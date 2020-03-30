Phase III Presentation 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Phase III: Black Swan event Team 1
What is a Black Swan event? ● A black Swan event is an unexpected occurrence that has an extreme impact on the world as a ...
Origin ● Prior to the 17th century, people believed that black swans were mythical ● After black swans were discovered in ...
Examples throughout history ● The Rise of the Internet ○ The Rise of the Internet allowed for new methods of global commun...
Black Swan Event: Financial Crisis Jobs and Earnings ● The sector that has provided the most jobs for NYC’s young people s...
Black Swan Event: Coronavirus
Virus Outbreaks Travel Restrictions Restaurant Sales Decrease “Spiking commodity costs - particularly grain - pressured re...
Housing Preservation Database Can assess the risk of affordable housing loss based on online Databases due to Black Swan E...
2020 Housing price Zillow conducted a study on housing during previous pandemics and concluded that while home sales dropp...
Goods with predictable price increases
Goods with unpredictable price increases
What will be on the street?
Black Swan Event: Nuclear War
Future Clinton Hill (assume） Sources: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UeZtlFeEcNg
Black Swan Event: Aliens "The other" as alien, and are usually treated with hate and there is fear of them Ex: Christopher...
Ancient “ alien” Sites Sacsayhuamán ( peru) Pyramid ( Egypt) Stonehenge (England) Face on mars
Example of preservation of society/culture. “In 1996 the regular gift dropping missions stopped. Many officials were begin...
Black Swan Event: Rising Sea Levels
Next steps ● Gather more data on previous Black Swan events in relation to the market, sustainability, intergalactic trave...
×