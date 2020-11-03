아주대예과생의료인문학수업-첫단추를 잘 꿰는 것이 방법이 아니라면

Successfully reported this slideshow.
첫 단추를 잘 꿰는 것이 방법이 아니라면 아주대학교 의료정보학과 유승찬
Contents • 첫 단추를 잘 꿰는 것이 방법이 아니라면 • 자기는 무엇인가? • 지금 세계는 무엇을 생각하는가? • Open Science 2
Contents • 첫 단추를 잘 꿰는 것이 방법이 아니라면 • 자기는 무엇인가? • 지금 세계는 무엇을 생각하는가? • Open Science
Physics: A search for Simplicity, Beauty and Symmetry • The identification of the degree of symmetry of an object or idea ...
사람의 마음은 패턴 인식기이다 • 사람의 마음은 패턴 인식기이다. 사람의 기억은 연상에 의해서 작동된다. 다시 말해서, 하나의 사고가 다른 사고로 이어진다는 말이다. • 진화가 우리에게 부여해 준 특성 중 일부를 꼽자면...
폴라리스 랩소디 • ‘별을 보는 눈을 가졌으면서도 나뭇가지에도 닿지 않는 팔을 가졌다는 것은 너무 슬프지 않은가요?’ 9
Deep Learning 10
Physics: A search for Simplicity, Beauty and Symmetry • Symmetry in Physics – At the ultimate extreme of contraction - the...
OHDSI: A Journey for Simplicity, Beauty and Symmetry in Medical Data • Symmetry in medical data – By grand unification acr...
OHDSI: A Journey for Simplicity, Beauty and Symmetry in Medical Data • Symmetry in medical data – By grand unification acr...
첫 단추를 잘 꿰는 것이 방법이 아니라면 말이다 • 결국 인정하는 수밖에 없다. 당신이 제대로 된 선택으로 시작하지 못할 것임을. 따라서 다른 길과 다른 가능성을 마음에 품은 채 느슨하게 출발해야 한다. 당신은 반드시 ...
폴라리스 랩소디 • ‘별을 보는 눈을 가졌으면서도 나뭇가지에도 닿지 않는 팔을 가졌다는 것은 너무 슬프지 않은가요?’ • ‘그래도 별은 보이지 않습니까.’ 15
열정 보다 재능 • 절대로 열정을 따르지 마라. 대신 당신의 재능을 따르라. 자신이 무엇을 잘할 수 있는지 가급적 일찍 판단하고 그 다음에는 거기에 매진하라. 굳이 그 일을 사랑할 것까지는 없다. 그저 증오하지만 않으면...
어떻게 순응하지 않는 사람들이 세상을 움직이는가 • 강한 성취 욕구는 신동들의 발목을 잡는다. 세상에서 가장 위대한 업적들 뒤에는 성취 욕구가 있었음을 부인할 수는 없다… 그러나 그들이 세계 도처에서 업적을 쌓는 동안 ...
Contents • 첫 단추를 잘 꿰는 것이 방법이 아니라면 • 자기는 무엇인가? • 지금 세계는 무엇을 생각하는가? • Open Science 18
자기는 무엇인가? • 자기는 자기 자신과 관계하는 관계이며 또는 그 관계 안에서 자기 자신과 관계하는 관계이다. 자기는 관계가 아니라 자기 자신과 관계하는 관계이다. 19
도대체 무엇이 비극인가? • 집착 때문이다. 나의 신체와 내가 가진 것에 마음이 쏠려 한시도 잊지 못하고 매달리기 때문이다. 나의 몸과 나에게 연결된 것들은 너무나 소중하고 유일한 것이라서 그것이 어찌 될까 봐 조마조마...
내 속에 솟아 나오려는 것 • 내 속에 솟아 나오려는 것. 바로 그것을 나는 살아보려고 했다. 왜 그것이 그토록 어려웠을까. • 누구 속에서든 정신은 형상이 되고, 누구 속에서든 피조물이 괴로워하고 있으며, 누구 속에서...
