Americal connector company case study

Presented by SHASHIKANTH PATIL, IIM(A) SMP BL06 20122 American Connector Company (A) – Case study
2 Case Overview : Ms. Denise Larsen (Vice President ACC) reading report of DJC , DJC, who built in Japan the most efficien...
3 Competitive Strategy Team roles Communication plan Milestones Budget management Resource planning Status reports Project...
4 Work Force Team roles Communication plan Milestones Budget management Resource planning Status reports Project goals Qua...
5 Competitive Strategy Team roles Communication plan Milestones Budget management Resource planning Status reports Project...
6 ACC – Sunnyvale Plant Layout ACC – Sunnyvale Plant – Production Process Advantages of Functional Layout  High degree of...
7 Sr NO Kawasaki SunnyVale 94 Employees 396 Employees 1 Indirect Labour a Control 11.70% 16.70% b Technology Development 1...
8 SWOT ANALYSIS OF ACC, S W OT WEAKNESS OPPORTUNITY STRENGTH THREAT  The American Connector Company’s competitive strateg...
  1. 1. 1 1 2 3 4 Presented by SHASHIKANTH PATIL, IIM(A) SMP BL06 20122 American Connector Company (A) – Case study 1. Introduction Electrical Connector Industry in Early 1990 2. Profile of DJC Corporation 3. Profile of American Connector Company 4. Exhibits for the Case Study 5. SWOT Analysis, Discussions and Recommendation INDEX
  2. 2. 2 Case Overview : Ms. Denise Larsen (Vice President ACC) reading report of DJC , DJC, who built in Japan the most efficient connector plant of the world, is planning to build its first connector plant in the United States. It can utilise its highly efficient manufacturing process and supplying electrical connectors at a lower cost thereby causing a serious threat to ACC's market share. In this Presentation an effort is made to analyse the DJC;S strength and SWOT analysis for ACC as considering DJC as thereat in present highly volatile Market. DJC Corporation of Japan was a dominant supplier of electrical connectors in Japan. It was rumoured to be one of the most efficient connector plants in the world. Despite its success in Japan, DJC had not established itself in the US. It had no plants in the US and only a small sales force. There have been rumours in the last few years that the DJC would build a new plant in USA to launch an attack on the US market. Products : Electrical / Electronic devices were devices made to attach  Wires to wires  Wires to Outlets  Attach wires to outlets, wires, components, chips to PC boards  PC boards to other boards Market Application : Military , Aerospace, Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Telecom Equipment, Computer & Office Equipment, Automobiles, Consumer Electronics Military Aerospace Electronics Industrial Electronics Telecom Equipment Computer & Office Equipment Automobile Consumer Electronics ELECTRICAL CONENCTORS - MARKET Product Variety / Mix: 1990 there were 700 product variety in NA alone. Product compliance : (USA)  Standard design established by International Institute of Connectors and Interconnect Technology (IICIT)  National Electronics Distributor Association (NEDA)  Custom design with 1 year contract with single company  1992 efforts were made to further standardize the products  Challenge for suppliers to meet various specifications from different industries Product Technology :  Connector types were made from different materials Varies from Very High to low  Connector cost @ end product cost was approximately 2%.  During 1990’s Electrical connectors engineering intensive, as electronic circuitry more miniaturized and operated at higher speeds the connectors have to meet demanding requirements for space, weight, cost, quality, reliability and performance Market Size & Demand Fluctuation:  1970 Rapid Growth as firms built capacity to meet growing demand  1980 demand slowed down, too many suppliers and too much capacity, others entered US Markets  1990 The US Market was characterized as Hostile environment, 900 Suppliers and sales continued to Slacken  1991 sales were down by 3.9% overall for Connector Market, while 10 industry leaders down by 7.9% average  The abundance