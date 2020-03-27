Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to achieve a quality life?

Basic module of activities distinguished by daily time split to achieve quality of life

How to achieve a quality life?

  1. 1. Basic Module- Time split daily activities to achieve quality life
  2. 2. What is quality life and wellness? Wellness is nothing but state of social, mental, emotional and physical health. Quality of life
  3. 3. Wellness Exercise Diet Recreati on Sleep Fundamentals to achieve quality of life based on daily schedule
  4. 4. Time Activities Early morning 6:00-9:00hrs Wake up, practice meditation or breathing techniques, stretch and exercise as required. Make sure you hydrate enough and have a good breakfast packed with nutrients. Mid morning 9:00-12:00hrs Do your leisure or commercial work. If you’re at home can indulge in doing chores. Have light snacks on the go or detoxify your body with by having some liquid. Generalized time split basic module w.r.t sleep, exercise, diet & recreation might vary from person to person depending on their life goals and achievements.
  5. 5. Time Activities Afternoon 12:00-14:00hrs Continue with your productive work you're doing. Stretch in between. Have nutritional packed lunch during break. Mid afternoon 14:00-16:00hrs Rest for a while probably 30min to 1hr of nap or sleep. Discuss some healthy issues or interesting topics with your friends or colleagues. Look for some entertainment on television. Table continued………
  6. 6. Time Activities Evening 16:00-19:00hrs Have some snack or beverage. Participate into recreational activities such as any game or sport individually or with your acquaintances. Additionally you can try & explore your hobbies. Night 19:00-23:00hrs Again have post activity meal or dinner packed with nutrients make sure you eat 2-3hrs before sleep. Get into some chores or spend time with family. Complete your given tasks and schedule your activity for next day. Go to sleep or can go to parties sometimes. Table continued……
  7. 7. Thank you