새는 알에서 나오려고 투쟁한다 • 우리는 우리의 개성의 경계를 늘 너무나도 좁게 긋고 있어! 우리는 늘, 우리가 개인적이라고 구분해 놓은 것, 상이하다고 인식하는 것만 개성이라고 생각해. 그러나 우리는 세계의 총체로 이...
자네가 죽이고 싶어하는 인간 • 아, 지금은 알고 있다. 자기 자신에게로 인도하는 길을 가는 것보다 더 인간에게 거슬리는 것이 세상에 아무것도 없다는 것을! • 똑똑한 이야기를 늘어놓는 건 전혀 가치가 없어, 아무런 가...
내가 나에 관하여 아무것도 알지 못하는 것은 • 단 하나의 원인에서 유래한다. 즉 내가 나 자신에 대해 불안을 가졌고, 나에게서 도피했던 까닭이었다. • 내게 유일한 관심사는 세계를 사랑하는 것, 세계를 경멸하지 않는 ...
지금 부인께 내가 유쾌해 보인다면 • 부인의 그 말씀보다 저를 더 기쁘게 하는 것은 결코 아무것도 없을 겁니다. 왜냐하면 인간은 행복을 추구하기 위해 창조되었기에, 행복에 넘치는 인간은 <나는 이 땅에서 하느님의 율법을...
내 마음을 아실 이 내마음을 아실 이 내 혼자 마음 날같이 아실 이 그래도 어데랴 계실 것이면 내 마음에 때때로 어리우는 티끌과 속임 없는 눈물의 간곡한 방울방울 푸른 밤 고이 맺는 이슬 같은 보람을 보밴 듯 감추었다 ...
수선화에게 울지 마라 외로우니까 사람이다 살아간다는 것은 외로움 견디는 일이다 공연히 오지 않는 전화를 기다리지 마라 눈이 내리면 눈길 걸어가고 비가 오면 빗속을 걸어라 갈대숲에서 가슴 검은 도요새도 너를 보고 있다 가...
책은 불안을 잠재운다 • 그래서 행운이다. 당신이 충분히 나이 들었다는 것은. 서른을 넘기고, 마흔을 넘기고, 노동을 하고, 사람들을 만나고, 사회의 부조리와 대면하고, 사랑하는 사람을 돌보고, 이별하고, 삶의 누추함과...
Contents • 첫 단추를 잘 꿰는 것이 방법이 아니라면 • 자기는 무엇인가? • 지금 세계는 무엇을 생각하는가? • Open Science 29
기원 전 첫 밀레니엄 동안 보편적 질서가 될 잠재력이 있는 후보 세가지가 출현했다. • 경제적인 것, 즉 화폐 질서 • 정치적인 것, 제국의 질서 • 종교적인 것, 보편적 종교의 질서 • 근대 경제사를 알기 위해서 정말...
초세계화 vs 민주정치 vs 국민국가 • 국민민주주의와 세계 시장 사이의 긴장을 어떻게 타협 지을 것인가? 우리에게는 세 가지 선택지가 있다. 국제적 거래비용을 최소화하는 대신 민주주의를 제한하고 세계경제가 때때로 낳는...
금수저 흙수저 • '자본주의의 제 1기본법칙 : α = γ * β' α : 국민소득에서 자본소득이 차지하는 비율, γ : 자본수익률, β : 자본/소득비율 • '자본주의의 제 2기본법칙 : β = s / g' β : 자...
• 성장률이 예전처럼 눈부시게 상승하는 것은 기대하기 어렵다. 눈부신 성장세가 꺾인 한국에서 양극화의 심화로 인한 갖은 부작용이 나타나는 이유가 여기에 있다고 볼 수 있겠다. 또한, '다른 조건이 같다면 견조한 인구 증...
한계비용 제로사회 • 자본주의는 지금 후계자를 낳고 있다. 바로 협력적 공유사회 Collaborative Commons에서 펼쳐지는 공유형 경제다. 공유형 경제는 19세기 초에 자본주의와 사회주의가 출현한 이래, 비로소...
인지혁명, 농업혁명, 과학혁명 • 과학혁명은 지식혁명이 아니었다. 무엇보다 무지의 혁명이었다. 과학혁명을 출범시킨 위대한 발견은 인류가 가장 중요한 질문들에 대한 해답을 모른다는 발견이었다. • 농업혁명 이후 수천 년에...
