c++basics.ppt

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
C++ is an object-oriented programming language which gives a clear structure to programs and allows code to be reused, lowering development costs. C++ is portable and can be used to develop applications that can be adapted to multiple platforms.
C++ is a powerful general-purpose programming language. It can be used to develop operating systems, browsers, games, and so on. C++ supports different ways ...
You've visited this page 2 times. Last visit: 17/11/22
C++ Language Tutorial
C++ is an object-oriented programming language which gives a clear structure to programs and allows code to be reused, lowering development costs. C++ is portable and can be used to develop applications that can be adapted to multiple platforms.
C++ is a powerful general-purpose programming language. It can be used to develop operating systems, browsers, games, and so on. C++ supports different ways ...
You've visited this page 2 times. Last visit: 17/11/22
C++ Language Tutorial