of suppliers gave customers leverage to demand reduced price improved quality and faster delivery  OEM now depending lesser suppliers  This hostile Marker spurred a trend of Mergers and Acquisitions  1991 the sales totaled roughly $ 16 billion, top ten accounted for $ 6.67 billion  AMP was market dominant and held 16% market share $ 2.6 billion  6 Second tier companies $ 500 million to $ 800 million , DJC / ACC were in this Tier  Third tier companies $ 250 to $ 500 million, 28 Firms more than $ 100 million ACC & DJC produced all types of interconnect products but Sunnyvale and Kawasaki were manufactured only Connectors
  3. 3. 3 Competitive Strategy Team roles Communication plan Milestones Budget management Resource planning Status reports Project goals Quality of deliverables Team performance Retrospective meeting Project closure report Kawasaki Plant Produces 4 Basic types of Connectors Close links with Telecom, Electronic Industry in Japan ACC cannot think of Entering Japan Market Design Strategy : Simplicity and Manufacturability, 1965 DJC copied and did reverse engineering R&D focus on design improvements, 1975 attains similar quality DJC design were compact economizing on Raw material DJC viewed highly efficient MFG as absolutely CRITICAL to Competitive Strategy Mr. Okada as Head of production heading 4 domestic PWP reported directly to Mr. Esaka President Balance of Power for decision making was MFG oriented and Sales had less power to fle MFG for order booking. Profile of DJC Corporation 1980 Japanese Market Increased labor, Raw Materials Vision for Kawasaki Plant was Rationalization of Mass Production 100% Asset Utilization Yield on Raw Material 99% Customer complaints less 1 per 1 million connectors. Kawasaki Plant operation in 1986. Location of Plant Best Suited with several reasons Logistics, Major Electronic Companies Near to RAW material suppliers Material Supply on Daily / Weekly Basis Young Work Force Available Capacity at 100% - 800 million Connectors per Year, Achieved 80 to 90% 75% of above Domestic Market, 25% for Asian Market Plant operated 24hours per day, 7 days week, 330 days Year. Minimum Shut Down, High Availability Kawasaki Plant Plant Layout Product Technology Process Technology C Sourcing & Quality Control Production and Inv Control Organized in 4 Cells what we call as PWP each of which are responsible for each type of Connector Each Cell Contained contained 2 to 6 assembly Lines Plating was common to assembly lines for safety purpose and high cost of plating Each Assembly Line Sequenced Stamping, Housing, Molding, Assembly and Packing Assembly Lines were designed to Minimize Material handling Assembly operations were Automated to Maximum extent The Speeds of Processes were synchronized to suit Process Lead time Packaging was done using STRIPS containing 2000 units Central Shipping Department responsible for shipping Automation was BASIC principle, DJC followed process called Pre Automation activities to analyze before process was implemented for Automation, significant resources dedicated to ensure reliable automation Micro Motion Studies done for Worker Movement during Pre automation. Ware House centrally Located to minimize material movement, Each press dedicated for assembly line. ONE operator could run 2 assembly lines Notion of Old and reliable process than Innovative unproven Absolute reliability on MOLD processes. Polymer Experts Molds rigorous repair maintenance schedule, Average life of mold was 3 years, cost was $ 29000 annually, yielding 99.99% In-house Technology for Tools, Molds development Technology Development Division central point, Optimization of Product $20.90 to 14.89 per thousand unit. Refer Exhibit Kawasaki Maintained Close relationship with Suppliers Suppliers had to meet rigorous quality standards, required to certify their products for every supply Materials were directly used on process without Inspection Quality Improvement was considered as Joint effort between DJC and Suppliers Daily and Weekly delivery , frequent delivery allowed Kawasaki to maintain Inventory for 5 Days Low level raw materials, small ware