STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT Presented By Supriya Bade Mundhe M.Com, CA-Final CA-INTER GROUP 2 LEVEL SUBJECT
CHAPTERS 1. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT 2. BUSINESS POLICY AND STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT 3. STRATEGIC ANALYSIS 4. STRATEGIC PLANNING 5...
1. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT OBJECTIVES OF BUSINESS (PEGSS)  PROFITABILITY  EFFICIENCY  GROWTH  STABILITY  SURVIVAL
ENVIRONMENTAL FORCES INPUTS PROCESSING OUTPUTS HUMAN TRANSFORMATION PRODUCT PHYSICAL OF INPUTS TO OUTPUTS SERVICES FINANCE...
ENVIRONMENTAL ANALYSIS It has THREE basic goals:- 1. It should provide an understanding of current and potential changes t...
CHARACTERISTICS OF BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT (C-MID) • COMPLEX • MULTI-FACETED • IT HAS FAR REACHING IMPACT • DYNAMIC
COMPONENTS OF BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT INTERNAL ENVIRONMENT EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT STRENGTH OPPORTUNITIY WEAKNESSES THREATS ENVI...
RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN ORG & ITS ENVIRONMENT • EXCHANGE OF RESOURCES • EXCHANGE OF INFORMATION • EXCHANGE OF INFLUENCE AND P...
-MAJOR COMPONENTS OF BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MACRO ENVIRONMENT MICRO ENVIRONMENT DEMOGRAPHIC CONSUMER ECONOMIC COMPETITORS GO...
ENVIRONMENTAL SCANNING • It is the process of gathering information regarding company’s environment analysing it and forec...
PESTLE ANALYSIS • POLITICAL • ECONOMIC • SOCIAL • TECHNOLOGICAL • LEGAL • ENVIRONMENTAL
STRATEGIC RESPONSES TO THE ENVIRONMENT Following approaches may be noted in this regard, • Least resistance • Proceed with...
COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT Following factors or questions considered for understanding Competitive Environment. • Competitors...
PORTER’S FIVE FORCES MODEL-COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS (SCEPS) • Bargaining power of Suppliers • Bargaining Power of Customers • ...
