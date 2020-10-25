Successfully reported this slideshow.
Renzo Piano
renzo piano is an italian architect and engineer who currently leads renzo piano building workshop, an international pract...
saflex structural laminated glass dome crowns renzo piano's academy museum of motion pictures
in creating the dome of the academy of motion picture arts and sciences’ museum in los angeles, aesthetic and structural c...
the exquisitely engineered academy of motion picture arts and sciences museum in los angeles uses low iron glass and safle...
the dome comprises approximately 1,500 laminated glass panels and creates a spectacular viewing platform for the museum’s ...
all parts of the new building have been designed with care, not least the spectacular, shimmering glass roof that shields ...
saflex structural PVB interlayer not only ensures the dome’s flawless appearance, but protects the glass panels against de...
the low-iron, uncoated glass panels, together with a saflex structural PVB layer, ensure crystal clear views of the surrou...
just as important as the aesthetics of this gravity-defying structure was its strength. saflex structural‘s superior stren...
world-class architecture and engineering have come together to create an unforgettable landmark on LA’s iconic wilshire bo...
  2. 2. renzo piano is an italian architect and engineer who currently leads renzo piano building workshop, an international practice with offices in paris, genoa, and new york. the studio is led by 11 partners, including its founder who won the pritzker prize in 1998. since its creation in 1981, RPBW has completed over 120 projects across europe, north america, australia and east asia.RPBW buildings include the london bridge tower (the shard), the stavros niarchos cultural center in athens, the new campus for columbia university in new york, the palais de justice in paris, and the whitney museum of american art. in 2017, the pompidou center in paris, designed by renzo piano and richard rogers, celebrated its 40th anniversary.
  4. 4. in creating the dome of the academy of motion picture arts and sciences’ museum in los angeles, aesthetic and structural considerations were of paramount importance. for the designers, the choice was clear: saflex® structural.
  5. 5. the exquisitely engineered academy of motion picture arts and sciences museum in los angeles uses low iron glass and saflex structural interlayer in order to create a highly transparent glass dome. image © renzo piano designing a museum for the academy of motion picture arts and sciences in los angeles is no easy feat. how do you create an unmissable architectural statement in a megacity so intimately connected with silver screen glamour? more practically, how do you design a building that can withstand LA’s near-tropical temperatures, severe air pollution and frequent earthquakes, while remaining as ageless as the city’s resident movie stars? saflex structural provided the technical and aesthetic solution to the significant challenges the project faced.
  6. 6. the dome comprises approximately 1,500 laminated glass panels and creates a spectacular viewing platform for the museum’s visitors. images © renzo piano roman schieber, associate director at knippers helbig, explains that the glass panes are attached to the structure only on the inner side, leaving the outer layer of the dome free of any further connecting elements. ‘we needed a laminated glass product with a stiff PVB interlayer. that was the basis of the design from the beginning,’ he elaborates. ‘because structural strength and rigidity were vital for this shingled design, knippers helbig specified the use of saflex structural.’
  7. 7. all parts of the new building have been designed with care, not least the spectacular, shimmering glass roof that shields visitors from the elements, yet provides perfect, crystal clear views of hollywood. with a diameter of 45.4 meters, over 1,500 individual laminated glass panels cover an impressive 2,747m2 of space. specifying the right materials and components for this roof – the building’s most distinguishing feature – meant ensuring structural integrity while achieving maximum transparency
  8. 8. saflex structural PVB interlayer not only ensures the dome’s flawless appearance, but protects the glass panels against delamination, safeguarding its structural integrity and transparency. images © renzo piano
  9. 9. the low-iron, uncoated glass panels, together with a saflex structural PVB layer, ensure crystal clear views of the surrounding cityscape of LA’s iconic wilshire boulevard. the high- quality interlayer also protects the glass against delamination, preserving the dome’s integrity in years to come.
  10. 10. just as important as the aesthetics of this gravity-defying structure was its strength. saflex structural‘s superior strength – paired with the isolation of its elegant steel structure from the ground, allowing it to move and sway – practically eliminates the risk of damage should one of california’s notoriously frequent earthquakes occur.despite its effortless appearance, the structural design and development of the glazed roof lasted several years and included detailed planning of the installation sequences for the 146 different shapes and sizes of glass panel. this ensured the project could be completed on time as well as on budget, with almost no change orders required.
  11. 11. world-class architecture and engineering have come together to create an unforgettable landmark on LA’s iconic wilshire boulevard and saflex structural played a crucial supporting role. image © renzo piano ‘renzo piano’s team is fascinated by every engineering detail, and we found the collaboration to be extraordinary.’ says schieber on working alongside the pritzker prize winning architect. ‘we created a unique, shingled glass concept.’ the effect is ephemeral – a seemingly weightless glass shell with high structural strength and transparency. saflex structural provided an ideal fit for this high-performance, high-profile building, combined with an expert team from around the globe.

×