Contents • 첫 단추를 잘 꿰는 것이 방법이 아니라면 • 자기는 무엇인가? • 지금 세계는 무엇을 생각하는가? • Open Science 38
Open Science • Open science encompasses unhindered access to scientific articles, access to data from public research, and...
Open Science • Open science promotes a more accurate verification of scientific results. By combining the tools of science...
Reproducible research • Reproducible research is data analysis that starts with the raw data and arrives at the same answe...
Why do Reproducible research? • Ethics • Funding requirements • Catch your mistakes • Others can catch mistakes • Others c...
오픈소스와 협력의 집단지성 43
Odyssey (noun): oh-d-si 1. A long journal full of adventures
The odyssey to evidence generation OHDSI (Observational Health Data Sciences and Informatics )
The odyssey to evidence generation Patient-level data in source system/schema OHDSI (Observational Health Data Sciences an...
The odyssey to evidence generation Patient-level data in source system/schema OHDSI (Observational Health Data Sciences an...
Mission, Vision, and Values of OHDSI • Our Mission To improve health by empowering a community to collaboratively generate...
Objectives of OHDSI • Innovation 혁신성: Observational research is a field which will benefit greatly from disruptive thinkin...
Objectives of OHDSI • Innovation 혁신성 • Reproducibility 재현성 • Openness 개방성 • Community 공동체 정신 • Collaboration 협력 정신 • Benef...
너는 왜 사람들을 만나고 말하고 글을 쓰는가 • 그것은 내가 믿기 때문이다. 내 외부에 나처럼 자의식을 가진 타인이 존재할 것이라 믿고, 그에게 어느 정도나마 닿을 수 있을 것이라 믿기 때문이다. 하지만 이것은 ‘사실’...
52
  1. 1. 첫 단추를 잘 꿰는 것이 방법이 아니라면 아주대학교 의료정보학과 유승찬
  2. 2. Contents • 첫 단추를 잘 꿰는 것이 방법이 아니라면 • 자기는 무엇인가? • 지금 세계는 무엇을 생각하는가? • Open Science 2
  3. 3. Contents • 첫 단추를 잘 꿰는 것이 방법이 아니라면 • 자기는 무엇인가? • 지금 세계는 무엇을 생각하는가? • Open Science 3
  4. 4. 문과 VS 이과 4
  5. 5. 문과 VS 이과 5
  6. 6. 문과 VS 이과 6
  7. 7. Physics: A search for Simplicity, Beauty and Symmetry • The identification of the degree of symmetry of an object or idea with the degree of perfection of that object or idea is both as old as the ancient Greeks and as new as the current ideas of modem physics. • From its beginnings in ancient astronomy, the goal of the science of physics has always been to find ‘the simple Theory Of Everything’ • Symmetry in Mathematics – A symmetry operation is a mathematical operation which leaves the final state indistinguishable from the initial state Richard C. Morrison, PHYSICS: A Search for Simplicity, Beauty and Symmetry
