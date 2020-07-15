Successfully reported this slideshow.
Teoria de exponentes
INTEGRANTES ● Zuñiga Ayelen ● García Nataly Grupo: 2 ● Castillo Fabricio 4to "A" ● Acevedo Sebastian ● Andrade Tiana ● Chapoñan Mauricio
Ejercicios . 38 - 36 = 32 . 77 - 75 = 72 MM = 32 . 72 MM = 9 . 49 MM = 441 2X - 5 = 15 2X = 20 X = 20/2 X= 10
Ejercicios 9-12 x^x/x^3=25 2^x.2^3+2^x.2^4 x^x/x^3=5^2 2^x.2^5-2^x.2^2 x-3=2 2^x.8+2^x.16 x=2+3 2^x.32-2^x.4 x=5 2^x(8+16)...
Hablemos de la teoria de exponentes

  1. 1. Teoria de exponentes
  2. 2. INTEGRANTES ● Zuñiga Ayelen ● García Nataly Grupo: 2 ● Castillo Fabricio 4to "A" ● Acevedo Sebastian ● Andrade Tiana ● Chapoñan Mauricio
  3. 3. Ejercicios . 38 - 36 = 32 . 77 - 75 = 72 MM = 32 . 72 MM = 9 . 49 MM = 441 2X - 5 = 15 2X = 20 X = 20/2 X= 10
  4. 4. Ejercicios 9-12 x^x/x^3=25 2^x.2^3+2^x.2^4 x^x/x^3=5^2 2^x.2^5-2^x.2^2 x-3=2 2^x.8+2^x.16 x=2+3 2^x.32-2^x.4 x=5 2^x(8+16)= 24 = 6 2^x(32-4) 28 7 8^x+2=8^2(x-5) Igualando: 2^x.2^3+2^x.2^2=96 x+2=2(x-5) 2^x(8+4)=96 x+x=2x-10 2^x=96/12 2x-x=10+2 2^x=8 x=12 2^x=2^3

