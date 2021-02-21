Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DERIVATION OF FUNDAMENTA L CONSTANTS IN NATURE Subhendra Basu
ABSTRACT  While I am not floating my own unified theory , its worth pondering upon that the different universal constants...
GRAVITATIONA L FORCES Gravitational Constant, G
GRAVITATIONA L CONSTANT , G  Ⲡ:314159265358979323846264338327950...  E :271828182845904523536028747135266...   mpf('10...
G , CONTD.  At a interval of 10 positions, to mimic digits of e: "2",".",...etc.   mpf('233.693404178908300640704494732...
ELECTROW EA K = ELECTRICAL + WEAK FORCES Permittivity of free space, epsilon
PERMITTIVI TY OF FREE SPACE, EPSILON -0  Ⲡ:314159265358979323846264338327950288419716939...  G:667 4...(offset of 41 dig...
PERMITTIVI TY , CONTD.  >>> zetazero(47).imag  mpf('138.1160420545334432001915551902824')  At a distance of 8 digits is...
CONCLUSION  Similarly we can try for other constants in nature.  Feedback is welcome:  basu.subhendra@outlook.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Random musings

18 views

Published on

Random Musings Worth Penning Down

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Random musings

  1. 1. DERIVATION OF FUNDAMENTA L CONSTANTS IN NATURE Subhendra Basu
  2. 2. ABSTRACT  While I am not floating my own unified theory , its worth pondering upon that the different universal constants in nature can be derived from each other .  This does not prove or disprove anything,  Just ramdom musings worth penning down  I do it as a hobby or as fun exercise for my grey cells.
  3. 3. GRAVITATIONA L FORCES Gravitational Constant, G
  4. 4. GRAVITATIONA L CONSTANT , G  Ⲡ:314159265358979323846264338327950...  E :271828182845904523536028747135266...   mpf('105.44662305232609449367083241411180899728275392')   mpf('69.546401711173979252926857526554738443012474209')  66 occurs 3 digits offset  74 occurs 41 digits offset (41 is reverse of 14 in digits of pi sequence)
  5. 5. G , CONTD.  At a interval of 10 positions, to mimic digits of e: "2",".",...etc.   mpf('233.693404178908300640704494732569788179537227754565')  At a interval of "13" positions (13 is reverse of 31 in pi)  G = 6.67430 X 10-11 m3⋅kg–1⋅s–2  Verified.
  6. 6. ELECTROW EA K = ELECTRICAL + WEAK FORCES Permittivity of free space, epsilon
  7. 7. PERMITTIVI TY OF FREE SPACE, EPSILON -0  Ⲡ:314159265358979323846264338327950288419716939...  G:667 4...(offset of 41 digits)  >>> zetazero(36).imag  mpf('114.3202209154527127658909')  At a distance of 4 digits is "2";  >>> zetazero(16).imag  mpf('67.07981052949417371447  At a distance of 7 digits is "2"
  8. 8. PERMITTIVI TY , CONTD.  >>> zetazero(47).imag  mpf('138.1160420545334432001915551902824')  At a distance of 8 digits is 4  >>> zetazero(94).imag  mpf('224.983324669'),continuingin this manner, we end up with...  Officially,permittivity in free space is  [62500 / 22468879468420441Ⲡ] F/m
  9. 9. CONCLUSION  Similarly we can try for other constants in nature.  Feedback is welcome:  basu.subhendra@outlook.com

×