  8. 8. 사람의 마음은 패턴 인식기이다 • 사람의 마음은 패턴 인식기이다. 사람의 기억은 연상에 의해서 작동된다. 다시 말해서, 하나의 사고가 다른 사고로 이어진다는 말이다. • 진화가 우리에게 부여해 준 특성 중 일부를 꼽자면 패턴 인식, 관계 파악, 그리고 빠른 판단과 추론 등이다. • 우리가 언어를 사용할 수 있게 해주는 뇌의 특성이 우리가 수학을 할 수 있게 해주는 것과 같은 특성이다. 따라서 사람의 뇌가 언어 사용 능력을 발달시켰을 때, 우리의 뇌는 자동적으로 산수를 할 수 있는 능력을 획득했다. • 우리가 여러가지 수준에서 소설의 아름다움에 대하여 이야기하듯 수학적 증명의 아름다움은 그 논리적 구조 안에 있다. 즉 수학적 개념들이 하나로 합쳐지는 방식 속에, 그리고 때로는 핵심 단계에서 얻는 놀라움의 정도에 그 아름다움이 있다. 8
  9. 9. 폴라리스 랩소디 • ‘별을 보는 눈을 가졌으면서도 나뭇가지에도 닿지 않는 팔을 가졌다는 것은 너무 슬프지 않은가요?’ 9
  10. 10. Deep Learning 10
  11. 11. Physics: A search for Simplicity, Beauty and Symmetry • Symmetry in Physics – At the ultimate extreme of contraction - the instant of the "big bang," all particles and all forces would be indistinguishable. – Only as the universe cools and expands do particles separate into quarks then into protons and neutrons, and the primordial single force splits into distinct gravitational, electromagnetic and nuclear forces. – Modern physicists would like nothing better than to prove that the universe really does behave according to this model of "perfect symmetry." Grand Unified Theory Theory Of Everything Richard C. Morrison, PHYSICS: A Search for Simplicity, Beauty and Symmetry
  12. 12. OHDSI: A Journey for Simplicity, Beauty and Symmetry in Medical Data • Symmetry in medical data – By grand unification across all aspects of health data, various types of medical data, such as clinical, genomic, radiologic, visual, and patient-generated health data, would be indistinguishably accessible in the single database – OHDSI tools ecosystem can work across various types of medical data CDM Of Everything Clinical data Genomic data Radiology Pathology Image Environm ent Un- structured Text
  13. 13. OHDSI: A Journey for Simplicity, Beauty and Symmetry in Medical Data • Symmetry in medical data – By grand unification across all aspects of health data, various types of medical data, such as clinical, genomic, radiologic, visual, and patient-generated health data, would be indistinguishably accessible in the single database – OHDSI tools ecosystem can work across various types of medical data
  14. 14. 첫 단추를 잘 꿰는 것이 방법이 아니라면 말이다 • 결국 인정하는 수밖에 없다. 당신이 제대로 된 선택으로 시작하지 못할 것임을. 따라서 다른 길과 다른 가능성을 마음에 품은 채 느슨하게 출발해야 한다. 당신은 반드시 목표점을 향하는 중간 어딘가에서 이렇게 생각하게 될 것이다. 처음부터 잘못된 길을 선택했었구나. 이제 당신은 그곳에서부터 다시 선택해야 한다… • 분명히 기억해야 한다. 길가를 둘러보며 여유 있게 걷는다는 것. 그것은 한눈을 파는 것이 아니라 제대로 가기 위해 신중히 걷는 것이다. 14
