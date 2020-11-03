Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Trading with  Moving Averages         
Moving averages help uncover trends by smoothing fluctuations in prices. Understand how you can create successful trading strategies around these widely used indicators.

  2. 2. 2      Trading with Moving Averages  Visit TrustedBrokers.com for more ​free trading books​ and PDFs:  1  9 Advanced and Profitable Trading Strategies eBook​ ​ ​FREE PDF​.  HumbleTraders, 42 pages  Get the lowdown on 9 advanced trading strategies, including: moving average  crossovers, momentum reversal, role reversal, bollinger band squeeze, candlestick  patterns and more. The authors also touch on risk and money management.  2  Magic of Moving Averages​ ​ ​FREE PDF​.  Kotak Securities, 23 pages  Moving averages help uncover trends by smoothing fluctuations in prices. In this  presentation, Kotak Securities explain how you can create trading strategies around  these widely used indicators, with a focus on moving average crossovers.  3  Moving Average Formula & Strategy Guide​ ​ ​FREE PDF​.  John Person, 16 pages  John Person explains how to calculate moving averages and create trading  strategies around them. He also explains how to combine moving averages with  other indicators, such as stochastics and MACD, into a trading plan.  4  Intraday Trading - Manual II​ ​ ​FREE PDF​.  MasterMind Traders, 22 pages  In this intraday trading manual, the authors discuss advanced chart patterns and as  well as prices, volume and moving averages. You'll understand how to spot a trend  and uncover candlestick reversal patterns.  5  Do Moving Average Strategies Really Work?​ ​ ​FREE PDF​.  Paul Allen, 5 pages  Strategies built around moving-average-crossover strategies out-performed in the  run-up to the tech bubble and the financial crisis. However, they have tended to  underperform since 2009. The author analyses all possible moving-average  crossover signals for the S&P 500 since 1928, to see if these strategies provide any  value for investors.   
