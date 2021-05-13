Energy and the environment

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WHAT IS ENERGY? Something has got energy if it can make something move or change position.
TRANSFORMATION OF ENERGY
ENRGY SOURCES
ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION Electricity is produced in electrical power plants: THERMAL POWER PLANTS: They use fossil fuels to...
ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT
THREE Rs
  1. 1. WHAT IS ENERGY? Something has got energy if it can make something move or change position.
  2. 2. TRANSFORMATION OF ENERGY
  3. 3. ENRGY SOURCES
  4. 4. ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION Electricity is produced in electrical power plants: THERMAL POWER PLANTS: They use fossil fuels to produce electricity. HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANTS: They use mechanical energy from water to produce electricity. SOLAR POWER PLANTS: They use energy from sunlight to produce electricity. WIND FARM: They use mechanical energy from wind to produce electricity.
  5. 5. ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT
  6. 6. THREE Rs