  15. 15. 폴라리스 랩소디 • ‘별을 보는 눈을 가졌으면서도 나뭇가지에도 닿지 않는 팔을 가졌다는 것은 너무 슬프지 않은가요?’ • ‘그래도 별은 보이지 않습니까.’ 15
  16. 16. 열정 보다 재능 • 절대로 열정을 따르지 마라. 대신 당신의 재능을 따르라. 자신이 무엇을 잘할 수 있는지 가급적 일찍 판단하고 그 다음에는 거기에 매진하라. 굳이 그 일을 사랑할 것까지는 없다. 그저 증오하지만 않으면 된다. 재능이 있는 일을 하다보면 어느 순간 당신은 ‘좋은’ 단계에서 ‘위대한’ 단계로 올라설 것이다. 그 때가 되면 당신은 자신이 누리는 평판과 보상 때문에라도 그 일을 사랑하기 시작한다. 16
  17. 17. 어떻게 순응하지 않는 사람들이 세상을 움직이는가 • 강한 성취 욕구는 신동들의 발목을 잡는다. 세상에서 가장 위대한 업적들 뒤에는 성취 욕구가 있었음을 부인할 수는 없다… 그러나 그들이 세계 도처에서 업적을 쌓는 동안 독창성을 발휘하는 일은 점점 더 특정한 소수의 몫으로 남는다. 성취 욕구가 하늘을 찌르면 독창성은 밀려난다. 성취에 높은 가치를 부여할수록 실패를 두려워하게 된다. • 나는 독창성을 실현하려면 위험을 감수해야 한다는 통념을 깨고 창시자, 원조라고 불리는 사람들도 우리가 생각하는 것보다 훨씬 우리와 비슷한 사람들이라는 점을 독자들로 하여금 깨닫게 해주고 싶다. • 한 분야에서 창시자가 되려면, 자신이 창시자가 되려는 그 분야를 제외한 모든 다른 분야에서는 확고한 사고방식을 지닌 감정적으로 사회적으로 안정된 사람이어야 한다. 17
  18. 18. Contents • 첫 단추를 잘 꿰는 것이 방법이 아니라면 • 자기는 무엇인가? • 지금 세계는 무엇을 생각하는가? • Open Science 18
  19. 19. 자기는 무엇인가? • 자기는 자기 자신과 관계하는 관계이며 또는 그 관계 안에서 자기 자신과 관계하는 관계이다. 자기는 관계가 아니라 자기 자신과 관계하는 관계이다. 19
  20. 20. 도대체 무엇이 비극인가? • 집착 때문이다. 나의 신체와 내가 가진 것에 마음이 쏠려 한시도 잊지 못하고 매달리기 때문이다. 나의 몸과 나에게 연결된 것들은 너무나 소중하고 유일한 것이라서 그것이 어찌 될까 봐 조마조마해 하고 움켜쥐려고 하고, 끝내 감싸 안으려 하기 때문이다. 그래서 고통이 된다. 20
  21. 21. 내 속에 솟아 나오려는 것 • 내 속에 솟아 나오려는 것. 바로 그것을 나는 살아보려고 했다. 왜 그것이 그토록 어려웠을까. • 누구 속에서든 정신은 형상이 되고, 누구 속에서든 피조물이 괴로워하고 있으며, 누구 속에서든 한 구세주가 십자가에 매달리고 있다. • 한 사람 한 사람의 삶은 자기 자신에게로 이르는 길이다. 길의 추구, 오솔길의 암시다. 일찍이 그 어떤 사람도 완전히 자기 자신이 되어 본 적은 없었다. • 우리가 서로를 이해할 수는 있다. 그러나 의미를 해석할 수 있는 건 누구나 자기 자신 뿐이다. 21
  22. 22. 새는 알에서 나오려고 투쟁한다 • 우리는 우리의 개성의 경계를 늘 너무나도 좁게 긋고 있어! 우리는 늘, 우리가 개인적이라고 구분해 놓은 것, 상이하다고 인식하는 것만 개성이라고 생각해. 그러나 우리는 세계의 총체로 이루어져 있어. 우리 하나하나가 말이야… 우리 영혼도 일찍이 인간 영혼들 속에 살았던 모든 것을 지니고 있지... 아무런 교육도 받지 않았지만 상당한 재능을 지닌 어린아이 하나만 남는다면, 이 아이는 사물들의 전체 과정을 다시 찾아 낼거야. 그 애가 신이 되어 수호신, 낙원, 계율과 금기, 신약과 구약, 모든 것을 다시 만들어질 수 있을거야. • 자신을 남들과 비교해서는 안 돼, 자연이 자네를 박쥐로 만들어놓았다면, 자신을 타조로 만들려고 해서는 안 돼. 더러 자신을 특별하다고 생각하고, 대부분의 사람들과는 다른 길을 가고 있다고 자신을 나무라지. 그런 나무람을 그만두어야 하네. • 각성된 인간에게는 한 가지 의무 이외에는 아무런, 아무런, 아무런 의무도 없었다. 자기 자신을 찾고, 자신 속에서 확고해지는 것, 자신의 길을 앞으로 더듬어 나가는 것, 어디로 가든 마찬가지였다. 22
  23. 23. 자네가 죽이고 싶어하는 인간 • 아, 지금은 알고 있다. 자기 자신에게로 인도하는 길을 가는 것보다 더 인간에게 거슬리는 것이 세상에 아무것도 없다는 것을! • 똑똑한 이야기를 늘어놓는 건 전혀 가치가 없어, 아무런 가치가 없어. 자기 자신으로부터 떠날 뿐이야. 자기 자신으로부터 떠나는 건 죄악이지. 자기 자신 안으로 완전히 기어들 수 있어야 해, 거북이처럼 • 자네가 죽이고 싶어하는 인간은 결코 아무아무개 씨가 아닐세. 그 사람은 분명 하나의 위장에 불과할 뿐이네. 우리가 어떤 사람을 미워한다면, 우리는 그의 모습 속에, 바로 우리들 자신 속에 들어앉아 있는 그 무엇인가를 보고 미워하는 것이지. 우리들 자신 속에 있지 않은 것, 그건 우리를 자극하지 않아. 23
