Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BBA 4011 BUSINESS ETHICS NAME ROLL NO. SIMSON BBA/4514/16
TOPICS INDIVIDUAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST  WHITE COLLAR CRIME  TRADE SECRET  WHISTLE BLOWING
INDIVIDUAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST • A conflict of interest arises whenever there is any potential bias that could affect a ...
WHITE COLLAR CRIME White-collar crime refers to financially motivated non- violent crime committed by business and governm...
TYPES OF WHITE COLLAR CRIME Bank Fraud: To engage in an act or pattern of activity where the purpose is to defraud a bank ...
• Computer fraud: Where computer hackers steal information sources contained on computers such as: bank information, credi...
• Welfare Fraud: To engage in an act or acts where the purpose is to obtain benefits (i.e. Public Assistance, Food Stamps,...
• Insider Trading: When a person uses inside, confidential, or advance information to trade in shares of publicly held cor...
TRADE SECRET A trade secret is a formula, practice, process, design, legal instrument, pattern or compilation of informati...
WHISTLE BLOWING A whistleblower is an employee, former employee, or member of an organization, especially a business or go...
TYPES OF WHISTLE BLOWING •Internal Whistle blowing is made to someone within the organization. •Personal Whistle blowing i...
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Individual Ethics

21 views

Published on

INDIVIDUAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST
WHITE COLLAR CRIME
TRADE SECRET
WHISTLEBLOWING
Business Ethics
Individual

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Individual Ethics

  1. 1. BBA 4011 BUSINESS ETHICS NAME ROLL NO. SIMSON BBA/4514/16
  2. 2. TOPICS INDIVIDUAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST  WHITE COLLAR CRIME  TRADE SECRET  WHISTLE BLOWING
  3. 3. INDIVIDUAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST • A conflict of interest arises whenever there is any potential bias that could affect a researcher’s work. • Conflict of interest due to financial gain is the most common one that authors face and Conflict of interest due to financial gain is the most common one that authors face and must disclose. It includes sources of funding, ownership of stocks in companies that may gain financially from the research, and acceptance of consulting fees or salary from a company that may benefit from the research, among others. For example, a review on the publication of research findings revealed that research sponsorship contributes to publication bias because the sponsors often own the data, making the data susceptible to manipulation and suppression
  4. 4. WHITE COLLAR CRIME White-collar crime refers to financially motivated non- violent crime committed by business and government professionals.
  5. 5. TYPES OF WHITE COLLAR CRIME Bank Fraud: To engage in an act or pattern of activity where the purpose is to defraud a bank of funds. Blackmail: A demand for money or other consideration under threat to do bodily harm, to injure property, to accuse of a crime, or to expose secrets.
  6. 6. • Computer fraud: Where computer hackers steal information sources contained on computers such as: bank information, credit cards, and proprietary information • Credit Card Fraud: The unauthorized use of a credit card to obtain goods of value
  7. 7. • Welfare Fraud: To engage in an act or acts where the purpose is to obtain benefits (i.e. Public Assistance, Food Stamps, or Medicaid) from the State or Federal Government. • Insurance Fraud: To engage in an act or pattern of activity wherein one obtains proceeds from an insurance company through deception
  8. 8. • Insider Trading: When a person uses inside, confidential, or advance information to trade in shares of publicly held corporations.
  9. 9. TRADE SECRET A trade secret is a formula, practice, process, design, legal instrument, pattern or compilation of information which is not generally known or reasonable ascertainable, by which a business can obtain an economic advantage over competitors or customers . secrets are referred to as "classified information"
  10. 10. WHISTLE BLOWING A whistleblower is an employee, former employee, or member of an organization, especially a business or government agency, who reports misconduct to people or entities that have the power and presumed willingness to take corrective action.
  11. 11. TYPES OF WHISTLE BLOWING •Internal Whistle blowing is made to someone within the organization. •Personal Whistle blowing is blowing the whistle on the offender, here the charge is not against the organization or system but against one individual. •The impersonal, is the external whistle blower.
  12. 12. THANK YOU

×