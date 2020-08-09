Successfully reported this slideshow.
Part 7 of the 10 "P's" of productivity, perseverance. You must be able to endure through to the end. It will not always be easy, but you can make it!

Leadership & Management
The 10 P's of Productivity - Part 7

  1. 1. The 10“P’s” of PRODUCTIVITY www.ladyshayo.com PART SEVEN Nuggets for business and life
  2. 2. No 7 www.ladyshayo.com PERSEVERE ALWAYS Perseverance is the ability to continue in a particular line of action despite difficulty, obstacles, discouragement or opposition with little or no assurance of success
  3. 3. No 7 www.ladyshayo.com PERSEVERE ALWAYS You may fail along the way, don’t give up. You may be discouraged, don’t give up
  4. 4. No 7 www.ladyshayo.com PERSEVERE ALWAYS There will be obstacles, challenges, limitations and problems DON’T GIVE UP
  5. 5. No 7 www.ladyshayo.com PERSEVERE ALWAYS Hold strong to your convictions Know there is success at the end of the tunnel DON’T GIVE UP
  6. 6. No 7 www.ladyshayo.com PERSEVERE ALWAYS Success does not mean never failing, it means never giving up Push through to the end, have a positive mindset, you can do this!
  7. 7. No 7 www.ladyshayo.com PERSEVERE ALWAYS Many people start, but few people finish Success comes with finishing, so plan and work hard... TO FINISH STRONG! Adapted from a sermon by Pastor Bimbo Fola Alade of the Liberty Church
  8. 8. www.ladyshayo.com info@ladyshayo.com Contact me for Business Planning, Strategy, Training and Coaching S p e a k | C o n s u l t | I n s p i r e Nuggets for business and life