  24. 24. 내가 나에 관하여 아무것도 알지 못하는 것은 • 단 하나의 원인에서 유래한다. 즉 내가 나 자신에 대해 불안을 가졌고, 나에게서 도피했던 까닭이었다. • 내게 유일한 관심사는 세계를 사랑하는 것, 세계를 경멸하지 않는 것, 세계와 나를 미워하지 않고, 세계와 나, 그리고 모든 존재를 사랑과 경탄과 경외의 마음으로 바라보는 것이라네 24
  25. 25. 지금 부인께 내가 유쾌해 보인다면 • 부인의 그 말씀보다 저를 더 기쁘게 하는 것은 결코 아무것도 없을 겁니다. 왜냐하면 인간은 행복을 추구하기 위해 창조되었기에, 행복에 넘치는 인간은 <나는 이 땅에서 하느님의 율법을 행했노라>고 자신에게 말할 자격이 충분히 있기 때문입니다. • 중요한 것은 거짓을, 특히 자신에 대한 거짓을 피해야하는 것입니다. 자신의 거짓을 감시하시고, 매시각 매분 그것을 경계하십시오. 타인에 대해서건 자신에 대해서건 혐오를 품지 마십시오. 왜냐하면 자신의 마음속에서 추악하게 느끼는 것은 그것을 자신이 스스로 깨달았다는 것만으로도 이미 정화되는 것이니까요. 25
  26. 26. 내 마음을 아실 이 내마음을 아실 이 내 혼자 마음 날같이 아실 이 그래도 어데랴 계실 것이면 내 마음에 때때로 어리우는 티끌과 속임 없는 눈물의 간곡한 방울방울 푸른 밤 고이 맺는 이슬 같은 보람을 보밴 듯 감추었다 내어드리지 아! 그립다 내 혼자 마음 날같이 아실 이 꿈에나 아득히 보이는가 향 맑은 옥돌에 불이 달아 사랑은 타기도 하오련만 불빛에 연긴 듯 희미론 마음은 사랑도 모르리 내 혼자 마음은 26
  27. 27. 수선화에게 울지 마라 외로우니까 사람이다 살아간다는 것은 외로움 견디는 일이다 공연히 오지 않는 전화를 기다리지 마라 눈이 내리면 눈길 걸어가고 비가 오면 빗속을 걸어라 갈대숲에서 가슴 검은 도요새도 너를 보고 있다 가끔씩 하느님도 눈물을 흘리신다 새들이 나뭇가지에 앉아서 우는 것도 외로움 때문이고 네가 물가에 앉아 있는 것도 외로움 때문이다 산 그림자도 외로움에 겨워 하루에 한 번씩 마을로 내려온다 종소리도 외로워서 울려퍼진다 27
  28. 28. 책은 불안을 잠재운다 • 그래서 행운이다. 당신이 충분히 나이 들었다는 것은. 서른을 넘기고, 마흔을 넘기고, 노동을 하고, 사람들을 만나고, 사회의 부조리와 대면하고, 사랑하는 사람을 돌보고, 이별하고, 삶의 누추함과 고통을 이해하게 되었다는 것. 그것은 당신이 이제야 비로소 인류가 오랜 시간에 걸쳐 남겨온 보석 같은 고전들을 읽을 준비가 끝났음을 뜻하기 때문이다. • 그래서 너무 어릴 적 책을 읽는 것은 도움이 되지 않는다. 아이들이 아니라 당신이 책을 펼쳐야 한다. 28
  29. 29. Contents • 첫 단추를 잘 꿰는 것이 방법이 아니라면 • 자기는 무엇인가? • 지금 세계는 무엇을 생각하는가? • Open Science 29
  30. 30. 기원 전 첫 밀레니엄 동안 보편적 질서가 될 잠재력이 있는 후보 세가지가 출현했다. • 경제적인 것, 즉 화폐 질서 • 정치적인 것, 제국의 질서 • 종교적인 것, 보편적 종교의 질서 • 근대 경제사를 알기 위해서 정말로 이해할 필요가 있는 단어는 하나밖에 없다. ’성장 growth’이란 단어이다. 30
  31. 31. 초세계화 vs 민주정치 vs 국민국가 • 국민민주주의와 세계 시장 사이의 긴장을 어떻게 타협 지을 것인가? 우리에게는 세 가지 선택지가 있다. 국제적 거래비용을 최소화하는 대신 민주주의를 제한하고 세계경제가 때때로 낳는 경제,사회적 손해를 무시하는 것. 세계화를 제한하고 민주주의적 정통성 확립을 바라는 것. 혹은 국가주권을 희생하고 세계민주주의로 나아가는 것. 이 세가지가 세계경제를 재구성하기 위한 선택지다. -대니얼 로드릭, 자본주의 새판짜기 31
  32. 32. 금수저 흙수저 • '자본주의의 제 1기본법칙 : α = γ * β' α : 국민소득에서 자본소득이 차지하는 비율, γ : 자본수익률, β : 자본/소득비율 • '자본주의의 제 2기본법칙 : β = s / g' β : 자본/소득비율 , s :저축률, g :성장률 • 국민소득에서 자본소득이 차지하는 비율 (α )의 증가는 양극화를 의미하는데 이는 자본수익률 및 자본/소득비율에 비례한다. 그리고 자본/소득비율은 저축률이 비례하고 성장률에 반비례한다. 32
  33. 33. 금수저 흙수저 • '자본주의의 제 1기본법칙 : α = γ * β' α : 국민소득에서 자본소득이 차지하는 비율, γ : 자본수익률, β : 자본/소득비율 • '자본주의의 제 2기본법칙 : β = s / g' β : 자본/소득비율 , s :저축률, g :성장률 • 국민소득에서 자본소득이 차지하는 비율 (α )의 증가는 양극화를 의미하는데 이는 자본수익률 및 자본/소득비율에 비례한다. 그리고 자본/소득비율은 저축률이 비례하고 성장률에 반비례한다. 33
