective • The AFC Vietnam Fund invests exclusively in undervalued listed Vietnamese equities with...
5 A Land of Opportunities Valuations • Vietnam’s listed “Small/Medium Caps” offer very attractive valuations in comparison...
6 Strong Fundamentals will Support Growth  GDP Growth • GDP grew by 7.02% in 2019; one of the highest growth rate in Sout...
7AFC Vietnam Fund Competitive Labour Costs WorldData.info WHY VIETNAM 4,898 4,436 4,192 2,550 883 778 551 320 319 181 168 ...
SingaporeHong Kong Korea Germany Switzerland Vietnam United States Thailand Indonesia 300 350 400 450 500 550 600 1,000 10...
Source: Asia Briefing Ltd./ Dezan Shira & Associates, www.dezshira.com 9 WHY VIETNAM AFC Vietnam Fund Vietnam has numerous...
Strong FDI Disbursements and Overseas Remittances 10AFC Vietnam Fund WHY VIETNAM General Statistics Office of Vietnam • Th...
11 Compelling Valuations (August 2020) AFC Vietnam Fund Bloomberg WHY VIETNAM P/E P/B Dividend Yield (%) AFC Vietnam Fund ...
12AFC Vietnam Fund Vietnam is following the path of China WHY VIETNAM
13AFC Vietnam Fund GDP Growth - Inflation under control Worldbank / General Statistics Office of Vietnam WHY VIETNAM 6.4% ...
-10.9 -12.6 -9.8 0.8 0.9 2.0 -3.2 2.5 2.7 7.2 11.1 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Trade Balance (U...
15 Improving Business Environment Government to Support Economic Recovery • Relaxation of Foreign Ownership Limits, allowi...
16 Improving Business Environment  Strong Foreign Investments into Manufacturing (Samsung alone ~USD 17bn)  Key Sectors:...
INVESTMENT STRATEGY Value Based Bottom Up Stock Selection • In-house and third party research to identify undervalued comp...
INVESTMENT STRATEGY 18AFC Vietnam Fund Fundamental with quantitative overlay Stock Analysis Dynamic Optimization Process P...
INVESTMENT STRATEGY Example of Typical Equity Investments Portfolio Sector Weightings as of 31st July 2020 19AFC Vietnam F...
Legal Structure: Open End Style: Value / Growth Domicile: Cayman Islands Initial Minimum Investment: USD 10,000 / USD 1,00...
21AFC Vietnam Fund FUND PERFORMANCE NAV as of 31st July 2020 NAV 1,632.94 Since Inception +63.29% Inception Date 23/12/201...
22AFC Vietnam Fund FUND PERFORMANCE Monthly Performance (Net) - AFC Vietnam Fund 1,633 900 1,000 1,100 1,200 1,300 1,400 1...
23AFC Vietnam Fund Vicente Nguyen, Fund Manager of AFC Vietnam Fund, has over 10 years of experience in finance. Prior to ...
24AFC Vietnam Fund Andreas Vogelsanger, CEO / Head Marketing of AFC Vietnam Fund, has over 25 years of wide-ranging experi...
25AFC Vietnam Fund Thomas Hugger, Director of Asia Frontier Capital (Vietnam) Limited and Founder of Asia Frontier Capital...
Our Team Thomas Hugger, CEO and Fund Manager, has spent 27 years in private banking and has been investing in Asian and Af...
AWARDS 27AFC Vietnam Fund
28 ASIA FRONTIER CAPITAL (Vietnam) LIMITED c/o Intertrust Cayman Corporate Services (Cayman) Limited 190 Elgin Avenue Geor...
29 DISCLAIMER This Presentation is presented solely for purposes of discussion to assist prospective investors in determin...
30 Appendix AFC Vietnam Fund
31AFC Vietnam Fund AFC Umbrella Fund (non US), Cayman Islands * AFC Vietnam Fund AFC VF Limited **** Investment Firm Viet ...
32 Vietnam’s Low Correlation to Global Markets offers significant Diversification Benefits WHY VIETNAM Bloomberg . Based o...
33AFC Vietnam Fund Stable Political Environment WHY VIETNAM 98.6 88.1 60 54.3 53.8 51.4 36.6 27.6 19.5 14.7 12.8 10.5 Sing...
34AFC Vietnam Fund Stock Market Information Bloomberg WHY VIETNAM 195 245 342 455 642 696 702 821 832 914 1,093 1,382 1,56...
35AFC Vietnam Fund Viet Capital - HCMC Index July 2000 – Feb 2020 Ho Chi Minh Index WHY VIETNAM VN30 Index Viet Capital - ...
36AFC Vietnam Fund Worldbank GDP per Capita Accelerating WHY VIETNAM Worldbank - GDP per capita (current USD) 230288337361...
37AFC Vietnam Fund Regional GDP per Capita (current USD) World Bank 2018 WHY VIETNAM GDP per Capita (USD) Population (m) S...
Shift of Production Base from China to Vietnam 38AFC Vietnam Fund VIETNAM
39AFC Vietnam Fund VIETNAM www.transparency.org/cpi
×