house Just in Time and MRP were used for short and Long term material requirement QC Division 5 objectives a) Improve Quality control standard b) Improve Process Inspection c) Precision of Molded component d) Quality of Product designs e) Minimize waste Long RUN of assembly lines Long RUN of Assembly Possible due to minimum Down time , SKU were Minimum Few hours to Inventory control due to smooth process of Materials Kawasaki processing Lead time and WIP Inventories Each averaged 2 Days Kawasaki relatively maintained high Finished Goods Inventory, 56 days RAW Material INVENTORY at ACC was 10.8 Days Product Design Reflected the goals of continuous and reliable operation, need to economize raw materials Product design analyzed for easy manufacture 1991 the Plant Produced only 640 Stock Keeping Units ( SKU) relatively small number compare to size of the Plant Economic design, Tin was used for plating rather Gold, even Gold was most reliable. Tin was reliable for low power applications Extensive Value Engineering Sessions to identify Cost Saving design changes that did not compromise on performance. Refer to Exhibit 3 as Value Engineering out put from VE
  4. 4. 4 Work Force Team roles Communication plan Milestones Budget management Resource planning Status reports Project goals Quality of deliverables Team performance Retrospective meeting Project closure report Explicit Goal of Kawasaki was to reduce work force and Overhead Staff, Direct labors requirement will go down as automation enhances General hiring approach, New Graduates fro Schools for Low Level ( Blue Collar) and University Graduates for High Level ( White Collar) Above avg salary for New Hires, Below avg salary for experienced Training , Job orientation to enhance Multi Skills Retention Rate was Low deliberate – 3 years Average employee stayed with Kawasaki for 9 years, against Japanese 14.5 years in large companies Profile of DJC Corporation Mr. ESAKA was driving force for KAWASAKI plant, however there was greater autonomy within the ORG structure Goals were set by Mr, Esaka Due to minimum Inventory, Minimum Shut Down, Minimum Change Over, High Automation Process developed overall Men Power requirement remained low. Refer Exhibit 4 and 5 Only 32% of the employees were at Indirect Positions, of these Most were part of Technology Development Division Organization 2 to 6 assembly lines Wire to Wire Connectors Wire to Outlet Connectors Item to Board Connectors Board to Board Connectors Plating and Ware House DJC – Kawasaki Plant Layout Advantages of Product oriented layout:  A Product oriented layout works best when the output required is of high volume and low variety.  This layout facilitates high equipment utilization, given there is adequate demand.  The line production process followed by DJC also guaranteed low work in process inventory.  The product is standardized Disadvantages of Product oriented layout:  Not flexible to handle products of high variety.  In cases of insufficient demand, this may lead to high Finished Goods inventory.  High volume is necessary for this type of layout to prove profitable. DJC Plant Layout
  5. 5. 5 Competitive Strategy Team roles Communication plan Milestones Budget management Resource planning Status reports Project goals Quality of deliverables Team performance Retrospective meeting Project closure report ACC Operated 4 Plants in USA and 2 in EUROPE Each of these produced 4 types of connectors catering to different customers ACC competitive strategy was based on emphasis on Quality and customization. At times ACC had a reputation of high quality supplier, considered as key success. Customization was an extension to quality Custom orders were up to 15% of total production volume, many custom products from ACC become industry standards ACC had high sustaining profit of 52% 1983 and 1988 several investment globally. From 1984 to 1991 sales had grown from 250 million to 800 million where profit margin dipped from 52% to 43% same period due to slack in demand and operation issues. Profile of ACC Corporation Sunnyvale Plant started in 1961 in and around silicon Valley, leased