Terraform day03

resource "aws_instance" "myec2" { ami = "ami-082b5a644766e0e6f" instance_type = "t2.micro" key_name = "kplabs-terraform" p...
Integrating Ansible with Terraform
• Steps: 1. Install Ansible on the system. 2. Write a playbook to install and configure the applications. 3. Copy and past...
Files: nginx.yml
ec2.tf
terrafrom workspace show terraform workspace list terraform workspace select dev terraform workspace new prod
• Example: Project File ( ec2_web.tf ) provider "aws" { region = "us-west-1" access_key = "YOUR-ACCESS-KEY-HERE" secret_ke...
Modules File ( mod_ec2.tf ) resource "aws_instance" "myweb" { ami = "ami-bf5540df" instance_type = "${lookup(var.instance_...
Modules File ( variables.tf ) variable "instance_type" { type = "map" default = { default = "t2.nano" dev = "t2.micro" prd...
Configuring Remote State File S3
Backend: Steps: • Create s3 bucket in AWS. • Define terraform code for setting remote backend.
THANK YOU •Q & A Session
  1. 1. resource "aws_instance" "myec2" { ami = "ami-082b5a644766e0e6f" instance_type = "t2.micro" key_name = "kplabs-terraform" provisioner "remote-exec" { inline = [ "sudo amazon-linux-extras install -y nginx1.12", "sudo systemctl start nginx" ] connection { type = "ssh" user = "ec2-user" private_key = file("./kplabs-terraform.pem") host = self.public_ip } } } Remote Exec Provisioners
  2. 2. Integrating Ansible with Terraform
  3. 3. • Steps: 1. Install Ansible on the system. 2. Write a playbook to install and configure the applications. 3. Copy and paste the pem file which is tagged to the instance. 4. Write your tf code to build and provision the instance . Inside the tf code call ansible playbook to run it like below.
  4. 4. Files: nginx.yml
  5. 5. ec2.tf
  6. 6. terrafrom workspace show terraform workspace list terraform workspace select dev terraform workspace new prod
  7. 7. • Example: Project File ( ec2_web.tf ) provider "aws" { region = "us-west-1" access_key = "YOUR-ACCESS-KEY-HERE" secret_key = "YOUR-SECRET-KEY-HERE" } module "myec2" { source = "../../modules/ec2" }
  8. 8. Modules File ( mod_ec2.tf ) resource "aws_instance" "myweb" { ami = "ami-bf5540df" instance_type = "${lookup(var.instance_type, terraform.workspace)}" security_groups = ["default"] tags { Name = "web-server" } } /* default - t2.nano dev - t2.micro prd - m4.large */
  9. 9. Modules File ( variables.tf ) variable "instance_type" { type = "map" default = { default = "t2.nano" dev = "t2.micro" prd = "m4.large" } }
  10. 10. Configuring Remote State File S3
  11. 11. Backend: Steps: • Create s3 bucket in AWS. • Define terraform code for setting remote backend.
  12. 12. THANK YOU •Q & A Session

