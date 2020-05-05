Adjectives version, story telling

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Storytelling Once upon a time, in a beautiful world with food inhabitants, there was a family of ginger cookies. Mommy was a lovely ginger cookie who took care of her husband and her kids. Daddy was a strong ginger cookie who believe in justice and peace. Daughter and Son were two tied siblings who adored each other. They were part of the cookie kingdom where all cookie citizens lived in harmony and in peace until the vegetable people led by Tetra Pak, an evil carrot, took control over the place. One day, while Dad, Daughter, and Son were in their enormous house, Mommy arrived worried and scared because a terrible event had happened in cookie kingdom. She said “the emperor has announced that each family will work in the sugar mine during the whole day with only one hour of rest”.to that, daddy answered “Oh no! Our kids are too small to start working” “they need to have time to play and freely explore the magnificent world that surrounds them”. After that, Mom and Dad started thinking.... “How can we save our children from the emperor? Maybe we could run away”. Ginger cookie son interrupted, “we don't run away, we are the bravest family in the kingdom, we run straight to danger” his sister nodded in agreement. Mom and Dad turned at one another with a desperate look. “What are you saying? It is true that running away from your problems is not the best thing to do, but being brave doesn’t mean putting yourself in danger, we need to act rationally” cookie Dad uttered.
  2. 2. Both children agreed reluctantly. Three days passed and the family had finally come out with a plan. They were going to talk to the neighborhood human witch and ask her to prepare a potion that would make the emperor fall in a deep dream. While he was sleeping, all members of the family would enter to the dream thanks to the witch magic. In the dream, they would turn Tetra Pak into a cute little cookie kid and he would be forced to work in the sugar mine during fifteen long days by an adult version of himself. Then, the family would save the little emperor and take care of him. Also, they would bring the adult version with the young version of the emperor to talk. In this talk, they would realize that in order to become a healthy and strong adult, kids need to spend time playing, learning, and resting instead of working. At the end, both young and adult emperors embraced themselves in warm hug turning into the actual Tetra Pak. When the vegetable woke up, he regretted all the evil things he had done through his ruling and he decided to change everything. First, he abolished the law which demands the hard work in the mines. Second, he sent a present to every single villager of the kingdom as an apology for all the suffering he has caused. Finally, he went to the town and told the people “I have changed and from now on I will be the best leader the cookie kingdom has ever had. And they lived happily ever after.
  3. 3. THE END Created by: Sergio Andrés Toro Tabares