  34. 34. • 성장률이 예전처럼 눈부시게 상승하는 것은 기대하기 어렵다. 눈부신 성장세가 꺾인 한국에서 양극화의 심화로 인한 갖은 부작용이 나타나는 이유가 여기에 있다고 볼 수 있겠다. 또한, '다른 조건이 같다면 견조한 인구 증가는 상속받는 부의 중요성을 감소시키기 때문에 일종의 평등화 역할을 하는 경향이 있'는데 한국의 출생률은 OECD 최저 수준이다. • '자본수익률과 성장률의 차이가 미세하더라도 장기적으로 사회 불평등 구조와 동학에 강력하고도 불안정한 영향을 미칠 수 있다'. '자본 축적은 몇 세대에 걸친 장기적인 과정'이기에 현재의 성장률에 비해 '세후' 자본수익률이 약간 더 높은 상태여도 이 차이는 세대를 거듭하며 눈덩이처럼 불어날 것이다. 34
  35. 35. 35
  36. 36. 한계비용 제로사회 • 자본주의는 지금 후계자를 낳고 있다. 바로 협력적 공유사회 Collaborative Commons에서 펼쳐지는 공유형 경제다. 공유형 경제는 19세기 초에 자본주의와 사회주의가 출현한 이래, 비로소 이 세상에 등장한 새로운 경제체제다…. 자본주의체제는 이미 정점을 찍고 서서히 쇠퇴하기 시작했다. -제러미 리프킨, 한계비용 제로 사회 36
  37. 37. 인지혁명, 농업혁명, 과학혁명 • 과학혁명은 지식혁명이 아니었다. 무엇보다 무지의 혁명이었다. 과학혁명을 출범시킨 위대한 발견은 인류가 가장 중요한 질문들에 대한 해답을 모른다는 발견이었다. • 농업혁명 이후 수천 년에 이르는 인간의 역사를 이해하려는 시도는 단 하나의 질문으로 귀결된다. 인류는 어떻게 자신들을 대규모 협력망으로 엮었는가? 그런 망을 지탱할 생물학적 본능이 결핍된 상태에서 말이다. 37
  38. 38. Contents • 첫 단추를 잘 꿰는 것이 방법이 아니라면 • 자기는 무엇인가? • 지금 세계는 무엇을 생각하는가? • Open Science 38
  39. 39. Open Science • Open science encompasses unhindered access to scientific articles, access to data from public research, and collaborative research enabled by ICT tools and incentives. Broadening access to scientific publications and data is at the heart of open science, so that research outputs are in the hands of as many as possible, and potential benefits are spread as widely as possible 39https://www.oecd.org/sti/inno/open-science.htm
  40. 40. Open Science • Open science promotes a more accurate verification of scientific results. By combining the tools of science and information technologies, scientific enquiry and discovery can be sped up for the benefit of society • Open science reduces duplication in collecting, creating, transferring and re-using scientific material • Open science results in great innovation potential and increased consumer choice from public research • Open science promotes citizens’ trust in science. Great citizen engagement leads to active participation in scientific experiments and data collection 40https://www.oecd.org/sti/inno/open-science.htm
  41. 41. Reproducible research • Reproducible research is data analysis that starts with the raw data and arrives at the same answers 41