facility with 1 million connectors per year 1986, as the demand grew new facility set up capacity enhanced to 600 millions connectors per year. Demand slowed down in 1987, 1988 Utilization of the Plant sunk to 50% and 70% in 1991, expected to reach 85% utilization by 1996. Sunnyvale plant produced up to 4500 product Sunny Vale Plant Plant Layout Production Control Department Process Technology C Quality Control The Plant was divided into 5 PRODUCTION areas, Stamping, Fabrication, terminal Plating, plastic housing and molding, Assembly and Testing, Packaging. Batch production due to customization, require 10% manual assembly. Packaging was 10 peace a bag to 1500 units per reel. Process lead time for batch of connectors was 10 days and 2 to 3 weeks for special orders Finished goods inventory 38 days Each area had production supervisor who reported to plant director Production Control Department was responsible for Planning and coordination across 5 plant Based on Sales Target PCD set target for year, every 3months forecast reviewed monthly. Production schedule is FROZEN 30 days in advance for each area. However schedule was routinely changed to accommodate rush orders. These schedule demands from sales or customers were disruptive causing inefficiency Marketing and Engineering won on debates. Pressure on PCD to minimize WIP inventory. Conflicting KPI, Goals, caused low Utilization. Flexible LAYOUT, Manual Intervention In 1984, the plant produced 3000 different Connectors, 3500 in 1986 and 4500 in 1991 Due to Increased Product Variability and Schedule changes, the PCD resources had to be increased from 42 to 65. New Computer system was introduced and software for Production Planning Quality had been identified major opportunity for Improvement Over Period Quality was deteriorated over 26000 defects per Million in 1990 More Thrust on Quality Control than Quality Assurance – We inspect to assure defect material don’t reach customer. Quality department felt low quality was cause of high engineered products Yields on newly developed products were as low as 55%, until the production was streamlined then reached 98% within ONE year.
  6. 6. 6 ACC – Sunnyvale Plant Layout ACC – Sunnyvale Plant – Production Process Advantages of Functional Layout  High degree of Product flexibility  Suitable for High Variety, Low Volume production The production takes place in modules, so that a large variety of output options can be obtained by combining various modules Disadvantages of Functional Layout  Not suitable for mass production  High cost and low utilization  High Work-in-progress Inventory J ACC Plant Layout
  7. 7. 7 Sr NO Kawasaki SunnyVale 94 Employees 396 Employees 1 Indirect Labour a Control 11.70% 16.70% b Technology Development 12.80% 6.80% c Materials Handling 3.20% 10.40% d Mechanics 4.30% 11.90% 2 Direct Labour (Production) 68% 54% Kawasaki Production estimated to be 700 million units Sunny Vale production estimated to be 420 million units Ratio of PLANT PRODUCTION 1991 Kawasaki to Sunny Vale 1.666666667 Sunny Vale to Kawasaki 0.6 Ratio of Employee, SunnyVale to Kawasaki 4.212765957 Exhibit 5, COMPARISON OF LABOUR USE 1991 Sr No Description DJC Kawasaki 1986 ACC SunnyVale 1986 DJC Kawasaki 1991 ACC SunnyVale 1991 JAPAN USA JAPAN USA 0 Capacity utilization 90% 85% 90% 70% 1 Raw Materials, Products 14.32 10.4 12.13 9.39 2 Raw Materials, Packaging 3.27 2.25 2.76 2.1 3 Labour Direct 7.63 3.02 4 Labour Indirect 2.3 0.75 5 Total Labour 9.93 8.53 3.77 10.3 6 Electricity 2.47 1.8 1.4 0.8 7 Deprecitation 7.63 5.52 1.8 5.1 8 Other 4.12 4.41 4.24 6.1 9 Total 47.74 32.91 26.1 33.79 Note : 135 Yen = 1 USD, 1989 Exchange rate used for conversion DJC Vs ACC Cost of Goods Sold For Standard Chip to Board Connector ( Dollars per 1000 units) A Raw Materials, Products Reduction 15.29% Raw Materials, Packaging Reduction 15.60% Total Labour Reduction 62.03% Electricity Reduction 43.32% Other cost Increased -2.91% Deprecitation Reduction 76.4% Overall COST Reduction 45.3% DJC performance Improved over period , from 1986 - 1991 B Raw Materials, Products Reduction 9.71% Raw Materials, Packaging