Foreign Direct Investment
Why India requires Foreign Capital  To speed up economic growth  To ensure investment and entrepreneurship  To bring in...
In what form foreign capital become available  Foreign Direct Investment: Foreign companies set up subsidiaries and branc...
Concept of FDI  It means investment in a foreign country where the investor retains control over the investment in terms ...
FII- Foreign Institutional Investors  When the investor makes only investment and does not retain control over the enterp...
Advantage of FDI  Increase the level of investment  Helps in transfer of knowledge, machinery and equipment  Creates ma...
Disadvantages of Foreign Direct Investment  FDI investment are made in the high profit sectors rather in the priority sec...
Determinants of FDI  Natural Resources:  Availability of natural resources is the major determinants of FDI.  FDI is at...
 Availability of cheap labour:- low cost labour and low cost raw materials helps to minimize costs of production and incr...
 Political Situation: political stability, legal framework, judicial system, relations with other countries and other pol...
FDI In India  FDI is an important monetary source for India's economic development.  Economic liberalisation started in ...
Currently FDI is permitted in India; •Through financial collaborations. •Through joint ventures and technical collaboratio...
Major Bodies Constituted For F.D.I. in India FDI in India • Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) 1991 • Foreign Inves...
Top Investors in India: FDI in India 4 2 9 7 5 4 4 4 2 2 1 9 0 5 1 0 1 5 2 0 4 0 3 5 3 0 2 5 4 5 %agetototalInflows(interm...
Current Status of F.D.I. in India RECENT POLICY MEASURES UNDER MAKE IN INDIA 1 • Open new sectors for foreign direct inves...
Factors affecting F.D.I. in India Problems For Low FDI Flow To India: Lack of adequate Infrastructure Stringent Labor La...
Needs and Challenges of F.D.I. in India Needs: Sustaining a high level of investment Technological gap Exploitation of ...
Advantages and Disadvantages of F.D.I. in India ADVANTAGES: Increase in Domestic Employment/Drop in unemployment. Invest...
FDI should be aggressively promoted in R&D, Manufacturing Import duty should be imposed to protect domestic production u...
1) Discuss the recent trends in India’s foreign direct investment. 2) What are the various forms in which foreign capital ...
Foreign direct investment