  42. 42. Why do Reproducible research? • Ethics • Funding requirements • Catch your mistakes • Others can catch mistakes • Others can learn how to perform the analysis • Better study design 42 http://ropensci.github.io/reproducibility-guide/sections/introduction/ https://bitesizebio.com/37187/reproducible-research/
  43. 43. 오픈소스와 협력의 집단지성 43
  44. 44. Odyssey (noun): oh-d-si 1. A long journal full of adventures
  45. 45. The odyssey to evidence generation OHDSI (Observational Health Data Sciences and Informatics )
  46. 46. The odyssey to evidence generation Patient-level data in source system/schema OHDSI (Observational Health Data Sciences and Informatics )
  47. 47. The odyssey to evidence generation Patient-level data in source system/schema OHDSI (Observational Health Data Sciences and Informatics )
  48. 48. Mission, Vision, and Values of OHDSI • Our Mission To improve health by empowering a community to collaboratively generate the evidence that promotes better health decisions and better care. • Our Vision A world in which observational research produces a comprehensive understanding of health and disease. 48
  49. 49. Objectives of OHDSI • Innovation 혁신성: Observational research is a field which will benefit greatly from disruptive thinking. We actively seek and encourage fresh methodological approaches in our work. • Reproducibility 재현성: Accurate, reproducible, and well-calibrated evidence is necessary for health improvement. • Openness 개방성: We strive to make all our community’s proceeds open and publicly accessible, including the methods, tools and the evidence that we generate. • Community 공동체 정신: Everyone is welcome to actively participate in OHDSI, whether you are a patient, a health professional, a researcher, or someone who simply believes in our cause. • Collaboration 협력 정신: We work collectively to prioritize and address the real world needs of our community’s participants. • Beneficence 선행의 정신: We seek to protect the rights of individuals and organizations within our community at all times. 49
  50. 50. Objectives of OHDSI • Innovation 혁신성 • Reproducibility 재현성 • Openness 개방성 • Community 공동체 정신 • Collaboration 협력 정신 • Beneficence 선행의 정신 ➔ Collaborative International Community for Open Science and federated Reproducible Research 50
  51. 51. 너는 왜 사람들을 만나고 말하고 글을 쓰는가 • 그것은 내가 믿기 때문이다. 내 외부에 나처럼 자의식을 가진 타인이 존재할 것이라 믿고, 그에게 어느 정도나마 닿을 수 있을 것이라 믿기 때문이다. 하지만 이것은 ‘사실’이 아니라 ‘믿음’의 문제이다. • 그러므로 만남은 놀라운 사건이다. 너와 나의 만남은 단순히 사람과 사람의 만남을 넘어선다. 그것은 차라리 세계와 세계의 충돌에 가깝다. 51
  52. 52. 52

×