Reduction 6.67% Total Labour Increased -21% Electricity Reduction 55.56% Other cost Increased 7.61% Deprecitation Reduction -38% Overall COST Reduction -2.7% ACC performance suffered marginally over period , from 1986 - 1991 ANALYSIS DJC Kawasaki 1991, JAPAN DJC Kawasaki 1991, USA ACC Sunnyvale 1991, USA $ $ $ 0 Capacity utilization 99% 99% 70% 1 Raw Materials, Products 12.13 7.278 9.39 2 Raw Materials, Packaging 2.76 1.656 2.1 Total Raw Material Cost 14.89 8.934 11.49 3 Labour Direct 3.02 3.322 4 Labour Indirect 0.75 0.825 5 Total Labour 3.77 4.147 10.3 6 Electricity 1.4 1.12 0.8 7 Deprecitation 1.8 1.8 5.1 8 Other 4.24 4.24 6.1 9 Total 26.1 20.241 33.79 10 GM @ 40% 10.44 8.10 45.79 Selling Price of Connector 36.54 28.3374 90.78 Price of End product 182.7 141.687 186.76
  8. 8. 8 SWOT ANALYSIS OF ACC, S W OT WEAKNESS OPPORTUNITY STRENGTH THREAT  The American Connector Company’s competitive strategy emphasized on both quality and customization. From 1984 to 1991 sales had grown from 250 million to 800 million where profit margin were between 52% to 43%  Maintain the reputation as high Quality Supplier, Customization is an extension to quality as competitive strategy  Product Variety is Another Strength of ACC, with 4500 SKU’S. Better Product Mix, High end product technology is more profitable business. Custom orders were up to 15% of total production  Historically ACC had been a very profitable organization, Margins eroded only due to operational in efficiencies coupled with fluctuating market Demand.  DJC would have to compete in a new market without major customer contacts. Thus, it cannot leverage this strength to compete in USA  Positioning with Clear Competitive Strategy is KEY, ACC trying to cater to very hostile Market with many operating inefficiencies off late  Plant Layout : ACC need to look at complete plant layout seriously to minimize WIP inventory and Process Lead times. KPI are not good indicators  26000 defects per Million in 1990  PCD resources had to be increased from 42 to 65.  Yields on newly developed products were as low as 55%,  Quality Assurance than Quality Control / Inspection –  Process lead time for batch of connectors was 10 days and 2 to 3 weeks for special orders  goods inventory 38 days  1988 Utilization of the Plant sunk to 50% and 70% in 1991, expected to reach 85% utilization by 1996.  No Value Engineering  21% increase in Indirect Labour  DJC Corporation in Japan is highly efficient and profitable with FOCUS FACTORY approach, DJC with very Lean Manufacturing set up, as we can see from exhibits the cost and productivity, yields, quality very high entering if it sets up Factory following similar Manufacturing competitive strategy could certainly grab the Major Market share on standard connectors. If DJC brings in little flexibility or customization with same efficiency, may soon position as Key Player in US market as well. This THREAT perception is for all Players in US market in Electric Connector business. However it will NOT be easy SAIL for DJC where product variety is driving the Market largely with Reliability aspect of Product Design using high cost materials such as GOLD plating. Given short life cycle span of low end, standardized connectors the Low Cost strategy may not work when already there are plenty of suppliers in this product range/ market.  Need to come up with different Marketing Strategy for Different Region, Europe, USA.  Only 15% of the Market demand product variability where as 85% of market still needing Standard Connectors in line with IICIT, NEDA. Opportunity for ACC to optimize their cost on these products, enhance yield, productivity through Lean or Focus Factory approach and Flexible / custom built approach. Recommendation is to build separate lines for standardized product with flexibility of design for 15%. Run the plant at optimum speed to minimise shut down time  ACC to Overcome on all their Weaknesses to Stay in Market and improve OR retain their II tier position in Market  ACC to introduce enhanced working time as Demands from 5 days a week to 7 days a week, 24 hours per day if need be and viable