Published on

ppt on fdi

Published in: Education
Foreign direct investment

  1. 1. Foreign Direct Investment
  2. 2. Why India requires Foreign Capital  To speed up economic growth  To ensure investment and entrepreneurship  To bring in foreign technology and business experience
  3. 3. In what form foreign capital become available  Foreign Direct Investment: Foreign companies set up subsidiaries and branches in India  Portfolio investment: Foreign subscribe to shares and debentures of companies in India  Foreign Collaboration: Foreign and Indian firms jointly participate in business  Inter Government Loans:- Foreign Government grant loans to India  Loans from International Institutions: like world bank and IMF provides loans to India
  4. 4. Concept of FDI  It means investment in a foreign country where the investor retains control over the investment in terms of actual power of management and effective decision making.  It typically occurs in the following ways:-  Setting up a subsidiary  Starting a joint venture  Acquiring a stake in existing firm in a foreign country
  5. 5. FII- Foreign Institutional Investors  When the investor makes only investment and does not retain control over the enterprise, it is known as portfolio investment.  Portfolio investment tales place through FII like mutual funds, global depository receipts, foreign currency convertible bonds.
  6. 6. Advantage of FDI  Increase the level of investment  Helps in transfer of knowledge, machinery and equipment  Creates managerial revolution  Helps to boost the employment and income  Helps the host country to increase their exports  Helps to increase competition and break domestic monopolies in the host country.  It improves standard of living
  7. 7. Disadvantages of Foreign Direct Investment  FDI investment are made in the high profit sectors rather in the priority sectors.  FDI takes place through MNC’s and these MNC’s become the threat for domestic players  The technology brought by foreign investor may not be appropriate to the market size, resource base, stage of economic development.  It involves risk and cost for home country
  8. 8. Determinants of FDI  Natural Resources:  Availability of natural resources is the major determinants of FDI.  FDI is attracted in those countries which have abandon unexploited natural resources.  Natural Markets:  Market size of the host country in relation to size and income of population and market growth also attract FDI  Large market can adapt more firms and brings economies of scale.
  9. 9.  Availability of cheap labour:- low cost labour and low cost raw materials helps to minimize costs of production and increase profits.  Rate of Interest: foreign investment is also inspired by foreign exchange rate.  Foreign capital is attracted to countries where the return on investment is higher.  Socio economic conditions:- size of the population, infrastructural facilities and income level of a country influence direct foreign investment
  10. 10.  Political Situation: political stability, legal framework, judicial system, relations with other countries and other political factors influence movements of capital from one country to another.  Government Policies: policy towards foreign investment, foreign collaborations, foreign exchange control, remittance , and incentives offered to foreign investors exercise a significant influence on FDI in a country.
  11. 11. FDI In India  FDI is an important monetary source for India's economic development.  Economic liberalisation started in India in the wake of the 1991 crisis and since then, FDI has steadily increased in the country.  India, today is a part of top 100-club on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and globally ranks number 1 in the greenfield FDI ranking.
  12. 12. Currently FDI is permitted in India; •Through financial collaborations. •Through joint ventures and technical collaborations. •Through capital markets via Euro issues. •Through private placements or preferential allotments. Major Sector for FDI in India are: •Infrastructure •Automotive •Pharmaceuticals •Defense •Retails •Railways Infrastructure •Chemicals •Textiles •Airlines FDI in India
  13. 13. Major Bodies Constituted For F.D.I. in India FDI in India • Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) 1991 • Foreign Investment Promotion Council (FIPC)1996 • Foreign Investment Implementation Authority (FIIA) 1999 • Secretariat for Industrial Assistance (SIA) 2004
  14. 14. Top Investors in India: FDI in India 4 2 9 7 5 4 4 4 2 2 1 9 0 5 1 0 1 5 2 0 4 0 3 5 3 0 2 5 4 5 %agetototalInflows(intermsofUS$) % Source : https://www.rbi.org.i n/
  15. 15. Current Status of F.D.I. in India RECENT POLICY MEASURES UNDER MAKE IN INDIA 1 • Open new sectors for foreign direct investment, 2 • Increase the sectoral limit of existing sectors 3 • Simplifying rules and other conditions of the FDI policy 4 • 49% FDI under automatic route permitted in Insurance and Pension & Defense Sectors 5 • FDI up to 100% under automatic route permitted in Teleports, Direct to Home, Cable Networks, Mobile TV, Headend-in- the Sky Broadcasting Service 6 • 74% FDI under automatic route permitted in brownfield pharmaceuticals. FDI beyond 74% will be allowed through government approval route 7 • 100% FDI under automatic route permitted in Brownfield Airport projects 8 • Defense, Telecom, Private Security or Information and Broadcasting need approval of Reserve Bank of India for their offices Source : ttp://www.makeinindi a.com/fdi
  16. 16. Factors affecting F.D.I. in India Problems For Low FDI Flow To India: Lack of adequate Infrastructure Stringent Labor Laws Corruption Lack of decision making authority with the state governments Limited scale of export processing zones High corporate tax rates Indecisive government and political instability Determinants of FDI : Stable policies Economic factors Cheap and Skilled Labour Basic infrastructure Unexplored markets Availability of natural resources
  17. 17. Needs and Challenges of F.D.I. in India Needs: Sustaining a high level of investment Technological gap Exploitation of natural resources Understanding the initial risk Development of basic economic infrastructure Improvement in the balance of payments position Foreign firm’s helps in increasing the competition Challenges:
  18. 18. Advantages and Disadvantages of F.D.I. in India ADVANTAGES: Increase in Domestic Employment/Drop in unemployment. Investment in Needed Infrastructure. Positive Influence on the Balance of Payments. New Technology and “Know How” Transfer. Increased Capital Investment. Targeted Regional and Sectoral Development. DISADVANTEGS: Local firms may loose business because of the attained power of foreign firms. The repatriation of profit may drain out the capital of the host country. Local population may be displaced out of their jobs if they are unable to cope with the technologically advanced foreign firms. Technological Dependence on Foreign Technology Sources.
  19. 19. FDI should be aggressively promoted in R&D, Manufacturing Import duty should be imposed to protect domestic production units. Flexible labour laws is needed Promote Greenfield projects Geographical disparities of FDI should be removed Education sector should be opened to FDI Cooperative societies should be formed for the farmers and other agricultural suppliers to take care of their rights. Recommendations for Promoting F.D.I. in India
  20. 20. 1) Discuss the recent trends in India’s foreign direct investment. 2) What are the various forms in which foreign capital is flowing in India? Mail it on sugandhaagarwal@ndimdelhi.in

